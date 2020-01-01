Photo by Geber86/E+ via Getty Images

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) recently hosted an investor day event that offered little in the way of surprises - there were no further M&A announcements or major updates surrounding its BU2 unit (i.e., Residency Preparatory, Specialization Programs, and Digital Health Services). Management did, however, offer helpful insight into its roadmap to tap into an estimated c. R$21 billion addressable market opportunity, with "health-tech" acquisitions and the latest Softbank investment representing key inflection points in the story. While exciting, I still think AFYA is at a very early stage in its ecosystem development, and to turn bullish on the investment case, I would await further visibility into its progress. With the valuation also at a premium, I am neutral on the shares at this juncture.

Addressing a R$21.4 billion Addressable Market with Afya Digital

The key highlight from Afya's investor day was the progress on its healthcare digital services pillar, with management showcasing its solid operational and product delivery thus far. From here, Afya looks well-positioned to offer digital healthcare solutions as part of its portfolio of offerings and scale up existing solutions via cross-selling. The plan is to leverage these solutions to drive B2C penetration before monetizing further in B2B across the broader healthcare ecosystem (spanning clinical decision software, management tools & electronic medical records, telemedicine, and digital prescriptions). Combined, the ecosystem contributes to a massive c. R$21.4 billion addressable market for Afya Digital.

Source: Afya Day Investor Presentation Slides

In addition, Afya also has exposure to a c. R$22 billion addressable market opportunity related to post-secondary medical education, which should underpin medium-term growth as well. Nonetheless, the execution could prove challenging considering the competitive intensity in the space, with several other well-funded players already ahead in the B2B race. As such, although AFYA has taken encouraging initial steps and has key physician relationships to leverage, it does lack prior relationships with other large healthcare players, which could be a hurdle going forward.

Extending the Physical Network to Capitalize on Structural Opportunities

Looking ahead, AFYA sees a secular increase in demand for continuing education amid a projected rise in number of newly graduating doctors. Coupled with a limited number of residency seats available, this should drive a solid CAGR of 14% over the 2020-2026 period. To capitalize on the shift, AFYA is extending its geographical reach, with over 50% of active doctors in Brazil located in 14 cities. AFYA's graduate programs have also reached 11 of these cities as of 2020 (up from. 5 in 2019), with an additional six new campuses planned for fiscal 2021.

Source: Afya Day Investor Presentation Slides

This ties in nicely with the short-term AFYA strategy to continue acquiring physicians through new products and distribution channels and to build awareness of Afya's digital brand. Its various strategic initiatives are likely to start adding to the top-line from fiscal 2023 and could even underpin double-digit % growth over the longer term. Meanwhile, there looks set to be more consolidation to come for medical post-secondary, with AFYA already set to surpass the 1,000 acquired seats target provided at its IPO.

SoftBank Investment Boosts the Longer-Term Outlook

The recent decision by the SoftBank Latin America Fund should also significantly help the investment case - the fund agreed to purchase c. $150 million (equivalent to c. R$822 million) of Afya's Series A perpetual convertible preferred shares. The terms of the deal are as follows - c. 5.9 million Class A common shares at $25.35/share, representing a c. 20% premium relative to the VWAP ("volume-weighted average price"). The instrument will bear a 6.5% annual dividend and the right to redeem at a 105% premium after the fifth year. Post-investment, this means SoftBank will not only hold 8.4% of Afya's total class A common shares but can also appoint a new member to Afya's board. Per management, the proceeds are to be used to drive further M&A-related growth.

Source: Afya Softbank Investment Presentation Slides

On balance, I view the news as a major positive - Afya benefits from the addition of a long-term oriented investor to its shareholder base while also gaining global technology investing insight from SoftBank. This should help Afya better capitalize on new technologies in both education and healthcare, along with the buildout of its digital platform. The growth potential offered by the latter is especially promising for investors - per management, its digital platform could allow for a "new Afya in 5-6 years". Finally, the deal also provides relatively inexpensive funding for further M&A activity in both segments and a robust capital structure to underpin its growth strategy.

Final Take

Overall, I remain neutral on Afya despite the exceedingly positive investor day event - while the company's undergraduate medicine business and the growth potential from its digital business are promising, much of these positives are priced in. Afya also is still at a very early stage in its ecosystem development to address its B2B segment addressable market opportunities, which leaves plenty of execution risk in the meantime. Valuation-wise, shares are also trading at a premium c. 21x EV/EBITDA, which keeps me neutral at this juncture.