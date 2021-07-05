Photo by smshoot/iStock via Getty Images

Purpose

I look at the high frequency weekly indicators because while they can be very noisy, they provide a good nowcast of the economy, and will telegraph the maintenance or change in the economy well before monthly or quarterly data is available. They are also an excellent way to "mark your beliefs to market." In general, I go in order of long leading indicators, then short leading indicators, then coincident indicators.

A Note on Methodology

Data is presented in a "just the facts, ma'am" format with a minimum of commentary so that bias is minimized.

Where relevant, I include 12-month highs and lows in the data in parentheses to the right. All data taken from St. Louis FRED unless otherwise linked.

A few items (e.g., Financial Conditions indexes, regional Fed indexes, stock prices, the yield curve) have their own metrics based on long-term studies of their behavior.

Where data is seasonally adjusted, generally, it is scored positively if it is within the top 1/3 of that range, negative in the bottom 1/3, and neutral in between. Where it is not seasonally adjusted, and there are seasonal issues, waiting for the YoY change to change sign will lag the turning point. Thus, I make use of a convention: data is scored neutral if it is less than 1/2 as positive/negative as at its 12-month extreme.

With long leading indicators, which by definition turn at least 12 months before a turning point in the economy as a whole, there is an additional rule: data is automatically negative if, during an expansion, it has not made a new peak in the past year, with the sole exception that it is scored neutral if it is moving in the right direction and is close to making a new high.

For all series where a graph is available, I have provided a link to where the relevant graph can be found.

Important introductory note

In his “Weighing the Week Ahead” columns, the late Jeff Miller included an “Indicator Snapshot.” Here is the snapshot from his last column in February 2021:

My “Weekly Indicators” columns have always included the 10-year Treasury yields and the S&P 500 weekly closes. Beginning this week, I am also continuing coverage of Jeff's “Economic Indicators.” One (the BCIg metric) is on hiatus due to the pandemic. The other two are included as the first entry in the “Short Leading Indicators” portion of this post. Additionally, in Jeff’s honor, the “C-Score” has been rechristened the “Miller Stat” by Robert Dieli, who compiles the information.

For the benefit of all readers, I intend to publish an in-depth post on the history and forecasting meaning of the “Miller Stat” sometime during the coming week.

Recap of monthly reports

April data included a slight increase in housing permits, but a decrease in starts. Existing home sales declined. The Index of Leading Indicators increased a sharp +1.6%, as 9 of 10 components were positive and the remaining one unchanged.

NOTE: I have discontinued comparisons with the “worst” readings since the onset of the coronavirus crisis began over one year ago, as they are no longer helpful. I will continue to post the best readings during the pandemic in parentheses following this week’s number.

Coronavirus Vaccinations

Vaccinations 7-day average: 1.62m/day, -0.21m/day w/w

Total Vaccinations: 290.7m, up +11.3m w/w

At least 1 dose administered: 166.4m, up 4.2m w/w (62.2% of population age 18+)

Fully vaccinated: 133.5m, up +6.9m (50.9% of population age 18+)

At the current rate, it will take 2.5 more months to vaccinate the entire US population age 18 or over (about 210 million people, or 420m doses). Concerningly, the 7-day average of vaccinations has dropped by 1.5 million/day over the past 5 weeks.

Long leading indicators

Interest rates and credit spreads

Rates

BAA corporate bond index 3.59%, down -0.06% w/w (1-yr range: 3.13-5.15)

10-year Treasury bonds 1.58%, down -0.05% w/w (0.52-1.74)

Credit spread 2.01%, down -0.01% w/w (1.91-4.31)

(Graph at FRED Graph | FRED | St. Louis Fed )

Yield curve

10-year minus 2-year: +1.44%, down -0.04% w/w (0.12 - 1.58)

10-year minus 3-month: +1.57%, down -0.04% w/w (-0.20 - 1.72)

2-year minus Fed funds: +0.09%, down -0.01% w/w

(Graph at FRED Graph | FRED | St. Louis Fed )

30-Year conventional mortgage rate (from Mortgage News Daily) (graph at link)

3.12%, down -0.04% w/w (2.75-3.45)

Corporate bonds spiked to near 5-year highs early in 2020, but subsequently made a series of multi-decade lows. Two months ago, they increased to the middle of that range, and so changed to neutral, but have declined back to positive.

