Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) is a payment platform which focuses on a few traditional segments which have not been disrupted by new innovative payment options to the same extent as already happened within e-commerce and retail channels. Despite the growing operations, I believe that much of the growth comes from acquisitions, as adjusted for that the organic pace of growth is relatively modest. I do not think the underlying performance is good enough to warrant the current premium valuation multiples.

Important & Complex Payments

Flywire has a goal to deliver the most important and complex payments. Having observed that digital savvy consumers and the rise of e-commerce has facilitated great innovation in payment and payment systems (or vice versa), some sectors are still lagging in terms of innovation. This includes medical care, education and trips, among others.

The company started out with a focus on innovative solutions in the education space, but over time expanded into healthcare, travel and B2B where it currently serves more than 2,000 clients in over 30 countries. With its next-gen platform, its own payment network and vertical specific software, the company aims to deliver superior payment solutions compared to the current alternatives out there.

Besides low adoption of savvier and digital payment solutions in these huge industries, the opportunities furthermore are high as the individual payments are very substantial and clients rely on legacy payment solutions which are costly and prone to error in some cases. It is not just all about the payment itself, the adoption of the technology allows for improved accounts receivables, greater enrollment in payment plans, and fewer customer support inquiries.

Valuation & Offering Discussions

Management and underwriters of Flywire initially aimed to sell 8.7 million shares in a preliminary price range between $22 and $24 per share, with final pricing set at the higher end of the range. This makes that the company raised $209 million in gross proceeds from the offering.

A share count of 99.8 million shares value the company at $2.40 billion at the offer price. The company already operated with a net cash position of $122 million ahead of the offering, as I think that pro-forma net cash holdings come in just over the $300 million mark, which implies an operating asset valuation of around $2.1 billion.

The actual operating performance reveals a revenue base of $95 million in 2019 on which an operating loss of $17 million was reported. Revenues rose 39% to nearly $132 million last year as losses narrowed slightly in absolute terms to just below the $16 million mark, which in itself marks greater relative progress of course.

Important to note is that in February 2020 the company acquired Simplee in an $86 million deal with the deal contributing $34 million in revenues in the remainder of 2020. That reveals no real organic growth of the actual operations, if accurate. The $132 million in revenues reported last year were generated on some $7.5 billion total payment volume, suggesting a 1.8% cut on the processed volumes.

Based on the $2.1 billion valuation, shares are awarded a 16 times trailing sales multiple, although with growth around 40% per annum, the run rate of the revenue base was quite a bit higher of course towards the end of the year. This continued momentum is clearly seen in the first quarter results for 2021 with revenues up a steady 38% to $45 million, for a $180 million run rate. Based on this number, the valuation drops to just around 12 times sales already. A bit disappointing is that quarterly operating losses doubled to $6.4 million. In that sense, it is comforting that growth is as high as the Simplee deal contributed to the first quarter of 2020 as well already of course.

With shares having risen to $34 on the first day of trading, the market value of the firm has risen a billion to $3.1 billion as this move has significantly boosted the valuation. Based on the current run rate of the first quarter, multiples have expanded to 17 times sales. This multiple, a lack of compelling organic growth and the fact that the company continues to report losses makes me quite cautious here, as I fail to see the real appeal at these valuations.

A Final Word

While the potential of the market is huge, I am very cautious here. This is based on the discussion in the paragraph above, as a high sales multiple in combination with modest organic growth and losses makes me very cautious here, as I fail to understand why the company should trade at such a high valuation.

The valuation in itself is the main risk in my eyes, as there are a few other risks of course. The biggest risks relate to the competitive position and ever-changing competitive landscape with new solutions introduced by other peers as well. Other risks include that of the focus on the end markets (notably education) which introduces a seasonality impact on the business as well.

Additional risks include the obvious risks related to economic conditions, as well as privacy, regulation and compliance risks if you are dealing with payments. All-in-all, I mostly fear the combination of the competitive position and high valuation, making this an easy avoid for me.