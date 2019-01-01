Photo by Funtap/iStock via Getty Images

The beautiful thing about REITs is that they come in all shapes and sizes. Each one tends to have its own area of emphasis, and that can allow investors to create portfolios better concentrated around specific themes while still offering the opportunity for yield. One example of a niche REIT on the market today is Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI). This player focuses largely on owning and leasing out office properties, though it does have a multi-family side to it. Specifically, the company focuses in large part on real estate located in Los Angeles. But it does also have ownership over assets in Honolulu. Up until the COVID-19 pandemic hit, financial performance had been fairly impressive. The crisis certainly pushed the company back a step, but as it recovers, it could offer investors an opportunity. Even upon a recovery, shares are unlikely to make investors wealthy. In fact, they might even be somewhat overpriced. In the long run, the business will likely deliver some positive return. But that return is very likely to be lower than what investors could capture from other assets of comparable quality.

Douglas Emmett is a concentrated entity

Douglas Emmett has a rather concentrated portfolio of assets. According to management, the company has 71 properties dedicated to providing office space for its tenants. Let's figure dips to 69 when you look at just the consolidated properties that it has. In all, these properties work out to 18.19 million square feet and as of the end of the latest quarter they had an occupancy rate of 86.3%. All but three of these properties are located in Los Angeles. The other three are in Honolulu. Though this may not sound like much, the business does claim to hold a 35.3% market share on the Westside I've Los Angeles, while having a 43.8% market share in Valley. Its market share of office properties in Honolulu, meanwhile, stands at 28.6%. Drilling down into these numbers, you can still find a lot of variance in terms of how the company is focused. Take, as an example, Westside. In Century City, the business boasts a market share of just 9%. That figure rises, however, to 60% in Brentwood.

In all, 65% of the company's annualized rent for its office assets comes from Westside properties. A further 29% comes from properties located in Valley. and the other 6% comes from those located in Honolulu. This shows just how much the company is dedicated to Los Angeles over everything else. Also, at present, it cannot be understated just how diversified these assets are. Its single largest tenant is WarnerMedia. According to management, it accounts for just 3.6% of the annualized base rent associated with Douglas Emmett’s office assets. Next in line is UCLA at 2.5%. In fact, its top five tenants account for just 10% of its annualized base rent if we are looking at its office assets only.

It can also be helpful to look at the picture through the lens of the industries that the company services. Of its leased space, 18.3% is dedicated to companies in the legal industry. A further 14.9% is dedicated to financial service firms. And 13.4% is dedicated to entertainment companies. Also, we should discuss the lease expiration schedule for the business. Excluding leases representing 1.4% of its annualized base rent that are classified as short term in nature, nine point 8% of its leases are due to expire this year. Through 2025, this figure rises to 61.4% and just 1.6% is due to expire after the year 2030. This means that the company does not have a significant buffer when it comes to lease expirations.

In addition to its office assets, the company owns some multi-family properties. In Honolulu, it owns 2,205 units spread across four properties. And on the Westside of Los Angeles, it owns 2,120 units spread across 8 properties. Combined, its 12 properties, which are leased at a rate of 99.6%, are responsible for about 13.5% of the company's annualized base rent. This helps to tilt its exposure to Honolulu a bit more, but even with that, Los Angeles is still responsible for 88.8% of the company's revenue.

Business has a nice track record

Over the past few years, Douglas Emmett has done well for itself. Revenue expanded from $742.55 million in 2016 to $936.68 million in 2019. However, the COVID-19 pandemic did hurt the office side of the firm, pushing revenue for 2020 down to $891.52 million. And so far this year, the picture is not looking set to improve. In the first quarter of this year, for instance, Douglas Emmett generated revenue of $216.30 million. This compares to $251.35 million the same period last year.

As revenue has declined, so to his profitability. After seeing operating cash flow grow from $339.45 million in 2016 to $469.59 million in 2019, it dropped to $420.22 million last year. FFO, or funds from operations, followed a similar trajectory, ultimately dipping from $424.81 million in 2019 to $372.54 million in 2020. NOI, or net operating income dropped from $584.73 million in 2019 to $498.59 million last year. And EBITDA decline from $600.45 million to $546.51 million. So far, 2021 has been a rough year for the business on the bottom line as well. Operating cash flow has dropped from $153.51 million to $125.04 million. FFO has declined from $111.88 million to $89.94 million. And NOI has declined from $172.33 million to $144.81 million.

Valuation is a bit tricky

Seeing financial results continue to worsen makes it a bit challenging to analyze the business. Because, at the end of the day, we could be trying to catch a falling knife. Since we don't know what 2021 is going to look like, we can say that business should probably stabilize at some point and recover to at least the levels seen in 2020. If this is the case, the firm is trading at a price to operating cash flow multiple of 16.9. Though if performance reverts back to what we saw in 2019, this multiple dips to 15.1. The price to FFO multiple stands at 19.1, though this does decline to 16.7 if we use the figures from 2019. The price to NOI multiple of 14.3 drops to 12.2. And the EV to EBITDA multiple declines from 21.5 to 19.5. If we were to assume that financial performance where to not only return to 2019 levels, but also continue to show strong signs of growth, these multiples might be reasonable. In fact, they are not horrible. But what makes the picture worse is that the net leverage ratio today stands at 8.5, and a return to 2019 levels would bring this down to 7.7. This is not disastrous, but it is definitely elevated.

As part of my analysis, I decided to compare Douglas Emmett to the five highest rated of its peers as defined by Seeking Alpha’s Quant platform. On a price to operating cash flow basis, these five firms ranged from a low multiple of 8.9 to a high of 14.4. Irrespective of whether we use the figures from 2019 or 2020, Douglas Emmett is more expensive than all of these. This picture is little changed if we use the EV to EBITDA approach. These five firms ranged from a low of eight to a high of 30.4. And in both cases Douglas Emmett was more expensive than all but one of them.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, Douglas Emmett appears to be a quality operator with quality assets. In the long run, it is highly probable that the business will continue to fare well. That said, not only relative to its peers but also on an absolute basis, shares do not look particularly cheap. On an absolute basis, the company is, at best, fairly valued. It might even be overvalued. That does not mean that it won't deliver a positive return in the long run. It probably will. But it does imply that its return might be lower than what investors could capture elsewhere.