Treasury bond yields recently made 1-year highs, and are near the middle of their 5-year range. Typically, it takes a 1% or more increase in rates to substantially impact the housing market. They have exceeded that limit, so they are negative. Mortgage rates briefly turned neutral, but have declined back to positive.

The spread between corporate bonds and Treasuries turned very negative last March, but bounced back, and remains positive now. Meanwhile, two of the three measures of the yield curve are *extremely* positive, while the Fed funds vs. 2-year spread is neutral.

Housing

Mortgage applications (from the Mortgage Bankers Association)

Purchase apps up +2% w/w to 271 (184-349) (SA) ( high Jan 22)

Purchase apps 4 wk avg. down -3 to 272 (SA) (341 high Jan 29)

Purchase apps YoY -4% (NSA)

Purchase apps YoY 4 wk avg. +9% (NSA)

Refi apps down -7% w/w (SA)

Refi apps YoY down -9% w/w (SA)

*(SA) = seasonally adjusted, (NSA) = not seasonally adjusted

(Graph at https://www.yardeni.com/pub/mortgageapprate.pdf )

Real Estate Loans (from the FRB)

Down -0.1% w/w

Down -1.1% YoY (-1.3 - 5.2)

(Graph at Real Estate Loans, All Commercial Banks | FRED | St. Louis Fed)

Purchase mortgage applications made repeated new decade highs late last year. Between higher mortgage rates and likely weather-related issues, they cratered briefly in February, but have rebounded. With applications back below 290, their rating has changed to negative. Refi is also down substantially from recent highs, and remains near 12 month+ lows, and is also enough to turn them negative.

From 2018 until late in 2020, real estate loans with few brief exceptions stayed positive. In the past several months, they turned neutral, and two months ago, turned negative.

Money supply

The Federal Reserve has discontinued this weekly series. Data is now only released monthly. April data was released this week:

M1 m/m up +1.3%, YoY up +297%

M2 m/m up +1.0%, YoY up +18.0%

Corporate profits (estimated and actual S&P 500 earnings from I/B/E/S via FactSet at p. 24) (no report this week)

Q1 2021 96% actual + 4% estimated, up +0.50 to 48.84, up +15.4% q/q

(Source)

FactSet estimates earnings, which are replaced by actual earnings as they are reported, and are updated weekly. The "neutral" band is +/-3%. I also average the previous two quarters together, until at least 100 companies have actually reported.

With the big upturn in Q1, earnings are now solidly positive.

Credit conditions (from the Chicago Fed) (graph at link)

Financial Conditions Index up +0.01 (less loose) to -0.69 (0.33 - -0.71)

Adjusted Index (removing background economic conditions) up +0.03 (looser) to -0.59 (0.64 - -0.79)

Leverage subindex unchanged (loose) at -0.33 (0.66 - -0.36)

The Chicago Fed's Adjusted Index's real break-even point is roughly -0.25. In the leverage index, a negative number is good, a positive poor. The historical break-even point has been -0.5 for the unadjusted Index. In early April 2020, all turned negative, but both the adjusted and unadjusted indexes quickly rebounded to positive, and have remained so since. Leverage is now positive as well.

Short leading indicators

Economic Indicators from Jeff Miller’s “Weighing the Week Ahead”

Miller Stat (formerly “C-Score”): up +34 w/w to 585 (544 on 5/7/21 - 4307 on 6/5/20)

St. Louis Fed Financial Stress Index: -.8527 (low of -.9382 on 5/7/21)

BCIg from Georg Vrba: (on temporary hiatus due to the pandemic)

The Miller Stat is designed to look 52 weeks ahead for whether or not a recession is possible. Any score over 500 yields means no recession likely. This week’s number is therefore a positive.

The St. Louise Financial Stress index is one where a negative score is a positive for the economy, and during its limited existence, has risen above zero before a recession by less than one year. Thus, the present reading is also a positive for the economy.

Trade weighted US$

Both measures of the US$ were negative for 2 months right after the pandemic started in 2020. In late spring, both improved to neutral, and then positive since last August.

