Today we look at a recent spin-off that already is deep in 'Busted IPO' Territory. Is this a temporary or permanent slide? A full analysis follows below.

Company Overview:

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) is a Malvern, Pennsylvania-based specialty pharmaceutical company that was spun out of Recro Pharma (REPH) in 2020. The company was founded with the intent of developing clinically meaningful therapeutic options for patients in acute care settings. Therapeutics areas of focus consist of post-operative pain and anesthesia. In February of 2020, the company received its first FDA approval, for its lead drug Anjeso. The drug is indicated for use in adults for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Beyond Anjeso, the company’s pipeline comprises three programs: neuromuscular blocking agents, neuromuscular blocking reversal, and dexmedetomidine. Overall, the pipeline is quite young with the most advanced program being dexmedetomidine, which is in Phase 2 of development. Baudax Bio currently has a market capitalization of approximately $65 million and trades for just under a buck a share.

Pipeline:

Anjeso:

Anjeso is an injection that is a proprietary, long-acting, preferential COX-2 inhibitor that possesses analgesic, anti-inflammatory, and antipyretic activities. The drug was designed using the NanoCrystal platform, which is a technology that enables enhanced bioavailability of poorly water-soluble drug compounds. The drug is indicated for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with other non-NSAID analgesics. Approval for the drug was supported by two pivotal Phase 3 clinical efficacy trials, a large double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase III safety trial, and four Phase II clinical efficacy trials. Following its approval in February of 2020, Anjeso was launched in the U.S. in June 2020. The company believes that the drug is well-positioned to carve out market share given that it is a non-opioid analgesic that provides meaningful relief of pain. However, the compound only did approximately $500,000 in sales in FY2020. It did see total unit sales grow 40% sequential in the first quarter of 2021 and the reorder rate was nearly 70% for the same comparable period. However, the drug still only provided $200,000 worth of revenues in the first quarter of this year.

Source: May Company Presentation

Common negatives associated with opioid therapeutics include the potential for addiction, respiratory depression, constipation, and excessive nausea and vomiting.

Source: November Company Presentation

Recently, on April 26th, the company announced the publication of Phase 3b data on the preoperative administration of Anjeso in patients undergoing total knee arthroplasty in pain medicine. Patients administered Anjeso before the start of surgery had significantly lower summed pain intensity scores on the first postsurgical day and throughout their inpatient course. Additionally, during the first 24 hours, patients given Anjeso used 32% fewer opioids and reported 22% greater pain reduction relative to patients given the placebo. Also, patients treated with Anjeso had a significantly longer time to the first opioid rescue after surgery compared to placebo-treated patients.

Source: November Company Presentation

On the commercial front, over 65 institutions added Anjeso to their formularies. The number of vials sold to end-customers increased 58% quarter-over-quarter in Q4. Additionally, Baudax Bio is seeing a strong reorder rate of 60%. Furthermore, the number of vials sold to hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers increased over 80% from Q3 to Q4, and the average quarterly orders per account increased over 60%. The company is seeking to raise awareness of their drug through their sales team, virtual tele-sales team, and via the hiring of individuals with medical device backgrounds and previous relationships with orthopedic surgeons to further penetrate the orthopedics market.

Source: November Company Presentation

Dexmedetomidine:

Dexmedetomidine (intranasal) is a non-opioid alpha-2 adrenergic agonist being developed for peri-procedural pain and cancer breakthrough pain. IV dexmedetomidine has a long history of use in the U.S. and Europe as a short-term sedative with both analgesic or anxiolytic properties and is widely used in intensive care unit settings and for procedural sedation. Per the company’s latest 10k, based upon the lower dose that they have tested, they have seen minimal sedation to date in clinical trials while still demonstrating an analgesic effect. The company states multiple times in the latest filing that they are exploring partnering opportunities for the drug.

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

As of the end of the first quarter, the company had just under $40 million of cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet after posting nearly a $17 million net loss for the quarter. The most recent capital raise came on February 8th, 2020. The company entered into a definitive agreement with institutional and accredited investors for the purchase and sale of 11,000,000 shares of common stock at a purchase price of $1.60 per share via a registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. The gross proceeds were roughly $17.6 million.

Given its market size, BXRX doesn't get much attention from Wall Street. Right after first quarter results earlier this month, JMP Securities ($4.00 price target), Oppenheimer ($2.00 price target), and Piper Sandler ($5.00 price target) all reiterated Buy ratings on Baudax. Notably, all three analyst firms also lowered their price targets by a buck a share as well. Three insiders including the CEO and CFO made small purchases after quarterly numbers came out, totaling just over $30,000 worth of new shares in aggregate.

Verdict:

Anjeso may have substantial potential, as an article on Seeking Alpha recently highlighted. Analysts were excited about the drug's prospects a year ago when Anjeso was initially approved. That said, the company's cash burn rate is more than disconcerting and sales traction for Anjeso has been far slower than initially expected. Until sales growth picks up substantially and cash burn reduces dramatically, the company will have to continue to execute capital raises. Therefore, BXRX is an avoid until it demonstrates significant progress on those fronts.

