Fundamentals

It feels like there is a strong sentiment under the gold market that is building up to a boiling point. This sentiment is being validated by the economic numbers coming out now, which are stronger than expected. People are extremely eager to go out for dinner, go to movies and do things, so there is a massive amount of pent-up demand, which is leading to some inflation. The pandemic damaged inventories, so many commodities, labor, real estate, and other things are in short supply. The question is whether this will be a long-term squeeze in prices or whether it is a short-term issue, as the Fed argues.

The Feds are in a bind over interest rates. Everyone is watching how fast this inflation will occur and how long it will last. It appears that there is stronger demand than anticipated in many markets, such as in computer chips, lumber, precious metals and other commodities. The velocity of money appears to be increasing faster than expected, too. If it continues at a high rate, then inflation could increase and for far longer than expected. The Feds continue to say they will print as much money as necessary, so stimulus is not going to end any time soon. Cheap money really has caused this tremendous new cycle that is a completely debt economy. You can borrow at almost zero interest rates and invest it in the stock market with little to no risk, since the government has said they will prop up the market.

Today’s problems all go back to the huge mistake in 1971 of taking the dollar off the gold standard. The move to a complete fiat currency allowed the government to print as much money as they wanted, devaluing each dollar so much that compared to 1971 they are worth almost nothing. Under this mountain of debt, interest rates cannot go up without destroying the world economy. Therefore, the Fed will have to allow inflation to run a bit wild on the short end of the market with the 10-year note rising, but cap long-term interest rates on the 30-year bond. The Fed appears to have lost control of short-term interest rates at this point. If the market forces interest rates up, that will put increasing pressure on the Fed and decrease their control, leaving it with the option of capping long-term rates. If that happens, it will be negative for the US dollar and governments around the world may be forced to start tapering interest rates. A rise in interest rates will also lead to defaults around the world.

All of these factors increase the focus on gold. More investors see gold as real money and that will only increase as fiat currencies lose more and more value. Bitcoin’s rise also shows the number of investors eager for an alternative to fiat currencies.

Gold

Gold was trading last at $1902.40, up $4. We are seeing a major reversal from the recent low of $1884 on the GLOBEX sessions. We have reverted back above $1900 on the news that inflation was at about 3.1% year to date, much higher than expected. We did get the reversion that we expected and we covered our short positions this morning. Hold onto your gold spreads at least into next week and as we begin June. Hold onto your core long positions in gold and silver. We have seen a major buying reversal from the accumulation area that was identified by the Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI). We have now activated a daily bullish price momentum with targets of $1907 and $1914.

Gold reached the VC PMI Sell 1 level of $1899 and the daily target of $1907, and the weekly target of $1902, which was completed. We have come off that level a couple of times this week. Manage any trades up here cautiously. Even though we got bullish news about inflation and the sentiment is extremely bullish, we are entering a potentially high probability area of distribution of supply. The market is likely to revert back down from these levels to the mean. There is still a 5% or 10% chance that the market will continue to move up, but there is a 90% to 95% chance that the market will revert from these levels. A close below $1902 will activate a short trigger. If all of this supply is taken out, we could see a rally up to $1961, which is a Fibonacci retracement target. Gold has activated a bullish price momentum. The targets are $1907 to $1917.

Silver also reverted down into an area of accumulation of supply and we found buyers. Silver activated the VC PMI Buy 1 level and completed the downside target of $27.84 and the new targets for today are $28.10 and $28.26.