Commodity prices

Bloomberg Commodity Index

Up +1.94 to 92.83 (58.87-93.73)

Up +46.1% YoY (Best: +51.2% May 7)

(Graph at BCOM | Bloomberg Commodity Index Overview | MarketWatch)

Bloomberg Industrial metals ETF (from Bloomberg) (graph at link)

161.16, up 7.22 w/w (88.46-162.84)

Up +64.7% YoY (Best +69.0% May 7)

Both industrial metals and the broader commodities indexes were negative in much of 2019 but rebounded considerably since April 2020. Both total and industrial commodities are extremely positive.

[Note: The PPI for all commodities is up over 11% YoY, the highest YoY increase in 40 years except for August 2008. But only 5.7% above March 2019.]

Stock prices S&P 500 (from CNBC) (graph at link)

Up +1.2% to 4204.11

There have been repeated all-time highs, so this metric is positive.

Regional Fed New Orders Indexes

(*indicates report this week)

Empire State up +2.0 to +28.9

Philly down -3.5 to +32.5

*Richmond up +2 to +18

*Kansas City up +6 to +35

Dallas up +8.0 to +38.5

Month-over-month rolling average: up +2 to +31

The regional average is more volatile than the ISM manufacturing index, but usually correctly forecasts its month-over-month direction. By last June, these had already rebounded all the way to positive. They pulled back in November and December, but have sharply rebound since, and are very positive now.

Employment metrics

Initial jobless claims

406,000, down -38,000 w/w (Best 404,000 this week)

4-week average 458,750, down -46,000 w/w (Best 458,750 this week)

(Graph at St. Louis FRED)

New claims made a pandemic low in November, rose through February, but have declined to repeated new pandemic lows since then, and are thus very positive.

Temporary staffing index (from the American Staffing Association) (graph at link)

Up +1 to 95 w/w

Up +57.3% YoY (Best +57.4% May 21)

This index turned negative in February 2019, worsened in the second half of the year, and plummeted beginning in March 2020. It gradually improved to “less awful,” then neutral 7 months ago, and positive since February. It is almost exactly even with its reading at this time in 2019.

Tax Withholding (from the Dept. of the Treasury)

$210.8 B for the last 20 reporting days vs. $167.6 B one year ago, up +$43.2 B or +25.8% (Best +37.6% April 30)

YoY comparisons turned firmly negative in the second week of April. The comparative YoY readings, except for one week, have generally improved to less than 1/2 of their worst, making this indicator neutral. This report has been positive since the beginning of 2021. Unfortunately, like many other reports, the YoY comparisons are temporarily much less reliable. They should become more reliable again once we get into June.

Oil prices and usage (from the E.I.A.)

Oil up +$2.76 to $66.62 w/w, up +79.2% YoY

Gas prices down -$0.01 to $3.02 w/w, up $1.06 YoY ($3.03 6-year high May 21)

Usage 4-week average up +29.4% YoY (Best +67.5% April 30)

Usage 4-week u +0.9% vs. 2019 (Best -3.8% May 14)

(Graphs at This Week In Petroleum Gasoline Section - U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA))

Gas prices breached the $3 barrier this week. At 6+ year highs, they are a firm negative. Oil prices are also now in the upper portion of their 5-year range, and so have turned into a slight negative. Usage turned very negative in April 2020, but since rebounded by much more than half since its low point, and so has become neutral. The YoY comparisons earlier this year were near the -10% YoY range. YoY comparisons will not become useful again until June. Usage has improved to better than 8.5 million, so has become positive.

Bank lending rates

0.1320 TED spread down -0.0230 w/w (0.12-1.92) (graph at link)

0.0920 LIBOR down -0.0010 w/w (0.0951-1.70) (graph at link)

TED was above 0.50 before both the 2001 and 2008 recessions. Since early 2019, the TED spread has remained positive, except the worst of the coronavirus downturn. Both TED and LIBOR have declined far enough after that to turn back positive.

Coincident indicators

St. Louis FRED Weekly Economic Index

Down -0.23 to +11.35 w/w (Best +12.30 April 29)

In the 5 years before the onset of the pandemic, this Index varied between +.67 and roughly +3.00. Just after the Great Recession, its best comparison was +4.63. The big positive number this week is in comparison to the pandemic shutdown one year ago. This metric will become more meaningful once we get into the third quarter.

