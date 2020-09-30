Photo by george tsartsianidis/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Back in October 2020, with the share price at $34.24, I published exclusively for my DGI+ Club members, "UGI: Review Of Potential Returns". My summary and conclusions at the time were,

The market appears to be having difficulty with rationally setting share prices at present due to the distortion of usual market metrics by the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. A potential combination of EPS growth, based on analysts' estimates, and an increase in the P/E ratio due to a reversion to historical levels offers the opportunity for high returns from an investment in UGI, at present share price levels. A significant fall in the P/E ratio since end of 2019 appears to be the main driver of poor returns, rather than actual company performance. The main opportunities for improved returns going forward involve the company meeting analysts' EPS estimates, and an improvement in investor sentiment, reflected in a return to the higher P/E ratios of the past. Key attributes of UGI are: the strong and safe dividend with a yield of 3.84% at entry; the low P/E ratio at present of 12.63, implying a yield of 7.92% of which only 3.84% (48%) is required to cover the dividend; the low variability in analysts' high and low estimates of EPS, indicating greater certainty; the projected high returns both at high and low EPS estimates, the mix and nature of assets which should position the company well in the transition to renewables; and the different geographies in which the company operates. For these reasons, I rank UGI first ahead of ATO, SWX and NFG.

Since that time, the UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) share price has increased by $11.81 (34.5%) to $46.05, and shareholders have received two dividend payments totaling $0.66, with an increased quarterly dividend of $0.345 declared on May 5. I decided to take another look at the company and its outlook. The company has achieved earnings beats for the last six quarters. Analysts have increased their current EPS estimates above their October 2020 levels. Indicative returns for holding through the end of 2022 are ~19% to 22%, based on historical P/E multiple levels, provided analysts' estimates continue to be met or exceeded. The P/E multiple could remain at present level, still significantly below historical averages, and mid- to high-single-digit returns should still be possible. As always, any dip in the share price of a stock makes for an even better buying opportunity. UGI remains a strong buy at the current share price.

The Business

Excerpts from the company's 2020 10-K,

UGI Corporation ... distributes, stores, transports and markets energy products and related services. In the United States, we own and operate (1) a retail propane marketing and distribution business, (2) natural gas and electric distribution utilities, and (3) energy marketing, midstream infrastructure, storage, natural gas gathering and processing, natural gas production, electricity generation and energy services businesses. In Europe, we market and distribute LPG and other energy products and services. Our subsidiaries and affiliates operate principally in the following four business segments: Amerigas Propane; UGI International; Midstream & Marketing; UGI Utilities.

Table below from UGI shows FY-2020 revenue contributions of each segment.

Looking for share market mispricing of stocks

What I'm primarily looking for here are instances of share market mispricing of stocks due to distortions to many of the usual statistics used for screening stocks for buy/hold/sell decisions. The usual metrics do not work when the "E" in P/E is distorted by the impact of COVID-19. And if the P/E ratio is suspect, so too, then, is the PEG ratio similarly affected. I believe the answer is to start with data at the end of 2019, early 2020, pre-COVID-19 and compare to projections out to the end of 2022 or later, when hopefully the impacts of COVID-19 will have largely dissipated. Summarized in Tables 1, 2, and 3 below are the results of compiling and analyzing the data on this basis.

Table 1 - Detailed Financial History And Projections

Table 1 documents historical data from 2016 to 2019, including share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates. The table also includes estimates out to 2025 for share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates (note - while estimates are shown for analysts' EPS estimates out to 2023, 2024 and 2025 where available, estimates do tend to become less reliable, the further out they go. These estimates are only considered sufficiently reliable if there are at least three analysts' contributing estimates for the year in question). Table 1 allows modeling for target total rates of return. In the case shown above, the target set for total rate of return is 7.5% per year through the end of 2022 (see line 12), based on buying at the May 28, 2021, closing share price level. As noted above, estimates become less reliable in the later years. I have decided to input a target return based on 2022 year, which has EPS estimates from four analysts, because it allows for the impact of the projected EPS growth rates to be taken into account in the assessment of value of UGI shares. The table shows to achieve the 7.5% return, the required average yearly share price growth rate from May 28, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2022, is 4.32% (line 49). Dividends, and dividend growth, account for the balance of the target 7.5% total return. Table 2 below summarizes relevant data flowing from the assumption of a target 7.5% total return through the end of 2022.

