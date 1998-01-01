Photo by designer491/iStock via Getty Images

Behavioral finance is the study of human behavior and how that behavior leads to investment errors, including the mispricing of assets. The field has gained an increasing amount of attention in academia over the past 20 years or so as pricing anomalies have been discovered.

Domonkos Vamossy contributes to the behavioral finance literature with his August 2020 study, “ Investor Emotions and Earnings Announcements,” published in the June 2021 issue of the Journal of Experimental and Behavioral Finance, in which he examined whether firm-specific investor emotions predict a firm’s earnings and announcement returns. Specifically, he explored these research questions: (1) Do investor emotions foreshadow earnings surprises? and (2) Do investor emotions predict announcement returns? To find the answers, he used data from StockTwits, a social networking platform for investors to share opinions on stocks. His sample included more than four million messages spanning the decade starting in 2010. He focused on earnings announcements because “they are recurring, paramount corporate events that are followed closely by capital market participants.”

There is also a large body of research identifying an anomaly known as post-earnings announcement drift (PEAD)— the tendency for a stock’s cumulative abnormal returns to drift in the direction of an earnings surprise for several weeks (even several months) following an earnings announcement. The most widely accepted explanation for the effect is investor underreaction to earnings announcements.

Using deep learning and a large, novel dataset of investor messages, Vamossy constructed emotion variables corresponding to seven emotional states: neutral, happy, sad, anger, disgust, surprise, fear. Following is a summary of his findings:

Social media activity increased by a factor of three on the announcement day compared to the week prior.

Investors are typically excited about firms that end up exceeding expectations. However, their enthusiasm results in lower announcement returns.

Specifically, a standard deviation increase in excitement was associated with a 7.2 basis points lower announcement return per three trading days, which translates into an approximately -5.8 percent annualized loss.

The predicted stock price reaction to earnings announcements by investor emotions is stronger for more volatile firms. It is investor emotions extracted from posts by retail investors and not institutions that best predict announcement returns.

Of interest is that how happy retail investors are linked with positive earnings surprises. Unfortunately, despite positive earnings surprises, investors’ excessive enthusiasm drives prices to levels that lead to lower post-announcement returns, the opposite of what the PEAD anomaly predicts.

His findings let Vamossy to conclude: “My findings confirm that emotions and market dynamics are closely related and highlight the importance of considering investor emotions when assessing a firm’s short-term value.” Vamossy’s study contributes to the literature on behavioral finance, which has found that investors’ moods can influence equity prices. The takeaway for investors is to not let your mood, or your investment decisions, be influenced by StockTwits or other social media. Specifically, be wary of euphoria—when something is highly popular, it runs the risk of being bid up in price and thus is prone to disappointment.

