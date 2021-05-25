Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images News via Getty Images

By ALT Perspective for Chinese Internet Weekly

The representative ETFs of Chinese companies jumped on Tuesday and built on the gains the next two days as inflation fears subsided following a fall in most commodity prices. Beijing has warned of interventions to cool speculative activities in recent weeks.

The strengthening in the Chinese yuan caught the attention of economists around the world and the media coverage on the topic appeared to have spurred investors to rotate back into growth and consumer names. Whether the rotation play into value and cyclical has halted remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, the Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:ASHR) has continued to track the local currency movement closely, as has been the case historically. I noted in the previous updates that the ASHR ETF has Financials as its top sector (around a quarter of the portfolio) and the rest of the allocation more spread out compared with the other Chinese ETFs referenced here. Bank stocks have done well recently with investors riding on them to gain exposure to currency beta.

On the other hand, the Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) has been struggling lately, despite it also seemingly having a good correlation with the Chinese yuan previously. Stocks categorized as Information Technology, which takes up around half of the CQQQ ETF portfolio, continued to be a big drag on its performance. However, if the value/cyclical rotation is indeed over, the CQQQ ETF could become like a well-wound spring waiting to be released and last week was a preview.

Overall, it has been a pleasant week for shareholders of Chinese equities with even the laggard iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) outpacing the key U.S. ETFs (QQQ)(DIA)(SPY). The profit-taking on Friday failed to take the shine off the glowing weekly gains of the representative Chinese ETFs.

Tencent stock was unfettered by headwinds

Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF) faced several negative developments in the past week. Yet, shareholders were steadfast in their commitment to the social media and gaming giant. TCEHY jumped on Tuesday and largely held on to the gains, erasing the post-results dip the previous week.

In what has become a regular pattern of Chinese stocks, investors looked past the estimates-beating first-quarter results that saw a 65 percent year-on-year increase in profit attributable to equity holders and sold off Tencent shares. Market players were concerned that the company's renewed focus on investment into strategic interests, like its peers including Alibaba Group (BABA), would crimp future profitability.

After this results-driven weakness, shareholders of Tencent stock turned surprisingly unflinching amid headwinds. First, an index overhaul of Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index, one of Asia's key benchmark stock market indices, would reduce the weighting of Tencent Holdings from 9.1 percent. The next quarterly rebalancing would see Tencent shares drop to a maximum of 8 percent, the newly imposed cap on each index member. However, the stock closed little changed on Monday, the first trading day following the announcement.

Second, local reports sprung up on Wednesday that Tencent Holdings was instructed by the regulators to place its finance-related businesses into a new financial holding company for better supervision. While the development was anticipated for months already, given the fragile state of Chinese tech stocks, the confirmation was still expected to spark some sell-off.

Yet, Tencent stock barely moved on the news. I have argued in the past that Tencent would be less affected by regulatory actions than the more aggressive growth-seeking Ant Group of Alibaba since gaming and advertising are more profitable divisions.

However, Alipay, the payment service of Ant Group, is available as a separate app from Alibaba Group's other businesses, making separation easier to execute. On the contrary, WeChat Pay, as the name suggests, is incorporated into WeChat, the ubiquitous messaging app in China.

Hence, decisions on WeChat Pay are managed by two departments - the WeChat social media platform and TenPay Payment. If Tencent has to split the operations of WeChat Pay into a financial holding company, the complications could impede the business.

Shareholders of Tencent likely took comfort with an April 5 report by Fitch Ratings emphasizing that the tightened fintech regulatory environment "should not hurt the company’s credit strength significantly as it has a strong business profile, high free cash flow generation, and amply liquidity with a conservative capital structure and a net cash position."

It's also possible that Tencent continues to attract Mainland investors that have shown themselves to be more faithful to the stock. Looking at the trading data, it seemed the rebound on Tuesday was stimulated by Mainland Chinese happily lapping up Tencent Hong Kong-traded shares (HKSE: 00700) via the Southbound Stock Connect program. Buy trades were valued at more than triple that of the sell trades.

Data for May 25, 2021

Source: Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

KE Holdings & Tencent: Investee and backer experience rollercoaster stock moves

Third, the share price of Tencent-backed KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) plunged following a Reuters exclusive scoop that the Chinese antitrust body began a formal investigation into the largest housing broker in China. Since Tencent has hundreds of billions in investments, any single investee under trouble isn't going to move the needle much for its fortune.

However, this adds to a long string of altercations with the authorities that inevitably draw further scrutiny to the parent company. For instance, Meituan (MEIT)(OTCPK:MPNGF)(OTCPK:MPNGY) and Pinduoduo (PDD), both counting Tencent as a major shareholder, were faced with disciplinary actions by the regulators recently.

Intriguingly, the strong rebound that ensued after KE Holdings refuted the report as "fake news" on its WeChat social media account seemed to be an indication of the jittery sentiment of investors in Chinese stocks sparking the sell-off in the first place. "Sell first, ask questions later" prevailed.

