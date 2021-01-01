Photo by SeanShot/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) has a unique position in the social media space as the platform inherently drives shopability and e-commerce, creating significant monetization opportunities for the company. Investors who sold off the stock based on expected MAU slowdown have probably missed the point of its incredible ARPU growth so far. The company’s highly scalable model and its large International footprint should continue to provide huge opportunities for the company moving forward.

Focus on the Pinterest’s Incredible Monetization Capability

Pinterest operates a platform that focuses on ideas, inspiration, and most importantly, shopability, creating a flywheel to unlock the platform’s e-commerce potential. It’s discernibly different from the other social media platforms as:

Pinterest is not about entertainment, it's not about eyeballs. They're designed to inspire and help our users discover, plan, consider and ultimately take action on something in their real life.

That shopability effect has helped Pinterest to create massive value for advertisers and allowed the company to significantly drive ARPU growth across its user segments.

Pinterest Global MAU. Data Source: PINS 10-Q

Pinterest United States and International MAU. Data Source: PINS 10-Q

We could see from the above charts that PINS’ global MAU reached 478M in Q1’21, which increasingly comprises International users as International MAU reached 380M in Q1’21, demonstrating the increasing importance of monetizing the company’s International users moving forward.

Pinterest MAU YoY Growth Rate. Data Source: PINS 10-Q

Therefore, the company’s MAU YoY growth was lifted significantly by its International segment as compared to the U.S. segment as Global MAU increased by 30.2% YoY, of which International MAU went up by 37.2% while U.S. MAU YoY growth of 8.9% has remained largely consistent with pre-pandemic numbers. We could also see from here what PINS referred to as the COVID-19 pull-forward MAU growth in Q2’20, Q3’20, and Q4’20, where the company recorded Global MAU YoY growth of 39%, 37%, and 37%, respectively which were significantly higher than the pre-pandemic growth rates. Therefore, it’s surely not surprising to see some of that growth slowdown in FY 21 as the company captured MAU growth earlier than expected (which actually is a good thing). The key now is for PINS to focus on the retention of these MAU by improving its engagement levels and shopability outcomes in order to increase the monetization opportunities moving forward.

Pinterest ARPU. Data Source: PINS 10-Q

Pinterest ARPU YoY Growth. Data Source: PINS 10-Q

When we move over to PINS’ ARPU performance, this is where investors would be able to see how impressive Pinterest has been able to monetize its users. Even though the U.S. MAU has been growing much slower than International for a while, U.S. users remain the company’s most important revenue driver. What’s useful to note here is that even though the company’s U.S. MAU growth rates have been largely in the single digits over time, except for last year’s pull-forward growth, U.S. ARPU has been growing at impressive double digits YoY consistently. For example, even as the U.S. MAU grew 8.9% YoY in Q1’21, its ARPU actually grew 50% YoY. Therefore, it clearly shows the stellar monetization capabilities of Pinterest’s platform. In its International segment which has been driving MAU growth, ARPU growth has also been very impressive. In Q1’21 International ARPU went up by 100% YoY while MAU increased 37.2% YoY, again demonstrating Pinterest’s monetization capabilities in its International segment as well. Therefore, investors should understand that even though underlying MAU growth is still important, investors should also focus their attention on ARPU as that metric speaks volume of the company’s incredible monetization efforts. Pinterest has simply demonstrated that they are extremely efficient in converting those MAU growth into revenue growth.

SNAP ARPU YoY Growth. Data Source: SNAP 10-Q

If we glance over quickly to Snapchat’s (SNAP) ARPU YoY growth, we could see that even though SNAP has been equally adept at monetizing its U.S. and European users, it has been less effective at monetizing its Rest of World users recently. Of course, SNAP is a much bigger player than PINS as its LTM revenue exceeds PINS’s by almost 48% (see below), but the point here is it goes to show how effective PINS’ monetization efforts have been, and investors should not miss out on that metric when evaluating Pinterest’s overall performance.

