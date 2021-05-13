Photo by CHUNYIP WONG/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

The Bermuda-based Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE:TNK) released its first-quarter 2021 results on Feb. 25, 2021.

The company posted a lower-than-expected loss of $0.63 per diluted share compared to an income of $3.15 per diluted share the same quarter a year ago.

However, it was a better quarter than the fourth quarter, and CEO Kevin MacKay said in the conference call:

Our improved results are largely due to higher spot tanker rates during the quarter and supported by revenues from several lucrative fixed rate charters secured during periods of market strength, rates substantially higher than first quarter spot rates. Despite a challenging quarter, we have maintained our strong balance sheet with liquidity of $372 million and then net debt to capitalization of 32% at the end of the first quarter of 2021. Our strong financial position has enabled us to continue reducing our overall cost of capital on an opportunistic basis.

Teekay Tankers is one of the three companies of the "Teekay group" that I am covering on Seeking Alpha. I covered Teekay LNG (NYSE:TGP) recently, and you can read my article here.

Note: Teekay LNG Partners L.P. and Teekay Tankers Ltd. are two subsidiaries of Teekay Corp., collectively called the daughter Entities. TK's total revenues, including TNK and TGP, were $359.08 million in Q1'21.

As we can see below, TNK has underperformed the group and is now down 14% on a one-year basis. TGP is obviously the engine of the company's growth right now.

The investment thesis for TNK is not an easy exercise because of the inherent volatility of the Tanker industry.

The second quarter looks like a repeat of the first quarter, basically. Suppose we look at the spot price in the second quarter so far. CEO Kevin Mackay said:

Spot tanker rates remain generally weak during the first quarter as COVID-19 continued to have a negative impact on tanker demand.

We can see a huge difference year over year, and despite some improvement sequentially, we are still way down. I think it is the root of the problem here.

Type 2Q'21 1Q'21 4Q'20 1Q'20 Suezmax 10,500 10,670 9,283 49,067 Aframax 10,500 10,108 7,430 34,438 LR2 11,900 11,434 8,528 34,494

However, I recommend accumulating TNK cautiously on any weakness below $14.5, which I raised from $12 in my preceding article, with a long-time horizon of about two years at the least.

As I have explained in my preceding article, the situation will potentially get better in H2 2021, but analysts expect a bleak outlook for the first half of 2021. According to Poten & Partners:

The main underlying reasons for the weak start of the year are clear: low tanker demand combined with too many ships. Oil and tanker demand will remain challenging, at least through the first half of 2021 and maybe longer.”

Finally, the best strategy is to trade short-term about half of your long-term position. It is a great way to reduce the volatile industry's risks and allow you to mitigate any downside risks if the recovery expected is taking longer than expected.

TNK fleet is specialized in crude oil and refined petroleum products tankers:

Segment Number of vessels Owned vessels 51 Chartered-in vessels 3 Total 54

CEO Kevin MacKay said in the conference call:

In March, we declared additional purchase options on six vessels currently on sale leasebacks bringing our total of such purchase options exercised since November 2020 to 8 vessels with the transaction is expected to close in May and September.

TNK - The Raw Numbers: First-Quarter Of 2021 And Financials History

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. 1Q'20 2Q'20 3Q'20 4Q'20 1Q'21 Total Revenues in $ Million 341.90 246.49 170.24 127.80 142.75 Net Income in $ Million 106.84 98.20 -44.43 -73.29 -21.37 EBITDA $ Million 152.27 126.64 0.30 -15.87 15.96 EPS diluted in $/share 3.15 2.89 -1.32 -2.17 -0.63 Operating cash flow in $ Million 138.69 166.19 42.94 0.13 -27.45 CapEx in $ Million 0.84 2.23 5.81 7.14 0.91 Free Cash Flow in $ Million 137.84 163.95 37.14 -7.01 -28.36 Total Cash $ Million 203.33 167.91 120.87 97.23 87.60 Long term Debt in $ Million 531.68 322.94 235.06 252.96 245.78 Shares Outstanding (Diluted) in Million 33.95 33.74 33.74 33.74 33.74

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow

1 - Operating revenues were $142.75 million in 1Q'21

Teekay Tankers announced a total adjusted net loss of approximately $22 million or $0.65 per share during the first quarter, decreasing nearly $19 million or $1.21 per share from the fourth quarter of 2020.

The first quarter of 2021 improved, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, primarily due to higher average spot tanker rates and a lower scheduled drydocking during the quarter.

Revenues were down to $142.75 million in Q1 from $341.90 million in Q1'20 but improved sequentially, as shown in the chart above.

2 - Free cash flow was a loss of $28.36 million in 1Q'21

Note: Free cash flow is cash from operations minus CapEx

Trailing yearly free cash flow was $165.72 million with a quarterly free cash flow loss of $28.36 million in Q1. The company is not paying a dividend, unlike TGP, with a dividend yield of 7.39%.

3 - Debt analysis

Net debt is $158.2 million in 1Q'21 (or $506.19 million, including current and long-term obligations related to finance leases).

Note: The company has indicated a net debt of $506.19 million with a different calculation (non-GAAP), including short-term, current, and long-term debt and current and long-term obligations related to finance leases less cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash.

Current obligations related to finance leases at March 31, 2021 includes $185.5 million related to the declared purchase options on eight vessels. In November 2020, the Company declared purchase options to acquire two of these vessels for a total cost of $56.7 million with an expected completion date of May 2021 and, in March 2021, the Company declared purchase options to acquire six vessels for a total cost of $128.8 million with an expected completion date of September 2021.

As of March 31, 2021, the Company had total liquidity of $372 million compared to total liquidity of $373 million as of December 31, 2020.

The net debt to total capitalization is 32% in Q1'21, unchanged sequentially.

4 - Q2 2021 outlook

The company is forecasting weaker second quarter of 2021 revenues with a decrease of 320 net revenue days due to more scheduled dry-docking in Q2, the sale of two Aframax tankers, and the redelivery of two-chartered tankers in Q1'21.

CEO Kevin Mackay said in the conference call:

although we expect near term headwinds with the continued impact of COVID-19, we are seeing early positive signals that indicate a market rebound starting in the second half of 2021

Conclusion And Technical Analysis (Short Term)

Teekay Tankers Ltd. reported a better-than-expected first-quarter 2021, but it was far from stellar in any shape or form.

Spot tanker rates are the root of the problem here. Tankers are facing headwinds, and they are not about to vanish easily. It is all about demand here, and the increase in oil prices is not solving the tanker's earnings.

Weak oil product demand will keep tanker rates low in 2021 and probably be the last to profit from a potential recovery.

Due to less car driving and travel bans leading to the massive grounding of aircraft, global fuel consumption fell over 15% in the second quarter of 2020. At the same time, crude supply, as well as refining, were slashed. Although industrial demand for oil products has picked up since fuel demand from transport is still low, consumption will gradually return. Given the forecast of relatively weak demand and gradual uptake in the second half of the year, tanker rates are expected to remain low for at least the first half of 2021.

Thus, investors in this sector will have to be patient and accumulate cautiously.

Technical Analysis

TNK forms an ascending wedge pattern with resistance at $15.75 and support at $14.7. The trading strategy is to buy and accumulate between $14.7 and $14 and sell about 30% of your long position at $15.75.

If the sector continues to weaken, then TNK could break down and retest $12.40. Conversely, if the recovery can materialize, TNK could eventually breakout and reach $17.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker.