The company, which is better known in China as Beike, saw its share price fall over 7 percent from the previous day's close at the lowest on the day of the report before paring its losses through the rest of the trading hours. Following the simple WeChat posting the next day, the share price of KE Holdings soared from the opening to a level even higher than the day before the scoop's publication. Short covering likely played a big part in the jump.

Remarkably, it managed to close the week 3.5 percent higher. It was, after all, a revelation from Reuters, a reputable international news outlet, not a short-selling outfit that stood to gain from a decline in the share price of KE Holdings. At the same time, the company only put out a short rebuttal. Market players seemed to have calmed their nerves rather quickly. Perhaps, the company fundamentals trumped regulatory fears at the end of the day.

Looking back till February, we can see that BEKE stock has long been experiencing such a rollercoaster ride before last week. Interestingly, although KE Holdings and Tencent Holdings have similarly declined around 15-17 percent since early February, the former's stock had moved exaggeratedly compared to the latter.

Tencent's much larger market capitalization over KE Holdings, at around 12 times higher, means it is many times harder for market players to manipulate its share price. The latter, with a market valuation of around $62 billion, is not considered a small-cap stock though. However, the beleaguered real estate broker had been plagued with one bad news after another.

After the shares of KE Holdings had found their way into ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) in late October, ARK Invest's other ETFs including ARK Fintech Innovation Trust (ARKF) and ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) had also joined in. The latter ETF, however, started selling BEKE stock in drove from May 10, 2021 and continued to do so for more than a week.

Source: Cathie's Ark

The prompt paring of stake by ARK contributed to the loss of confidence in KE Holdings, exacerbating the share price weakness partly attributed to the selling by ARK Invest. Then came the bombshell on May 20 that Zuo Hui, the founder and chairman of KE Holdings, died after an unexpected worsening of his illness. The stock promptly sold off on the news but managed to rebound subsequently as investors realized that the deep bench of executives could cover duties left behind by Mr. Zuo.

Meanwhile, the stock swoon has occurred despite analysts increasing their price targets. Even at the low end of the price target at $68 currently, the last traded price is well below that. Accordingly, there is over 30 percent upside merely for the stock to reach the "bear case". If the bullish price target can be achieved, that's an appreciation of over 80 percent.

Those in the education sector had it rougher. Over the previous weekend, rumors circulated online that a district in Beijing was about to release rules that would ban after-school tutoring in the summer and stop institutes from putting out advertisements for enrollment. Investors caught wind of it and notwithstanding it was merely a single locale in one province of China, the shares of Chinese education stocks were indiscriminately sold down heavily on Monday.

TAL Education Group (TAL), New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU), and Youdao Inc. (DAO) managed to claw back nearly all their Monday losses the next day. The latter closed the week flat while the former two remained under some lingering pressure from a looming tightening in regulations for both online and offline after-school training institutions.

Tencent's core businesses facing headwinds while heightened investments could hamper profitability

Over the past few years, the proliferation of after-school tuition and enrichment classes, accompanied by aggressive marketing tactics, inculcated a mindset among Chinese parents that they need to enroll their children for fear of them losing out to the others. Many families ended up spending a substantial portion of the household income to ensure their children receive the best teaching resources.

Tuition centers are now commonplace in shopping malls in China. The education sector has become one of the top five advertiser categories online, a phenomenon acknowledged during the first-quarter earnings conference call by Martin Lau, the President of Tencent Holdings.

Recognizing the undue pressure experienced by millions of students, the Chinese government decided to clamp down on the unfair competition and misleading marketing practices in the education industry. Hence, with the heightened scrutiny, advertising expenditure from the education sector could be curtailed.

With the semiconductor shortage negatively impacting the production of automobiles, carmakers may also see a reduced need to advertise since the demand would exceed the output. Fortunately, online advertising is the smallest of the four core business segments of Tencent.

Source: Tencent Holdings

It is thus comforting for shareholders that one of the four key investment areas Tencent has committed to is its gaming business, a division that contributed 32 percent to the total revenue in 1Q 2021. Specifically, Tencent stated it is focusing on large-scale, high-production value games aimed at attracting global users.

Source: Tencent Holdings

The KWEB ETF was hobbled by Pinduoduo and Meituan

To round up this update, we will look at the Chinese Internet sector representative ETF, the KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB). Despite the strong performances of the key holdings including Tencent and Baidu, the KWEB ETF only rose a paltry 0.4 percent for the week. Ostensibly, market players were apprehensive over the lackluster Pinduoduo and Meituan.

As explained in a past issue of the Chinese Internet Weekly, I found the KWEB ETF holding the most representative stocks in the sector. As such, an overview of the week's share price movements of the top few holdings of KWEB as compared with the ETF itself is provided as follows for convenient reference especially for the stocks mentioned in this article.