Restaurant reservations YoY (from Open Table)

May 20 -10%

May 27 -2% (Best -2% this week)

The comparison year for this metric is 2019 and not 2020. Compared with the depths of the pandemic, in the past four months, there has been a recovery back to neutral, and for the past eight weeks to positive.

Consumer spending

Johnson Redbook up +13.6% YoY (Best +14.2% May 7)

In April 2020, the bottom fell out in the Redbook index. It has remained positive almost without exception since the beginning of this year.

Transport

Railroads (from the AAR)

Carloads up +27.2% YoY (Best +31.6% May 21)

Intermodal units up +20.4% YoY (Best +38.3% April 23)

Total loads up +23.4% YoY (Best +32.3% April 23)

(Graph at Railfax Report - North American Rail Freight Traffic Carloading Report)

Shipping transport

Harpex up +80 to 1941 (412-1941) (new 10-year high) Harper Petersen & Co

Baltic Dry Index down -136 to 2688 (393-3212) (graph at link)

Since the pandemic started, rail carloads have turned positive several times, including this week. Intermodal has generally been positive for several months. Total rail carloads have also been generally positive for about 4 months. Total rail traffic is fractionally lower than 2019’s pre-pandemic levels.

Harpex declined to a new one-year low earlier this year, then improved gradually. In the past month, it has repeatedly spiked to new multiyear highs. BDI traced a similar trajectory, making new three-year highs into September 2019, then declining to new three-year lows at the beginning of February. In summer, the BDI improved enough to warrant changing its rating from negative to neutral, and for a few weeks to positive. Early this year, it fell back to neutral, but needless to say, now is very positive.

I am wary of reading too much into price indexes like this, since they are heavily influenced by supply (as in, a huge overbuilding of ships in the last decade) as well as demand.

Steel production (American Iron and Steel Institute)

Down -0.3% w/w

Up +46.6% YoY

The bottom in production fell out in April 2020. There was slow but continuing improvement since then, and finally, four months ago, it improved enough to be rated neutral. Since the end of March, against terrible comparisons, it has been positive.

Summary And Conclusion

There were no ratings changes this week. The overall picture is that of a resource-constrained Boom. YoY comparisons have been of relatively little use for the last two months, as they compare against the initial lockdown periods. That should begin to change next week. As much as possible, I am relying on seasonally-adjusted measurements or comparisons with 2019, which are either still negative, or else slightly positive.

Among coincident indicators, everything - the unadjusted Chicago Fed Financial Index, the TED spread, LIBOR, Redbook consumer spending, tax withholding, Harpex, rail traffic, the BDI, restaurant reservations, steel, and the Fed Weekly Economic Index - continues to be positive. There are no neutrals or negatives.

Among the short leading indicators, staffing, stock prices, the regional Fed new orders indexes, weekly jobless claims, the US$, both broadly and against major currencies, industrial and total commodities, gas usage, and the spread between corporate and Treasury bonds are positives. The economic indicators from Jeff Miller’s “Weighing the Week Ahead” series are also positives. Gas and oil prices are negative (whereas big positive YoY comparisons in commodities generally mean strength, in gas prices, they mean that consumers are going to be *relatively* pinched).

Among the long leading indicators, purchase mortgage applications, refinancing, US Treasuries, and real estate loans are negatives. Mortgage rates, two out of three measures of the yield curve, the Adjusted Chicago Financial Conditions Index and Leverage subindex, corporate bonds, and corporate profits are positives. The 2-year Treasury minus Fed funds yield spread is neutral. As a result, the long-term forecast is still positive.

The very positive coincident and short leading indicators suggest strong growth will likely continue for several more quarters. The long leading forecast is also positive, but less strongly so.

Friday morning’s relatively neutral report on personal spending is additional evidence that the demand-driven inflationary constraints on the economy are abating. The issue is how long it will take for the supply bottlenecks to disappear as well. That will determine whether or not we have an episode of 1970s-style “stagflation” or just a transitory spike of inflation.