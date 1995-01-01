Photo by MicroStockHub/iStock via Getty Images

We monitor dividend changes of stocks in Dividend Radar; a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet listing stocks with dividend streaks of five years or more. The Dividend Radar spreadsheet separates stocks into categories three categories: Champions (with increase streaks of 25+ years), Contenders (10-24 years), and Challengers (5-9 years).

In the last week, thirteen companies in Dividend Radar declared dividend increases, including two stocks I own. Note there were no dividend cuts or suspensions announced for Dividend Radar stocks during this period.

The table below presents a summary of the dividend increases. The table is sorted into sections for Champions, Contenders, and Challengers, and then the percentage increase (%Incr). Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for a recent price, and Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases.

The following dividend increase data are sorted alphabetically by ticker.

Company descriptions are the author's summary of company descriptions sourced from Finviz.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT)

AMT is a real estate investment trust that owns, develops, and operates multi-tenant communications sites across the globe. Customers include wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies, wireless data and data providers, government agencies, and municipalities. AMT was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

On May 27, AMT declared a quarterly dividend of $1.27 per share.

This is an increase of 2.42% from the prior dividend of $1.24.

Payable Jul 9, to shareholders of record on Jun 18; ex-div: Jun 17.

AVT is a technology solutions company that distributes electronic components worldwide. The company's Electronic Components segment serves automotive, medical, defense and aerospace markets. Its Premier Farnell segment distributes kits, tools, and components to engineers and entrepreneurs. AVT was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

On May 25, AVT declared a quarterly dividend of 22¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.76% from the prior dividend of 21¢.

Payable Jun 23, to shareholders of record on Jun 9; ex-div: Jun 8.

Donaldson Company, Inc. (DCI)

DCI is a leading worldwide provider of filtration systems and replacement parts. The Company's product mix includes air and liquid filtration systems and exhaust and emission control products. Products are manufactured at various plants internationally and through three joint ventures. DCI was founded in 1915 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

On May 26, DCI declared a quarterly dividend of 22¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.76% from the prior dividend of 21¢.

Payable Jun 25, to shareholders of record on Jun 10; ex-div: Jun 9.

Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO)

Founded in 1919 and headquartered in Thomasville, Georgia, FLO is one of the largest producers and marketers of a full line of frozen and non-frozen bakery and dessert products in the United States. Flowers Foods consists of Flowers Bakeries and Mrs. Smith's Bakeries. FLO's top brands include Nature's Own, Wonder, and Tastykake.

On May 27, FLO declared a quarterly dividend of 21¢ per share.

This is an increase of 5.00% from the prior dividend of 20¢.

Payable Jun 24, to shareholders of record on Jun 10; ex-div: Jun 9.

LOW is a home improvement retailer. The company offers a complete line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and home decorating. It also offers installation services through independent contractors, as well as extended protection plans and repair services. LOW was founded in 1946 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

On May 27, LOW declared a quarterly dividend of 80¢ per share.

This is an increase of 33.33% from the prior dividend of 60¢.

Payable Aug 4, to shareholders of record on Jul 21; ex-div: Jul 20.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

LYB is a global chemical company with operations in 17 countries. The company manufactures chemicals and polymers, refines crude oil, produces gasoline blending components, and develops and licenses technologies for the production of polymers. LYB was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

On May 28, LYB declared a quarterly dividend of $1.13 per share.

This is an increase of 7.62% from the prior dividend of $1.05.

Payable Jun 14, to shareholders of record on Jun 7; ex-div: Jun 4.

Medtronic plc (MDT)

MDT manufactures and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group. MDT was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

On May 27, MDT declared a quarterly dividend of 63¢ per share.

This is an increase of 8.62% from the prior dividend of 58¢.

Payable Jul 16, to shareholders of record on Jun 25; ex-div: Jun 24.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

NSA is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the top metropolitan areas throughout the United States. The company holds ownership interests in and operates self-storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico.

On May 27, NSA declared a quarterly dividend of 38¢ per share.

This is an increase of 8.57% from the prior dividend of 35¢.

Payable Jun 30, to shareholders of record on Jun 15; ex-div: Jun 14.

NSP provides human resources and business solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers human resources services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions. It also provides Insperity Premier, a cloud-based human capital management platform. NSP was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Kingwood, Texas.

On May 26, NSP declared a quarterly dividend of 45¢ per share.

