Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Background

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) and Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) are similar in many ways. Both are national champions in their respective countries with a large domestic presence in consumer banking. However, their fortunes (and the majority of capital) are effectively tied in global investment banking that in the last decade or so, has been increasingly dominated by the large U.S. banks.

There are differences too. DB has a strong asset management division whereas BCS is dabbling in U.S. unsecured credit as well as Payments.

Since the 2008/2009 financial crisis both banks have effectively been in a permanent restructuring mode (BCS finally completed its restructure in 2019). The European banks, in contrast to the U.S. banks, did not recognize the writing on the wall. They were painfully slow to recapitalize and failed to adjust to the post-GFC regulatory paradigm shifts.

Whilst the U.S. banks doubled down on their investment banking franchises recognizing the cyclicality of trading revenues. Most of the European banks chose to completely exit, scale back or reduce the perimeters of their investment banking operations. Whilst it worked out okay for the likes of UBS (UBS) and Credit Suisse (CS) who could rely on strong wealth management franchises. For the likes of BCS and DB, with most of their capital tied in investment banking, it was really a Hobson's choice. In reality, there is no way of dismantling a large investment bank without destroying a huge amount of capital. The predecessor management of both firms didn't completely get this point, resulting in misguided restructures that achieved very little aside from destroying shareholders' capital and loss of key personnel.

The result was that the likes of JPMorgan (JPM), Morgan Stanley (MS), and Goldman Sachs (GS) have consistently taken market share (and rainmakers) from their European peers. This was a recurring theme in the U.S. banks' earnings calls in the last decade.

In the last couple of years, however, both BCS and DB reasserted their commitment to investment banking and are fighting hard (with some success) to reclaim market share.

In this article, I will compare and contrast these banks and conclude which is the better bank to invest in.

Author's disclosures

For proper disclosure purposes, I hold a long position in both stocks.

For BCS, I recognized the opportunity when the stock was trading at 0.3x tangible book and backed up the truck (including leveraged bets).

I reduced my ratings from "very bullish" to "bullish" more recently, primarily due to the rapid increase in share price as well as the communicated weakness in FICC numbers. I also expected a period of consolidation given the run-up in the share price.

For DB, I started with a "bullish" rating recognizing the lowly valuation but was cautious on the over-reliance on investment banking recovery.

I upgraded my view to "very bullish" on clear signs that finally DB's restructure had been successful and in fact, DB is likely to reach its targets earlier than expected.

Since the beginning of 2021, DB has outperformed BCS somewhat. The key question is whether the outperformance will likely continue?

Data by YCharts

Deutsche Bank versus Barclays

All information mentioned in this article is taken from Barclays and Deutsche Bank Q1'2021 earnings results unless otherwise stated.

The most instructive way of understanding the business model of banks is to consider its capital allocation per segment and expected returns on that capital. The below table is based on Q1'2021 earnings reports.

(source: Author based on Q1'2021 earnings presentations)

A few observations on the above data. As expected, both banks are majorly exposed to the corporate and investment banking markets (61% for BCS and 56% for Deutsche Bank).

Both banks are similarly exposed to domestic consumer banking (BCS at 21% of allocated capital whereas DB at 23%).

Head office and capital release units should be seen as non-productive capital. DB has a total of 17.7% of its capital as non-productive capital compared with Barclays that currently has only 9%. This is not surprising given that DB's restructure is still in the works - one would expect that to reduce materially over time as DB unwinds its non-core division.

Finally, whilst DB's asset management division delivers great returns on capital, it does not really move the dial on the investment case given that it comprises only 3 percent of its capital base.

Let us compare and contrast the key divisions in more detail.

Corporate and Investment Bank ("IB")

As noted above, these divisions are of prime importance for both firms. Let me make this abundantly clear, investing in BCS and DB effectively means a material exposure to investment banking trading revenues which are notoriously cyclical and volatile.

BCS narrative

The arrival of Mr. Staley as CEO has been a complete game-changer for Barclays investment bank. From day 1, Mr. Staley made a commitment for Barclays to remain a bulge bracket global investment bank even though at the time the IB was only earning low to mid-single-digit return on equity. He strongly resisted activist shareholders (such as Mr. Bramson) that demanded BCS to scale back on resources allocated to the IB and instead reallocate to consumer banking.

Mr. Staley, on the other hand, argued that being a diversified consumer and investment bank is absolutely the right strategy for Barclays, highlighting the inverse correlations between the performance of consumer and investment banking especially in times of financial crisis.

The recent pandemic essentially validated Mr. Staley's arguments. BCS investment bank delivered a stellar performance which allowed the bank to comfortably absorb projected consumer credit losses and still remain profitable throughout.

In recent years, BCS has taken significant market share in most verticals of investment banking and the division is comfortably earning its cost of capital currently (estimated to be ~10 percent RoTCE).

The slide below from BCS 2020 full-year earnings highlights the outperformance since Mr. Staley became CEO.

DBS IB narrative is finally changing

Until very recently, DB's IB was in dire straits.

