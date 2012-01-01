Photo by Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction: What is 10x Genomics?

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ:TXG) is a global life sciences technology company developing innovative biological products from their cross-functional expertise across biology, chemistry, software, and hardware with a broad global customer base. Their strategy entails providing superior technologies with a constant stream of R&D-based innovations coming down their pipeline. Additionally, they aim to tie their products together allowing customers to use their instruments (e.g. Chromium) as well as buy the associated consumables. This "installed customer base" allows for recurring consumables revenues which are aimed to remain the larger portion of sales alongside added earnings from post-warranty service contracts. 10x Genomics's focus is on opportunities with the greatest potential for exponential advances and impact, which is a good focus for high returns but also may increase the risk.

Founded in 2012, 10x Genomics has since grown to a market cap of $18.2B (May 2021) with 946 employees across offices in China, Singapore, Europe, and the USA. Their technologies are at the cutting edge of biological research while they remain in the high-growth stage of their lifecycle. Their management is quite impressive and their existing products, as well as new products, should foster continued upside, especially as they replace the legacy toolkits across biology. The following report will aim to concisely present the company and where it is headed alongside why the author is bullish on this company.

Products/Pipeline

10x Genomics offers a variety of applications and products for customers to analyze biological systems at fundamental resolutions on massive scales. 10x's offerings cover three primary segments: Instruments (13% of 2020 revenue), Consumables (84%), and Software which is often bundled with consumables.

Source: Investor Presentation

In their product portfolio, they specialize in offering various single-cell tests including for immune profiling (+antigen specificity and cell surface protein), gene expression (+CRISPR screening and cell surface protein), multiome ATAC (+gene expression), CNV, spatial proteomics, and more.

Source: Investor Presentation

10x also offers various software and applications, including cloud analysis and the Loupe Browser which is a powerful visualization software that provides for data exploration, particularly 10x Genomics data such as single-cell data. The company also offers CRISPR screening, multiomic cytometry, and immune receptor mapping, amongst others. Lastly, 10x Genomics offers various instruments including the Chromium Controller, which uses advanced microfluidics to perform single-cell partitioning and barcoding in minutes, while Chromium Connect allows researchers to combine single-cell partitioning, barcoding, and library preparation in a standardized, automated workflow. 10x launched 7 new products in 2020 and is on track to keep innovating with what are quite expensive, but highly advanced technologies.

Source: Investor Presentation

For more information on updates regarding the science and priorities of the product line, please see the May 2021 Investor Presentation

Management

10x Genomics is being led by Serge Saxonov, who co-founded the company in 2012 and has since served as its CEO. He is responsible for crafting the strategy 10x employs that has ultimately made it so successful alongside providing meaningful input early into their core products. Before 10x, Serge was VP of Applications at QuantaLife, a privately-held and later acquired life sciences company providing advanced genetic analysis systems. In that role, he built various products and assisted in defining key growth areas for the company's development. Before that, he was the first employee at 23andMe, where he served as Founding Architect and Director of R&D defining the initial concept product. Additionally, he set strategy and R&D functions of what is a widely successful company with an impressive corporate strategy. Serge received his Ph.D. in biomedical informatics at Stanford and his AB in applied mathematics at Harvard.

Financial position

10x Genomics is in a strong financial position although still not profitable with a 2020 net loss of -$542.7M and only $298.8M in revenues (+22% y/y). The increase in revenue growth in 2020 was primarily driven by the increased adoption of their instruments and the use of associated consumables on those instruments which accounted for 13% and 84% of total 2020 sales, respectively. 10x Genomics's primary sales were from their Single Cell Gene Expression consumables (launched 2016) and showcase strong demand, particularly from academic institutions (65% of direct sales in 2020).

Analysts expect profitability to occur by 2023 with an EPS target of $0.43/share. Revenues are also projected by analysts to grow at a 5-year CAGR of 21.2% reaching $496.94M (+66% y/y) in 2021 up to $1.3B by 2025. In the near term, cash is sufficient at $617M (Mar. 2021) on top of TTM cash burn of -$287M highlighting 2.15 years of cash burn, amply sufficient for pre-profitability operations.

In terms of liabilities, 10x Genomics remains with a modest $202M in total with ~$52M in short-term obligations and $73M in total debt. These are manageable numbers and it seems 10x Genomics has quite a promising future if it can continue to meet the $15B market their products operate in.

Risk discussion

10x Genomics is still loss-making and there is no guarantee that they'll be able to cover obligations or innovate sufficiently to stay competitive in a complicated market of high-tech products. Volatility in the biotechnology sphere is also quite high with 10x Genomics's 52W range fluctuating from lows of ~$76/share to as high as ~$203/share currently near the upper-end at ~$176/share (May 2021). Investors should exercise greater caution and be ready for continued high volatility with 10x Genomics.

Price target and upcoming catalysts (1-12 months)

10x Genomics has a high level of optimism by Wall Street analysts following the company with a mostly bullish outlook and a price target of ~$204/share, which doesn't seem excessive due to the high growth expected (+66% revenues by 2021) and the potential for profitability by 2023.

Reaching a price target of ~$204/share would outline a +16% upside likely achievable following FYE 2021's filing, but contingent on revenues meeting expectations (E 2021: $497M) which are quite high, but relative to the industry not outsized. Some analysts are more bullish with high-end targets of $250/share (+42% upside) while others remain at the low-end with $140/share (-21% downside) therefore investors should still exercise caution regarding this disparity.

As can be seen below in the author-created peer-group comparison, 10x Genomics is already selling at a significant premium, but in the life sciences instruments industry there is significant compensation for revenue growth which is why investors are willing to pay 56x sales versus 17x for the average peer group. This can be compared to Pacific Biosciences (PACB), which also maintains a premium to the industry but compensates with outsized growth expectations moving forward (+70% in 2021). In summary, it can be seen that although TXG is expensive, their growth dynamics offer investors a compensatory mechanism that likely will dilute moving forward, but not in the next 1-3 years as growth keeps up.

Table Source: Self Created | Financial Data Source: Seeking Alpha

Quarterly sales results will remain the most significant catalysts in the short term, but any product or partnership announcements will also drive value; however, investors should be aware of expected growth and the deviation that may or may not widen in 2021.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

10x Genomics is a common name in the biotechnology industry spanning private enterprises to academia. Their products are impressive and offer new functionality for a growing life sciences industry. Management has shown a track record for success and this founder-led firm should continue to showcase promising upside, albeit less than other investments. Financially, 10x Genomics is strong and Wall Street analysts expect high results for their bullish recommendations. In light of the various strategic and scientific considerations, 10x Genomics should do quite well in the years to come.

In summary, the author projects 10x Genomics, Inc. as a "buy" at a 1-year price target of $204 (+16% upside).