For most investors, Michael Burry needs no introduction. His exploits during the mortgage crisis of 2008-2009 (where he bought CDS) were famous enough that they made a movie about them. The picture above is Michael Burry at the premiere of "The Big Short." He has proven adaptable, and he made a great call buying a significant position in GameStop (GME) early last year when it was still broadly perceived as a dying retailer. I've been covering his positions every quarter since his new fund became large enough to require mandatory disclosure to the SEC (and, in fact, I believe I was the first writer to publicly do so). My discussion around his positions from the previous quarter can be found here for comparison to this quarter's positions.

The positions in the table below are as of the end of Q1 (March 31, 2021).

Company Symbol Value ($000s) Shares Security AERPIO PHARMACEUTICALS INC ARPO $ 1,290 1,000,000 Common ALPHABET INC GOOG $ 165,490 80,000 Call CORECIVIC INC CXW $ 9,955 1,100,000 Common CVS HEALTH CORP CVS $ 30,092 400,000 Call CVS HEALTH CORP CVS $ 8,275 110,000 Common DIREXION SHS ETF TR TMV $ 3,128 38,400 Call FACEBOOK INC FB $ 161,992 550,000 Call GENCO SHIPPING & TRADING LTD GNK $ 3,575 354,711 Common GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP LTD GOGL $ 3,554 530,000 Common HELMERICH & PAYNE INC HP $ 5,392 200,000 Common INGLES MKTS INC IMKTA $ 9,248 150,000 Common ISHARES TR TLT $ 171,534 1,266,400 Put ISHARES TR IWF $ 42,374 140,900 Put KRAFT HEINZ CO KHC $ 46,992 1,174,800 Call LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES INC LUMN $ 8,678 650,000 Common MARINUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC MRNS $ 4,602 297,272 Common MEREDITH CORP MDP $ 4,169 140,000 Common NETAPP INC NTAP $ 21,801 300,000 Call NOW INC DNOW $ 7,063 700,000 Common OCCIDENTAL PETE CORP OXY $ 5,990 225,000 Common PRECISION DRILLING CORP PDS $ 4,813 222,706 Common PROSHARES TR TBT $ 6,522 300,000 Common PROSHARES TR TBT $ 55,133 2,536,000 Call PROSHARES TR TBF $ 4,577 100,000 Call RPT REALTY RPT $ 6,846 600,000 Common SCORPIO TANKERS INC STNG $ 3,509 190,100 Common SUNCOKE ENERGY INC SXC $ 7,711 1,100,000 Common TESLA INC TSLA $ 534,411 800,100 Put URSTADT BIDDLE PPTYS INC UBA $ 874 52,512 Common VECTOR ACQUISITION CORP VACQ $ 5,465 461,591 Common ZYMEWORKS INC ZYME $ 8,875 281,018 Common

Interest rates

Dr. Burry added a number of interest rate hedges this quarter, all of which would profit from a rise long term interest rates. This bet is quite leveraged, with call options on long-term treasury bear ETFs, and put options on long-term treasury bull leveraged ETFs. That is obviously a macro bet and not a specific security selection bet. While Michael Burry has mostly been an individual stock picker for the vast majority of his career, I'd argue the mortgage trade that made him famous was in fact mostly a macro trade. Obviously, I have no way of knowing for sure what will happen with interest rates, but I did publish a piece on other ways to benefit from rates rising that I think is relevant.

Tesla

There was quite a stir when he announced (prior to the publication of his SEC filing) that he had bought Tesla (TSLA) put options. The size of the position is significant, with a notional value of $534 MM at the end of the quarter. However, the position is held with put options, and there is no obligation to disclose the strike price of those options. If (as seems probable) he bought them out-of-the-money, the actual capital at risk would be only a fraction of the $534 MM notional value. That said, Tesla options have consistently traded with a high implied volatility, which makes them relatively expensive. In my opinion, that is probably why he went public with this position, which he has done rarely - he presumably believes the firm is worth less than its price when put on the position. But because options are time bound the length of time it takes for TSLA shares to reach his target price matters as well.

Alphabet and Facebook

Interestingly, Dr. Burry also took large positions in Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Facebook (FB) in the options market this quarter. Both are firms he has owned in the past, but these are large call option positions. I suspect that in many ways he views this as a pair with his TSLA trade. If the market remains exuberant, the large tech businesses will probably continue their strong momentum. If the market were to fall, TSLA is probably more exposed on the downside given it has a lower quality business by essentially any metric than Alphabet (Google would arguably be the best business on earth) and Facebook.

Scion also took a position in puts on the iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF). I think it's reasonable to assume this is also a hedge on the big tech positions. The big tech stocks tend to trade in the same direction as the growth market, but will almost certainly outperform IWF in a market drawdown.

Shipping

There was also an interesting addition sector-wise, with a number of new positions in shipping. Michael Burry has often added thematic sets of positions in the past, such as beaten down retailers early in 2020 and prior to that, and suburban grocery real estate type firms later in 2020. This seems like a similar thematic play, with a total of three additions. Genco Shipping & Trading (GNK) and Golden Ocean (GOGL) both have dry bulk exposure, while Scorpio Tankers (STNG) is a tanker firm. That puts him more on the commodity end of the shipping business, with exposure to global trade in things like iron ore and crude oil. So far no exposure to the recently hot container shipping sector has been reported. This seems like a play for a cyclical swing to me - tankers were very popular among value investors about a year ago, but many were burned at that time. That has taken a portion of the investor base out of the shipping market, potentially making it a good time for a noted contrarian like Dr. Burry to "dip his toe in the water."

Conclusion

Dr. Burry has a track record that makes studying his positions worthwhile. While some investors like to "clone" guru portfolios, I think independent thinking provides its own value, and I find if I make my own selections, I'm more likely to know when it makes sense to double down and when to sell. But I do think there is a great deal of value in looking at the portfolios of exceptional investors. Especially to see what themes they are investing in. I find trying to understand his thought process has made me a better investor, which is why I evaluate his positions every quarter.