This is an increase of 12.50% from the prior dividend of 40¢.

Payable Jun 24, to shareholders of record on Jun 10; ex-div: Jun 9.

Sysco Corporation (SYY)

SYY markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industries. The company provides products and related services to restaurants, healthcare, educational facilities, lodging establishments, and other foodservice customers. SYY was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

On May 24, SYY declared a quarterly dividend of 47¢ per share.

This is an increase of 4.44% from the prior dividend of 45¢.

Payable Jul 23, to shareholders of record on Jul 2; ex-div: Jul 1.

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (UNTY)

UNTY operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and commercial deposit and loan accounts. UNTY was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, New Jersey.

On May 27, UNTY declared a quarterly dividend of 9¢ per share.

This is an increase of 12.50% from the prior dividend of 8¢.

Payable Jun 25, to shareholders of record on Jun 11; ex-div: Jun 10.

Universal Corporation (UVV)

Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, and founded in 1918, UVV is a global leaf tobacco supplier. The company procures, finances, processes, packs, stores, and ships flue-cured and burley leaf tobacco for consumer tobacco product manufacturers. UVV does not manufacture cigarettes or other consumer products but derives revenue from processed tobacco sales and servicing fees.

On May 26, UVV declared a quarterly dividend of 78¢ per share.

This is an increase of 1.30% from the prior dividend of 77¢.

Payable Aug 2, to shareholders of record on Jul 12; ex-div: Jul 9.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY)

XRAY designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. XRAY was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

On May 27, XRAY declared a quarterly dividend of 11¢ per share.

This is an increase of 10.00% from the prior dividend of 10¢.

Payable Jul 9, to shareholders of record on Jun 25; ex-div: Jun 24.

Please note that we're not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Dividend Cuts and Suspensions

Following requests from readers, we've added this section to our weekly article series. Please note that we're only covering dividend cuts and suspensions announced by companies in Dividend Radar's spreadsheet.

There were no dividend cuts or suspensions announced for stocks in Dividend Radar during this period.

An Interesting Candidate

In this section, we highlight one of the stocks that announced a dividend increase. We provide a quality assessment and present performance, earnings, and valuation charts.

Our objective is to identify high-quality dividend growth [DG] stocks trading at reasonable valuations. That's a tough task, though, as high-quality DG stocks often trade at premium valuations. If we can't find a worthy candidate, we'll suggest a stock to add to your watchlist and a suitable target price.

To start, we use DVK Quality Snapshots to do a quick quality assessment, screening our list of DG stocks based on quality scores. Below is a shortlist of stocks with quality scores in the range 19-25:

In April, we highlighted Lowe's, so today, we'll focus on Dividend Champion Medtronic plc, which yields 1.99% at $126.59 per share and offers a 5-year DGR of 8.8%.

Performance-wise, MDT essentially matched the S&P 500 over the past 10 years, with total returns of 290% versus that of the S&P 500 (284%):

However, over the trailing twelve months, MDT has underperformed the S&P 500, with total returns of 31% versus 40% for the S&P 500.

MDT's dividend growth history is quite impressive, with remarkable consistency over the years:

If anything, the appears to be a slight deceleration in the dividend growth rate. But anything above 7% should be more than acceptable for most dividend growth investors!

The company's earnings took a hit in 2020 and 2021, but if estimates for 2022 and 2023 were to be realized, the prior trendline would be re-established:

At 51%, MDT's earnings payout ratio is low for most companies, according to Simply Safe Dividends:

Let's now consider MDT's valuation. We could estimate fair value by dividing the stock's annualized dividend ($2.52) by its 5-year average yield (2.14%). That results in a fair value [FV] estimate of $118. Given MDT's current price of $126.59, the stock appears to be trading at a premium relative to its past yield history.

For reference, CFRA's FV is $94, Simply Wall St's FV is $107, Morningstar's FV is $118, and Finbox.com's FV is $126. The average of these fair value estimates is $111, indicating that MDT may be overvalued.

My own FV estimate of MDT is $118, so I believe the stock is trading at a premium of about 7%.

Conclusion

MDT is a high-quality DG stock trading about 7% above my fair value estimate of $118. For stocks rated Exceptional (quality scores of 23-24), I'm willing to pay up to 5% above my FV estimate. This means MDT would need to drop below $124 before I'd be a buyer. For conservative investors, wait for MDT to drop below $106 per share.

Thanks for reading, and happy investing!