SNAP and PINS Revenue trend. Data Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Pinterest is Built for E-commerce Scalability

Pinterest Revenue Growth Trend. Data Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Underpinning Pinterest’s fast-growing revenue stream is the platform’s high potential for scalability. Pinterest has been leveraging heavily on performance-based advertising to improve shopability for its advertisers in order to enhance the ROI from their ad spending, and the remarkable results have thus encouraged higher ad spending as Pinterest improved its optimization efforts. The company emphasized that they have been consistently successful in improving shopability because Pinterest is fundamentally a platform where

Our users come with commercial intent. They come with a planning mindset where they're looking for new ideas to bring into their life, not to follow other people or to communicate or read the news.

As a result, it’s not surprising that Pinterest and Shopify (SHOP) continue to see tremendous synergies on the e-commerce front as they further expanded their partnership together to 27 new countries recently.

The company has also continued to further optimize its advertising efforts through the rollout of automated bidding to improve advertisers’ performance-advertising ROI, which has seen the results cascade to Pinterest’s revenue as it drove 50% of ARPU growth in Q4'20. In addition, the company also highlighted how it has improved the ROI for Made.com, as the company recently adopted automated bidding:

We're able to get 4x as many clicks with an 80% decrease in cost per click across 3 major markets, the U.K., France and Germany. And what that means is that we get much more efficient monetization of our existing ad slot supply.

This goes to show how effective the company has been able to optimize its inventory in order to drive improved monetization outcomes for Pinterest.

Pinterest increasingly Attracts the Gen Z (Under 25)

Perception of targeted advertising according to adults in the U.S. as of May 19, by age group. Data Source: YouGov

Investors could see why Pinterest is excited about attracting more Gen Z users and having a higher level of engagement with them as these users are more receptive to the use of targeted advertisements for their shopping needs with 41% of the respondents being positive of targeted advertisements, a figure that is considerably higher as compared to the rest of the age groups.

Pinterest has also highlighted the continued growth in their user base from Gen Z, which is also why we saw Pinterest launched the Story Pins, which has now evolved to the Idea Pins as Gen Z tends to prefer to have video content engagement. Pinterest is continuing to develop its platform to better suit the needs of this group as it highlighted: “They tend to have a higher activation rate and they end at a higher retention rate.”

Pinterest continued traction in International Markets

Leading countries based on Pinterest audience size as of Jan 21. Data Source: DataReportal

Pinterest’s International markets are increasingly important in driving revenue growth as the segment accounted for 20% of Q1’21 revenue. Since the company has an increasingly large International MAU base, the efforts in increasing International ARPU have significantly driven results to its top line. Pinterest’s international partnership with Shopify in 27 countries, the company’s recent foray into LatAm, as well as its continued growth in France and Germany, which are the company’s largest markets outside of the U.S. are highly important growth drivers which investors should continue paying attention to.

More importantly, the company is “simply” taking the U.S. playbook to scale its International growth as the management added recently:

And as I mentioned, we're now at nearly 20% of our overall revenue from international markets through a similar playbook. It's a playbook that we built as a first step in some of the English-speaking countries outside of the U.S. and then refined in Western Europe, most notably in France and Germany, and are now rolling out. It's very, very early days, but is now rolling out in Latin America. We've talked historically about how Pinners come to our platform with a similar mindset in international markets, and so a lot of the international opportunity is really down to execution.

It goes to show that Pinterest is increasingly finding more and more opportunities to scale its platform overseas, which further lends credence to its highly scalable business model and well-managed execution.

Pinterest is expected to continue growing rapidly

Revenue Growth and Fwd Revenue Growth. Data Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Even though the company recorded a 57.2% LTM revenue growth rate, it should come as no surprise that with multiple growth drivers ahead, PINS is expected to continue growing rapidly, with the company expected to deliver 52.9% YoY revenue growth in FY 21.

