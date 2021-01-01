Photo by helen89/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Earnings of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:FULT) are likely to increase this year mostly because of a dip in the provision expense. A high level of allowances and low portfolio credit risk will likely allow the provision expense to plunge this year. Further, low-yielding asset growth will likely support earnings. Additionally, Fulton Financial has an opportunity to reduce its funding cost. Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $0.96 per share in the last three quarters of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $1.39 per share, up 29% year over year. The year-end target price suggests a small upside from the current market price. As a result, I'm adopting a neutral rating on Fulton Financial Corporation.

High Level of Existing Reserves to Let the Provision Expense Decline

Fulton Financial reversed a part of its previous provisioning in the first quarter of 2021. I'm not expecting further big reserve releases because active deferrals still make up a large part of the total loan portfolio. As mentioned in the first quarter's investor presentation, loans requiring payment deferrals in the consumer and commercial segments made up 1.3% of total loans.

On the other hand, the allowance appears quite high relative to actual loan losses. Allowances made up 1.4% of total loans at the end of March. In comparison, net charge-offs made up just 0.13% of average loans in the first quarter of 2021, as mentioned in the presentation. Additionally, the portfolio's credit risk is at a manageable level. The only industry that I feel bears monitoring is the hotel industry. As mentioned in the presentation, loans to hotels made up only 1.9% of total loans at the end of the last quarter.

Considering these factors, I'm expecting a provision expense of $25 million in 2021. My estimate is closer to the lower end of management's guidance of $20 million to $40 million given in the presentation. My estimate makes up 13 basis points of total loans for 2021, which is below the 2019 (pre-pandemic) provision expense of 20 basis points.

Earning Asset Growth, Deposit Repricing to Boost the Net Interest Income

The economic reopening in Fulton Financial’s operating markets (Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and Virginia) will likely support loan growth. However, Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans make up a large part of the total loan portfolio. Therefore, the upcoming forgiveness will have a substantial impact on the loan portfolio size. Total PPP loans made up 9% of the total loan portfolio, out of which Round 1 PPP loans made up 5.3% of total loans. I am expecting most of the Round 1 PPP loans to get forgiven before the mid of 2021. Considering these factors, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to increase by 1.5% by the end of December from the end of March 2021.

Meanwhile, the deposit growth will likely outpace loan growth. However, the deposit growth will likely remain below the first quarter’s level in the year ahead. Deposits in the previous quarters were driven by the federal stimulus. As depositors will spend these funds in the coming months, the deposit growth will likely slow down. Overall, I'm expecting deposits to grow by 2.3% by the end of December from the end of March.

Because of greater deposit growth compared to loan growth, Fulton Financial will have to park its excess funds in lower-yielding securities. I'm expecting earning assets other than loans to grow by 3.0% by the end of December from the end of March 2021. As a result, the asset mix will likely worsen in the year ahead. The following table shows my estimates for loans, deposits, and other balance sheet items.

The shift in the asset mix discussed above will likely pressurize the average earning asset yield. On the other hand, the repricing of the liability side will likely support net interest income growth. As mentioned in the presentation, the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities still has a lot of room to decline as it stood at 0.51% in the first quarter. The high cost is partly attributable to the expensive time deposit book. As mentioned in the first quarter's 10-Q filing, time deposits totaling $2 billion were outstanding at the end of March, representing 9.9% of total deposits. This deposit portfolio carried a weighted average rate of 1.23%. As per my calculations, every 10-basis point repricing down of the time deposit portfolio can reduce the average deposit cost by a basis point.

Considering the earning assets growth and the opportunity to reduce deposit costs, I'm expecting the net interest income to increase by 3.6% year-over-year in 2021.

Expecting Full-Year Earnings of $1.39 per Share

The anticipated decline in the provision expense, earning assets growth, and a reduction in deposit cost will likely drive earnings this year. On the other hand, a natural decline in mortgage banking income will likely drag earnings. Stable to rising interest rates will likely disincentivize refinancing activity, thereby reducing the mortgage banking income for the company.

Overall, I'm expecting the company to report earnings of $0.96 per share in the last three quarters of 2021, taking full-year earnings to $1.39 per share, up 29% year over year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because of the risks and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic and new variants.

A 5% Dip in Market Price will Make Fulton Attractive

Fulton Financial has already increased its dividend in the first quarter; therefore, the chances of another dividend increase this year are very low. As a result, I'm expecting the company to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.14 per share, and the annual special dividend at $0.04 per share. The current dividend implies a dividend yield of 3.5%, using the December 28 closing price.

I’m using the historical price-to-tangible book (“P/TB”) and price-to-earnings (“P/E”) multiples to value Fulton Financial. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 1.42 in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $13.3 gives a target price of $18.9 for the end of 2021. This price target implies an 8.8% upside from the May 28 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 12.7x in the past, as shown below.

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $1.39 gives a target price of $17.6 for the end of 2021. This price target implies a 1.6% upside from the May 28 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $18.2, which implies a 5.2% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 8.7%. Hence, I’m adopting a neutral rating on Fulton Financial.

The company’s earnings are likely to increase this year due to an anticipated plunge in the provision expense and growth in earning assets. Unfortunately, the positive earnings outlook appears partly priced-in as the stock is currently trading somewhat close to the year-end target price. I would wait for at least a 5% dip in stock price from the current level before considering investing in Fulton Financial.