Targeting a 7.5% Return

Table 2 - Targeting a 7.5% return

Table 2 provides comparative data for UGI, assuming share price grows at rates sufficient to provide the total rate of return of 7.5%, from buying at the closing share price on May 28, 2021, and holding through the end of 2022. All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus estimates per SA Premium.

Comments on Table 2 are as follows

Part 1 - Consensus EPS (Case 1.1) (lines 1 to 12)

Part 1 shows the amounts the share price would need to increase to achieve a 7.5% rate of return through the end of 2022. The share price would need to increase by $3.21 from the present $46.05 to $49.26 at the end of 2022, for the 7.5% rate of return to be achieved.

Part 2 - Required change in P/E ratio to achieve target 7.5% return (lines 21 to 23)

Part 2 shows the amount the P/E ratio would need to increase or decrease by, from the buy date to the end of 2022, to achieve the share price level at the end of 2022 necessary to achieve the targeted 7.5% return. For UGI, the P/E ratio at the buy date could decrease by 13.8% through the end of 2022 and the 7.5% return would still be achieved. Being able to have a decrease in the P/E ratio and still achieve a targeted return would normally be regarded as a positive. However, due to the distortions in earnings and sentiment owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's difficult to judge whether the change in P/E ratio is a negative or the result of a distorted starting point. To overcome this difficulty, in Part 3, I review the necessary change in P/E ratio from a different, pre-COVID-19 starting point.

Part 3 - Projected change in P/E ratios from 2019 to 2022 (lines 31 to 46)

In Part 3, I start with the share price on Dec. 31, 2019, before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on earnings and market sentiment. The end point is the projected share price at the end of 2022, when it's assumed the market and earnings are no longer materially impacted by the pandemic, and EPS growth has brought the P/E ratio back closer to historical levels. For UGI, the share price needs to increase by $4.10 from $45.16 on Dec. 31, 2019, to $49.26 at the end of 2022, and as detailed in Part 1, at $49.26, the targeted 7.5% rate of return would be achieved. For UGI, there are a number of givens in our assumptions. Using these givens, the change in the share price from Dec. 31, 2019, to the end of 2022 can be expressed as mathematical formulae as follows:

(A) Change in share price, due to effect of EPS growth rate, equals share price at beginning multiplied by (1 plus average yearly Consensus EPS growth rate) to the power of number of years invested.

= $45.16*(1+8.2%)^3 = $57.19

(B) Change in share price due to the change in P/E ratio equals the share price adjusted for EPS growth rate multiplied by (1 plus/minus percentage change in P/E ratio).

= $57.19*(1-13.8%) = $49.26

The increase of $12.03 ($57.19 minus $45.16) due to the average yearly EPS growth rate is cumulative, and share price will continue to increase the longer the shares are held and the growth rate continues. The decrease of $(7.93) due to a change in the P/E ratio ($57.19 minus $49.26) has a one-off effect. A continuing high or low P/E ratio has no impact on future share price growth, only a change in P/E ratio affects share price growth rate, not the level of P/E ratio.

Next, rather than targeting a specific rate of return, I look at historical P/E ratios to see the potential impact on returns of a reversion to these levels of P/E ratio. First of all, I should explain a little about the Dividend Growth Income+ Club approach to financial analysis of stocks.

Understanding The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

Dividend Growth Income+ Club logo Copyright: Robert Honeywill 2020

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price. It follows what really matters in share value assessment is the expected price at which a buyer will be able to exit shares, and expected cash flow from dividends.

Changes in Share Price

Changes in share price are driven by increases or decreases in EPS and changes in P/E ratio. Changes in P/E ratio are driven by investor sentiment toward the stock. Investor sentiment can be influenced by many factors, not necessarily stock-specific.

"Equity Bucket"

Earnings are tipped into the "Equity Bucket" for the benefit of shareholders. It's prudent to check whether distributions out of and other reductions in the "Equity Bucket" balance are benefiting shareholders.