CFO Margin, Levered FCF Margin, Fwd EBITDA Margin, Fwd CapEx Margin. Data Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

All this growth is also expected to cascade down to its core operating performances. It’s important to note that PINS is already FCF profitable, with LTM FCF margin at 12.1%, and CFO Margin at 12.7%. Moving forward, we should continue to see the company driving towards higher EBITDA margin profitability. PINS is also a highly CapEx efficient business, and therefore I don’t expect to see CapEx to be a major concern moving forward, allowing PINS to continue driving high cash flow margins.

Let’s compare with Facebook

FB & PINS CFO Margin, Levered FCF Margin, Fwd EBITDA Margin, Fwd CapEx Margin. Data Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Even though we are indeed comparing David & Goliath here, I think it’s important that we do that so that we can always benchmark against PINS’ leading competitors: in this case, the undisputed leader Facebook (FB), which I had also covered in an article recently here.

As we can see, FB operates with consistently high CapEx Margin. Since its LTM CFO Margin is 42.4%, and its LTM Levered FCF Margin is 25.6%, its LTM CapEx Margin is therefore 16.8%. Moving forward, I expect FB to continue delivering very high EBITDA Margins north of 50%, while CapEx Margins are expected to decline over time. However, I don’t expect to see FB improving its EBITDA Margin significantly over time. As compared to PINS, I expect the company’s growth drivers to continue driving its EBITDA Margins higher. Over the next 3 FYs, FB Fwd (EBITDA - CapEx) Margins are expected to be: 35.8% (FY+1), 38.2% (FY+2), 42.1% (FY+3) as compared to PINS: 24.2% (FY+1), 30.8% (FY+2), 32.9% (FY+3). However, make no mistake, FB is still an incredible cash flow machine.

Key Risk

There’s little doubt that IDFA remains one of the key risks to PINS, the impact to which the company added: “So to be transparent, the extent of IDFA is still unknown.” However, PINS has been taking steps in the correct direction to address this matter by developing more first-party data products for “non-cookie conversion capture”, in order to enhance its matching capabilities for efficient conversion and also to monitor its conversion visibility.

I believe that PINS management has been expecting IDFA for some time now, even though they may seem to be more conservative in their guidance. Nevertheless, it’s still too early to confidently evaluate the impact to PINS’ targeting efficiency and therefore investors may want to continue monitoring the developments in this area moving forward.

Valuations

FB and PINS EV / LTM Revenue & EV / Fwd Revenue. Data Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Given that PINS trades at an EV / LTM Rev multiple of 20.8x as compared to FB’s 9.3x, PINS is certainly not cheap. However, I exhort investors to look ahead and consider PINS multiple high growth drivers in its favor that is expected to drive its growth rapidly. Therefore, if we project its growth forward, investors could see that PINS may not be that much more expensive as compared to FB. Of course, this is based largely on the assumption that PINS would be able to successfully execute its growth strategies moving forward.

Pinterest Quarterly Revenue & Earnings Beat/Miss. Data Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Despite a short operating history, PINS has mostly beaten its estimates over the last 8 quarters, adding confidence to the company's strong execution capabilities.

Institutional Buys/Sells. Source: Marketbeat

In addition, institutional investors also remain confident of the company’s growth strategies and continued to strongly support the stock as it went through the growth stocks rotation in Q2’21 as shown by the net buy amount of $2.7B ($4.6B inflows, $1.9B outflows).

Price Action and Technical Analysis

Source: TradingView

Even though the stock is continuing to make its recovery after the Q1’21 earnings tumble, the stock remains 27% off its Feb 21 high. Key resistance level is expected at $90, while the support looks to be at $60 and $55. The level between $55 and $60 also looks like a well-played bear trap by the strong hands to kill late short-sellers who entered the game, as well as mainly to weed out the weak holders. Although the price has moved up somewhat from the key $60 support level which has already been retaken, I think the price still remains attractive for investors who have not added a position to enter. Investors who already own the stock may also consider adding at this point.

Wrapping it up

Pinterest is a uniquely positioned social media platform that has been growing its monetization capabilities rapidly. The company has also demonstrated its ability to scale its business model into its vast International segment which should provide the impetus for achieving its high growth strategies moving forward. Investors should take the opportunity of the weakness right now to gain entry into this well-managed company.