The division was loss-making, saddled by the higher cost of funds, and burdened by a constant stream of key personnel departures. Prior attempts to restructure and reduce the perimeters of the investment bank failed miserably predominantly due to execution mishaps but also due to the generally poor trading environment at the time. Revenue evaporated much quicker than costs and the division was literally on the cusp of a death spiral.

The latest restructure led by DB's CEO Mr. Sewing is proving to be successful. Partly due to credible execution but, quite frankly, mostly due to fortunate timing and a good measure of luck. The renaissance in investment banking trading revenue in the last 18 months could not have manifested at a better time for Mr. Sewing. Most importantly and sustainably so, DB funding costs are now much more in line with peers (previously that was a huge disadvantage) and on improving trajectory. A recent announcement by Moody’s Investors Service placing all Deutsche Bank’s ratings on review for upgrade is a very positive development that should be concluded in the next few months. All often is the case, the ratings agencies are the latest guests to the dinner table.

Mr. Market is now beginning to give Mr. Sewing some credit for the apparent turnaround and the stock is up strongly, albeit from highly distressed levels.

The consumer divisions

BCS operates, at scale, in an attractive domestic UK market. Pre-pandemic it routinely delivered high-teens RoTCE and there is little reason to believe, it cannot revert back to such returns when the recovery takes hold.

Currently, BCS is suffering twin headwinds of lower interest rates and reduced balances in unsecured lending. I expect both headwinds to be lapped in 2022 and growth in volumes to drive top-line performance. The cost management lever is also clearly important as the bank continues to digitize and reduce costly branches' footprint.

In Germany, however, the consumer banking market is highly fragmented and characterized by low margins. In recent years, DB has generated mid-single-digit returns on capital in the consumer division and expects to generate 8-9 percent by 2022. Longer-term, it is expected that consolidation will need to take place in the German consumer banking markets and DB, given its size, should be a beneficiary of this.

There is little doubt that BCS is generating far superior returns in its consumer division.

Others

Whilst Barclays International comprises mostly of the corporate and investment bank, it also includes the Consumer, Cards, and Payments division which is allocated $4.2 billion of capital. It generates attractive double-digit returns in this segment and one that also presents attractive growth opportunities (e.g. U.S. card partnerships and merchant acquiring businesses).

BCS has recently lauded the opportunity in the Payments space that is promising to generate an incremental GBP900 million of capital-light annual revenue by 2023.

If BCS can deliver anywhere near that, that could be a game-changer for the stock especially given the valuations the likes of Square and Stripe are rewarded with. DB, on the other hand, owns 80% of the high-returning Asset Management division. Unfortunately, whilst it delivers ~30+ returns on equity, the capital consumed is a mere 1.4 billion Euros and thus not sufficiently large to move the dial on the investment case.

DB is further burdened by its non-core division (otherwise known as the Capital Resource Unit) which is consuming EUR4.7 billion and generating material losses. It will take several years to completely unwind and likely to remain a drag on reported returns for the foreseeable future due to unavoidable stranded costs.

BCS restructure is over and its head office capital allocation is relatively small at GBP4.3 billion.

Relative Valuation

BCS and DB are currently trading at a valuation of ~0.7x and ~0.5x tangible book value respectively. In other words, BCS is trading at a 40% premium on that valuation metric.

I can possibly rationalize this premium on the following basis:

BCS restructure is practically over whereas DB's is in mid-flight. There are still a number of execution risks with DB in several areas (costs, revenue, and capital management)

BCS is further ahead on capital returns to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks. DB's shareholders are still waiting for the announcement regarding capital returns.

BCS's returns in consumer banking are structurally superior to DB's

BCS's IB should be valued at a premium to DB's given the latter good performance has a much shorter track record - will it sustain over time?

DB is still materially burdened by the non-core division and stranded costs will likely manifest for many years to come.

On the flip side, I do recognize that DB is a lower-risk bank especially in terms of exposure to credit risk. Unlike BCS that is materially exposed to U.S. and UK unsecured credit, DB's largest credit risk on its books is German mortgages. As such, I believe that DB should attract a lower cost of capital compared with Barclays.

Another potential (and extremely material) tailwind for DB is any increase in Euro-based interest rates. DB has been operating in a negative rate environment which has been a significant headwind. However, not many punters expect this to change any time soon. So personally, I wouldn't count on any benefits from a rising Euro rates environment.

Final thoughts

BCS deserves to trade at a premium to DB. BCS strategic overhaul is complete and it is delivering sustainably higher returns than DB. Importantly, its CEO has deep expertise in corporate and investment banking which is an important differentiator considering the outsized impact of the IB for both banks.

DB, on the other hand, is still in a restructuring mode. Having said that, the progress has been simply outstanding and the "sick bank of Europe" is well on the path to redemption. Surprising many punters that expected DB to slip on banana peels, DB navigated the Archegos Capital fiasco well and unlike Credit Suisse, it remained completely unscathed.

DB has a low-risk business model. Unlike BCS, it is not that exposed to high-risk consumer Credit and deserves a lower cost of capital.

I own both BCS and DB. Whilst BCS certainly deserves a valuation premium, 40% seems a tad too high in my view.

As such, I have a very slight preference currently for DB. Having said that, I remain nimble and may change my view depending on market dynamics and changing facts on the ground.