UGI's Projected Returns Based On Selected Historical P/E Ratios Through End Of 2022

Table 3 below provides additional scenarios projecting potential returns based on select historical P/E ratios and analysts' consensus, low, and high EPS estimates per Seeking Alpha Premium through the end of 2025.

Table 3 - Summary of relevant projections UGI

Table 3 provides comparative data for buying at the closing share price on May 28, 2021, and holding through the end of years 2022 through 2025. There's a total of nine valuation scenarios for each year, comprised of three EPS estimates (SA Premium analysts' consensus, low and high) across three different P/E ratio estimates, based on historical data. UGI's P/E ratio is presently 14.81. For many companies, their current P/E ratios are distorted by the impact of COVID-19. For UGI, the present P/E ratio is below the range of historical P/E ratios. Table 3 shows potential returns from an investment in shares of the company at a range of historical level P/E ratios. This analysis, from hereon, assumes an investor buying UGI shares today would be prepared to hold through 2022, if necessary, to achieve their return objectives. Comments on contents of Table 3, for the period to 2022 column, follow.

Consensus, low and high EPS estimates

All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus, low and high estimates per SA Premium. This is designed to provide a range of valuation estimates ranging from low to most likely to high based on analysts' assessments. I could generate my own estimates, but these would likely fall within the same range and would not add to the value of the exercise. This is particularly so in respect of well-established businesses such as UGI. I believe the "low" estimates should be considered important. It's prudent to manage risk by knowing the potential worst-case scenarios from whatever cause.

Alternative P/E ratios utilized in scenarios

The actual P/E ratios at share buy date based on actual non-GAAP EPS for FY-2020. A modified average P/E ratio based on 19 quarter-end P/E ratios from Q4 2016 to Q1 2021 plus current P/E ratio in Q2 2021. The average of these P/E ratios has been modified to exclude the three highest and three lowest P/E ratios to remove outliers that might otherwise distort the result. A median P/E ratio calculated using the same data set used for calculating the modified average P/E ratio. Of course, the median is the same whether or not the three highest and lowest P/E ratios are excluded. In the case of UGI, I have chosen to use an assumed P/E ratio of 14.81, based on current actual P/E ratio, in place of UGI's historical median of 19.64. I have done this to provide an idea of the impact of lower than historical multiples on returns. The actual P/E ratio at Feb. 21, 2020, share price, based on 2019 non-GAAP EPS. The logic here is the market peaked around February 21, 2020, before any significant impact from COVID-19 became apparent. This makes the P/E ratios at Feb. 21, 2020, reflective of most recent data before distortion of P/E ratios by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reliability of EPS estimates (line 17)

Line 17 shows the range between high and low EPS estimates. The wider the range, the greater disagreement there is between the most optimistic and the most pessimistic analysts, which tends to suggest greater uncertainty in the estimates. There are four analysts covering UGI through the end of 2022. In my experience, a range of 1.9 percentage points difference in EPS growth estimates among analysts is not large, suggesting a degree of certainty, and thus reliability.

Projected Returns (lines 18 to 39)

Lines 25, 32 and 39 show, at a range of historical P/E ratio levels, UGI is conservatively indicated to return between 5.9% and 9.2% average per year through the end of 2022. The 5.9% return is based on analysts' low EPS estimates and the 9.2% on their high EPS estimates, with a 7.6% return based on consensus estimates. Those are the lowest of the returns under the consensus, low and high EPS scenarios, and assume a P/E ratio of 14.81 in 2022. At the high end of the projected returns for UGI, the indicative returns range from 18.7% to 22.3%, with consensus at 20.5%. These returns assume a P/E ratio of 18.17 in 2022, based on UGI's historical average P/E multiple of 18.17. Using the P/E ratio on February 21, 2020, returns range from 9.4% to 12.7%, with consensus at 11.1%. The difference between best and worst cases is an indication of the degree of certainty in analysts' estimates.

Review Of Historical Performance For UGI

UGI: Historical Shareholder Returns

In Table 4 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for UGI shareholders investing in the company over the last six years.

