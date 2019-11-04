Photo by NoDerog/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

As recently discussed at length in "The Stock Market May Soon Lose Half (Or More) Of Its Value - Prudence Is Key," I see few ways the stock market can sustain its current meteoric valuations within the current environment. This stems not only from extreme valuations (which has been the case for years), but more importantly, key catalysts, which I believe have a high probability of causing a significant drop in equities. Primarily, the market's significant dependence on money-supply expansion in light of the Federal Reserve effectively being forced to taper through the repurchase agreement market. I recommend reading the article for more information on the subject.

Given such a bearish outlook, investors may want to consider more prudent and "safer" alternatives. In all honesty, based on the evidence, there are few truly safe investment choices during a period which may include both rising inflation and tightening liquidity. These are two market factors that rarely occur simultaneously, but both can occur during a period of supply-side issues as we see today (i.e., labor and goods shortages). For example, gold gains from inflation but is hampered by liquidity issues, while long-term sovereign bonds (usually) gain from liquidity crises but are hampered by inflation.

That said, I believe that real physical assets that also produce an income are likely to be the top performers in such a restrictive environment. The "real asset" offers an inflation hedge while the income provides some protection from liquidity declines. Within this category, we have two sectors: REITs and utilities. In my opinion, REITs in the United States are generally poor options due to chronic overdevelopment, which is now causing rents to drop for nearly all property categories. That said, the analysis I've done suggests U.S industrial REITs, farmland, and foreign REITs are still decent options.

The Case For Utilities

Even still, the entire global property market is a bit precarious after experiencing income volatility last year. As such, utilities such as those in the SPDR Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:XLU) may be a solid choice. Unlike most other sectors, utility stocks are still trading below pre-pandemic levels as investors have switched into much more aggressive and speculative assets. See below:

Data by YCharts

I would not say XLU is trading at a discount since its 3% dividend yield is still near long-term lows. However, relative to other sectors, it is perhaps the least overvalued and has the highest probability of relative outperformance over the coming months and years.

While some analysts are bearish on XLU due to rising long-term interest rates, we must remember that rates are rising due to inflation and not real-interest rate spikes. Most utility companies have the ability to pass virtually all costs on to customers, which, over the long run, makes their income essentially inflation-hedged. As experienced by the bankruptcy of the Texas energy provider during the natural gas crisis, a short period of cost spikes can be dangerous since costs are normally passed on over a few years.

That said, I would argue that the utility sector garners the best "free lunch" or "economic rent" in the economy due to this capability. As you can see below, this contributes to the high and consistent cash-flow profit margins seen in the top utility stocks within XLU:

Data by YCharts

Interestingly, these companies have generally seen their cash flow margins rise over the past decade. This may be due to the drop in commodity prices around 2014, which is now reversed as commodities rise. Increasing natural gas, coal, and other prices may temporarily harm margins though this is unlikely to last as these costs are eventually pushed onto customers.

Of course, most utilities have high capital expenditures and therefore use significant debt to finance their assets. As such, rising interest rates could temporarily disrupt cash-flows as interest expenses return to more normal levels. However, like cash flow, utility firms' balance sheets are inflation hedged since it is also possible asset values increase faster than rates.

Risks And Rewards Facing XLU

As is the case with many sectors today, utilities are facing a few specific trends which may impact their performance, such as switching toward more environmentally positive energy sources, infrastructure overhaul, and the need for improved cybersecurity. These factors will be important to consider for those investors looking to buy XLU or other utility stocks for a long period.

The first factor is key to the ETF XLU as the fund overweights more green utilities since those stocks usually command higher valuations. The largest holding in XLU is NextEra Energy (NEE) which commands 16% of XLU's total assets. This makes NEE about twice as prominent as the following two top holdings Duke Energy (DUK) and Southern Company (SO). NextEra is different than the others since it is focused on wind and solar. While this focus is certainly good for the environment, it may not be good for shareholders if NEE's valuation has climbed far above that of "normal" utility companies. See below:

Data by YCharts

It is important to realize that, while wind and solar are growth opportunities, they may not deliver earnings per share growth as is implied by NEE's excessive valuation. This is because utilities must borrow money or sell equity to buy real assets and grow. In general, they do not grow EPS organically as technology stocks do. This does not seem to be accounted for in NEE's valuation.

In my view, this makes NEE considerably overvalued and at a high probability of declines. A large drop in NEE would be bearish for XLU since it makes up around a sixth of the fund's assets. Again, this is not to say I'm against clean energy, only that it may not be a good investment today since too many investors are buying it and thereby pushing valuations to dangerous levels. More on this in "ICLN: Clean Energy Is The Future, But Not For Portfolios."

The latter factors facing utility companies go hand-in-hand. As seen by the collapse of PG&E (PCG), many utility firms have not upgraded their infrastructure at a reasonable pace, making them liable for bankruptcy-causing lawsuits. This is seen as an even great issue within cybersecurity, as experienced by the recent colonial pipeline disaster. I would argue this issue partially stems from the fact that these upgrade costs cannot necessarily be passed on to customers, causing some utility firms to fail at keeping up with modern technology.

In the Texas and California crises, lawmakers took actions (or are creating bills to) that effectively give money to private utility companies to offset lawsuit losses and or upgrade infrastructure. It is also likely that some of the huge $6T Biden spending bill will go to utility companies in some manner as an encouragement to modernize infrastructure. So, is the dire need for infrastructure upgrades bearish for utility companies? If something goes wrong, then lawsuits can kill these firms. However, many are also receiving tax dollars to make upgrades which is bullish for the sector.

The Bottom Line

Overall, it is unlikely any investor will get rich off of investing in the utility sector today. More importantly, their portfolio will garner greater protection during a downside event since utilities are hedged from virtually all normal economic and monetary risk factors.

I would argue that utilities have the best defensive value on the market, considering consumer staples firms (the other common defensive sector) lack significant real assets. In my opinion, consumer staples companies are also facing a bearish trend as many consumers are looking to switch toward healthier niche products. REITs may carry some defensive value, but as with staples, many are facing significant threats today.

Certain forces like green energy and improved utility infrastructure could create some risks for utility companies. However, these shifts also offer potential rewards for those firms which can navigate the changing waters. Most importantly, the shifts facing utility companies today are less dramatic than those facing most other sectors since utilities are a "bread and butter" sector.

I am not outright bullish on XLU since it remains true that utility stocks are historically expensive. As I suspect, XLU will almost certainly face declines if the stock market crashes, albeit less dramatic ones. XLU may see positive returns in the short term because the market's mood shifts back toward "risk-off" as the year-long period of aggressive retail investor speculation winds to a close. Though it may decline in a crash, I believe XLU has the highest probability of long-term outperformance today, making it a good target for investors looking to earn dividends without taking on potentially portfolio-killing risks.