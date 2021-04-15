Photo by triloks/iStock via Getty Images

The market appears too optimistic about the business model of CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS). I think that market participants agree with the management, which does not expect inflation to create a material impact. With that, many things could go wrong. The recent increase in commodity prices could be a disaster. A rise in the price of component materials for the parts sold may impact their availability and quality. CarParts.com, Inc. trades at more than 20x 2023 EBITDA, which is more significant than competitors. If EBITDA margins decrease due to inflationary forces, the stock price will most likely decline.

Business Model

Incorporated in California in 1995, CarParts is an online provider of automotive parts. With its brands and an extensive catalog of hard parts and accessories, the website receives more than 9.8 million visitors per month:

I believe that CarParts.com, Inc. knows very well how to attract online consumers. According to the management, the company is making significant efforts to improve user experience, increase order size, and offer product support. With this in mind, I am not concerned about the company’s ability to generate sales growth.

In addition, investors need to know that CarParts.com, Inc. operates in a growing market. According to the Auto Care Association, the revenue from online auto sales is expected to double from 2018 to 2023. CarParts.com, Inc. will most likely profit from the growth of the market:

The U.S. Auto Care Association estimated that overall revenue from online sales of auto parts and accessories would reach approximately $13.2 billion in 2018 and more than double by 2023. Improved product availability, lower prices and consumers’ growing comfort with digital platforms are driving the shift to online sales.” Source: 10-K

With that about the expected revenue growth, investors need to pay more attention to the bottom line. I don’t think that market participants are cautious about this name. If we consider that commodity prices are on the rise, a decrease in the EBITDA margin of PRTS is very likely. The increase in the price of crude oil and steel is happening. In my view, the management will see a gradual increase in the price of auto parts. We don’t know when it will happen, but it will most likely occur:

Source: Steel prices

Source: Crude Oil Price Forecast

The Balance Sheet Does Not Justify The Current Valuation

Inflation could make the company’s inventory gain value. In 2021, inventory increased from $89 million to more than $97 million. In December 2019, inventory was equal to $52 million. The recent increase in the inventory’s valuation does not justify the increase in the company’s valuation. The company’s market capitalization increased from $250 million to $788 million.

With regards to the company’s financial situation, I don’t think investors will complain. In April 2021, cash was equal to $45 million. The company’s financial debt is close to $14 million, and the asset/liability ratio is equal to 1.66x:

Analysts can’t justify the current valuation using the balance sheet. I believe that the current valuation is disconnected from the company’s business model. If we assume 48 million shares outstanding, the company’s cash per share is $0.93. With a book value of $85 million, the book value per share is $1.6-1.7. In 2020 and 2021, the book value per share and cash per share increased by more than 100%. The company’s current share price is $16. It used to be $1.5-2, so the share price multiplied by 8:

EV / 2023 EBITDA Is 20x With Peers At A Median Of 10.9x.

If we assume an enterprise value of $750 million, the company’s EV/EBITDA is expensive. The company’s 2023 EBITDA estimate is $37 million, which I believe is very optimistic. The forecast is larger than the EBITDA obtained in the last 30 years. If we use that estimate, CarParts.com, Inc. trades at 20x 2023 EBITDA.

The company’s competitors are Amazon (AMZN), eBay (EBAY), Advance Auto Parts (AAP), AutoZone (AZO), and O’Reilly (ORLY). They trade at 10x-21x, with the median being at 10.9x. They all operate in the same market. With this in mind, I don’t believe that CarParts.com, Inc. will be able to trade at 20x EBITDA for a long time. Note that we have to go back to 2005 to see some competitors selling at 20x EBITDA:

Revenue From Online Sales Of Auto Parts To Double From 2018 To 2023

I designed a DCF model. As said earlier, the market opportunity is going to double from 2018 to 2023. With this in mind, I would be expecting sales to go from $532 million in 2021 to $1,070 million in 2026. I assumed that the company’s operating cash flow/sales will be equal to 3.3-4.3%, which is very optimistic. In the past, the company has not reported that level of profitability. I also assumed a capital expenditure of $17-34 million. I obtained FCF between $6 million and $11.48 million. Other analysts may get more free cash flow with other assumptions. With that, I wouldn’t expect very different results:

Given the recent increase in the company’s share price, the company’s beta is as large as 2.6. I assumed a cost of debt of 5%, a share price of $16.4, and a risk-free rate of 2.46. Most analysts would obtain a WACC of 18%. I decided to use a WACC of 15%, which is a bit optimistic. I don’t want readers to think that I am a fatalist. As shown in the images below, the sum of the future FCF is equal to $23 million:

With a long-term growth rate of 4%, a WACC of 15% and assuming close to zero net debt, the company’s terminal value is equal to $108 million. If we sum the terminal value and the FCF, and subtract the net debt, the implied share price equals $1.8. With the current share price of CarParts at more than $16, the downside potential appears significant.

Risk Analysis: Inflation And Increase In The Oil Price

The management does not seem to expect a significant impact from inflation in the near future. Obviously, the company is not going to alarm the investment community. The following lines were taken from the quarterly report:

Inflation has not had a material impact upon our operating results, and we do not expect it to have such an impact in the near future. We cannot assure you that our business will not be affected by inflation in the future." Source: 10-Q

I believe that the company could suffer significantly from inflation. If commodity prices such as fuel, plastic, and steel increase, the company’s EBITDA margin will decrease. Notice that the company may have to pay more for the parts sold. In addition, quality may also decrease:

Increasing prices in the component materials for the parts we sell may impact the availability, the quality and the price of our products, as suppliers search for alternatives to existing materials and increase the prices they charge. We cannot ensure that we can recover all the increased costs through price increases, and our suppliers may not continue to provide the consistent quality of product as they may substitute lower cost materials to maintain pricing levels, all of which may have a negative impact on our business and results of operations." Source: 10-K

If consumers drive less because of higher fuel prices, the number of accidents will decrease. As a result, the company’s financial results will most likely suffer, leading to a decline in valuation:

Decreased miles driven reduce the number of accidents and corresponding demand for crash parts, and reduce the wear and tear on vehicles with a corresponding reduction in demand for vehicle repairs and replacement or engine parts. If consumers were to drive less in the future and/or accident rates were to decline, as a result of higher gas prices, increased use of ride-shares, the advancement of driver assistance technologies, or otherwise, our sales may decline and our business and financial results may suffer." Source: 10-K

The company makes most of its business by importing products from China and Taiwan. If the crude oil price increases, transporting car parts will be more expensive. As a result, the company’s EBITDA margin will decrease:

If we were unable to import products from China and Taiwan or were unable to import products from China and Taiwan in a cost-effective manner, we could suffer irreparable harm to our business and be required to significantly curtail our operations, file for bankruptcy or cease operations. Source:" 10-K

Conclusion

Currently trading at more than 20x 2023 EBITDA, CarParts.com, Inc. sells more expensive than competitors. I believe that many market participants are not correctly assessing the inflationary risks. With the recent increase in the crude oil price and steel price, the company may have to pay more for its auto parts. The amount of supply could also decrease. In sum, future EBITDA could decline in the coming months. As a result, we may see a decline in the valuation of the company.