Table 4

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 4 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 4 above shows the results for UGI share investors were mostly poor with negative to mid-single-digit returns, ranging from negative (4.6)% to 5.7%, for six of eight different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last six years and holding to the present. The remaining two investors achieved returns of 8.8% and 49.7%. The investor with a 49.7% return purchased at a low price just ahead of when I published my bullish article for my DGI+ Club members in 2020. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results. They are very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to May 28, 2021. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Checking UGI's "Equity Bucket"

Table 5.1 UGI Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Over the 4.5 years from end-September 2016 to the end of Q1-2021, UGI has increased Net Assets Used In Operations by $4,291 million. The increase was funded by $1,975 million in shareholders' equity and $2,316 million in debt net of cash. Net debt as a percentage of net debt plus equity decreased from 55.8% at the end of September 2016 to 55.0% at the end of Q1-2021, due to the mix of equity and debt used to fund increases in net operating assets. Outstanding shares increased by 15.7 million from 173.0 million to 208.7 million, over the period. Shares issued for employee compensation slightly exceeded share repurchases. But the great majority of the increase in shares came from share issues for the CMG acquisition in 2019 (see p. F-28 of FY-2019 10-K for details of acquisition). The $1,975 million increase in shareholders' equity over the last 4.5 years is analyzed in Table 5.2 below.

Table 5.2 UGI Balance Sheet - Equity Section

I often find companies report earnings that should flow into and increase shareholders' equity. But often the increase in shareholders' equity does not materialize. Also, there can be distributions out of equity that does not benefit shareholders. Hence, the term "leaky equity bucket." I do not see this happening to any material extent with UGI.

Explanatory comments on Table 5.2 for the period end FY-2016 to end Q1-2021.

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the 4.5-year period totals $2,330 million, equivalent to diluted net income per share of $12.23.

Net income growth has been solid through the end of 2019, with continuing strength to the present. EPS growth averaged 7.90% per year from 2016 to the end of 2019 (see Table 1, line 24).

Over the 4.5-year period, the non-GAAP net income excludes $430 million of GAAP income (EPS effect $2.02) of items regarded as unusual or of a non-recurring nature in order to better show the underlying profitability of UGI. Such exclusions by companies are usually expense items, but in the case of UGI, the net effect is to decrease non-GAAP net income below GAAP net income.

Other comprehensive income includes such things as foreign exchange translation adjustments in respect to buildings, plant, and other facilities located overseas and changes in valuation of assets in the pension fund - these are not passed through net income as they fluctuate without affecting operations and can easily reverse in the following period. Nevertheless, they do impact the value of shareholders' equity at any point in time. For UGI, these items amounted to positive $34 million (EPS effect $0.12) over the 4.5-year period.

Amount taken up in equity to account for shares issued to staff over the 4.5 years is $168 million. This compares to an estimated market value of $227 million at the time of issue of these shares. The effect is a reduction of $59 million (EPS effect $0.34) compared to reported income (not material).

By the time we take the above - mentioned items into account, we find, over the 4.5-year period, the reported non-GAAP EPS of $12.23 ($2,330 million) has increased to $14.03 ($2,710 million), added to funds from operations available for distribution to shareholders.

mentioned items into account, we find, over the 4.5-year period, the reported non-GAAP EPS of $12.23 ($2,330 million) has increased to $14.03 ($2,710 million), added to funds from operations available for distribution to shareholders. Dividends of $956 million and share repurchases of $177 million were adequately covered by $2,710 million generated from operations, resulting in an increase of $1,578 million in equity.

This net $1,578 million increase in equity from operations, together with the $227 million capital raised through share issues to staff, and the $170 million related to shares for the CMG acquisition, resulted in the $1,975 million net increase in shareholders' funds per Table 5.1 above.

UGI: Summary and Conclusions

The results for UGI - past, present, and projected - are positive. Indicative returns for buying now and holding through the end of 2022 are in the 19% to 22% range, based on historical P/E ratio levels. Even if the P/E ratio were to fall significantly below historical levels, provided EPS falls within the range of analysts' estimates, returns from holding through the end of 2022 should remain positive, in the mid- to high-single-digit range, buying at the current share price.