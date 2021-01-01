By Erik L. Knutzen, CFA, CAIA

This is a truly singular global recession and recovery, and it makes portfolio diversification both vital and challenging.

At the moment, the item that tops the agenda for most of our clients is no big surprise: inflation, and what to do about it in portfolios.

A close second, however, is a topic worried over for the better part of a decade: how to diversify the downside risk in equity portfolios when core government bond yields are so low.

Inflation is usually a midcycle concern. Downside risk in equities tends to come up late in the cycle. But the first five months of 2021, which saw a surge in commodities and cyclical stocks with rising Treasury yields, felt distinctly early-cycle.

Confused? You’re not alone. This is a truly singular global recession and recovery, and it is making portfolio diversification both vital and challenging.

Roaring Twenties, or Back to the Late Teens?

Has the pandemic given us a super-shortened recession and recovery, taking us back to the seemingly endless secular stagnation dynamics we experienced in the years before 2020? Or are we entering an entirely new regime, with structurally higher and perhaps more volatile growth and inflation - a sort of high-tech Roaring Twenties?

We believe either scenario is plausible. That explains many investors’ focus on both downside risk and inflation.

The Roaring Twenties scenario has had the upper hand for much of this year, in financial markets, the jobs market and the economic data. Over recent days and weeks, however, market pricing and a trickle of disappointing economic data have fallen in line with the “peak growth,” back-to-the-late-teens scenario.

Inflation Hedges

That makes the views of one of our recent webinar audiences, on investing for inflation, rather interesting.

This 100+ strong global audience was mostly in the back-to-the-late-teens camp. In a straw poll, two-thirds thought that current inflation would prove transitory and that no major central bank would lose control of prices.

At the same time, they gave up an hour to hear us talk about preparing portfolios for potentially persistent higher inflation. Sure enough, almost half said they had changed or are intending to change their portfolio positioning based on inflation expectations, while only 23% said they definitely had no such plans.

We think this tells us two things.

First, investors do not need to believe that structural high inflation is a given to start thinking about how to hedge it. The last five months have perhaps been a reminder that many portfolios lack inflation exposure, after a decade of stable prices and disappointing performance from inflation-sensitive assets.

Second, when they look for hedges, they are likely to seek out balanced exposures that don’t bet the farm on structural high inflation.

Asset Allocation Challenges

In a way, this is a variation on the challenge that asset allocators have long faced around hedging equity downside risk. Core government bonds traditionally do the job, but with yields so low, they are likely to deliver only modest performance should equities sell off, but substantial losses should the economy and equity markets continue to heat up.

For that challenge, we have long advocated nontraditional uncorrelated markets, such as insurance-linked strategies or China onshore bonds; uncorrelated strategies applied to traditional equity and bond markets; or option strategies that can benefit from higher equity market volatility.

For the inflation challenge, we would identify a number of asset classes, including commodities; real estate (including real estate securities, which offer the liquidity to rapidly reprice for changing inflation expectations); index-linked bonds such as Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS); senior loans; and value equities.

Inflation Exposure Versus Risk

Deploying these assets without betting the farm on inflation comes down to a balance between inflation exposure and risk.

Commodities and value equities are generally highly responsive to inflation, and particularly inflation surprises - 41% of our webinar voters selected commodities and gold as the “best” inflation hedge. They also tend to be volatile and subject to a lot of potential downside should the economy cool down, however.

Senior loans with floating rates generally offer reasonable inflation exposure with moderate risk, and the mix of real-asset exposure and regular income in real estate securities have generally made them effective in inflationary scenarios but resilient in slowdowns. One in five voters picked real estate as the best inflation hedge.

Traditionally, index-linked bonds would have a big role to play, with their high inflation sensitivity and low risk. They are still core government bonds, however, and their low yields and long duration might suggest a more cautious allocation today. Only 14% of voters selected them as the best hedge, smaller than the vote for equities.

Balance Is More Vital Than Ever

Overall, our conversations with clients and the views of our webinar audience bring home just how complex it is to maintain a genuinely balanced, diversified portfolio right now.

Economic and market uncertainty is high. The traditional cyclical signposts are not clearly marking the road ahead. The normal diversifiers, for both disinflationary and inflationary risks, are arguably too expensive to be useful. We believe investors need alternatives, and those alternatives need to be carefully diversified themselves, and allocations calibrated for their respective risk and volatility.

Most of all, we see investors becoming increasingly aware how easy it is to be caught with portfolios that are much less balanced than they appear to be - when balance is as vital as ever.

In Case You Missed It

S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index: March home prices increased 2.2% month-over-month and 13.3% year-over-year (NSA); +1.6% month-over-month (SA)

March home prices increased 2.2% month-over-month and 13.3% year-over-year (NSA); +1.6% month-over-month (SA) U.S. Consumer Confidence: -0.3 to 117.2 in May

-0.3 to 117.2 in May U.S. New Home Sales: -5.9% to SAAR of 863,000 units in April

-5.9% to SAAR of 863,000 units in April U.S. Durable Goods Orders: -1.3% in April (excluding transportation, durable goods orders increased 1.0%)

-1.3% in April (excluding transportation, durable goods orders increased 1.0%) U.S. 1Q 2021 GDP (Second Preliminary): +6.4% annualized rate

+6.4% annualized rate U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: +406,000 for the week ending May 22

+406,000 for the week ending May 22 U.S. Personal Income and Outlays: Personal spending increased 0.5%, income decreased 13.1%, and the savings rate decreased to 14.9% in April

What to Watch For

Tuesday, June 1: ISM Manufacturing Index Eurozone Consumer Price Index Thursday, June 3: ISM Non-Manufacturing Index U.S. Initial Jobless Claims Friday, June 4: U.S. Employment Report



– Andrew White, Investment Strategy Group

This material is provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice. This material is general in nature and is not directed to any category of investors and should not be regarded as individualized, a recommendation, investment advice or a suggestion to engage in or refrain from any investment-related course of action. Investment decisions and the appropriateness of this material should be made based on an investor's individual objectives and circumstances and in consultation with his or her advisors. Information is obtained from sources deemed reliable, but there is no representation or warranty as to its accuracy, completeness or reliability. All information is current as of the date of this material and is subject to change without notice. The firm, its employees and advisory accounts may hold positions of any companies discussed. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Neuberger Berman products and services may not be available in all jurisdictions or to all client types. References to third-party sites are for informational purposes only and do not imply any endorsement, approval, investigation, verification or monitoring by Neuberger Berman of any content or information contained within or accessible from such sites.

Investing entails risks, including possible loss of principal. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are speculative and involve a higher degree of risk than more traditional investments. Investments in hedge funds and private equity are intended for sophisticated investors only. Indexes are unmanaged and are not available for direct investment. Past performance is no guarantee of future results.

The views expressed herein include those of the Neuberger Berman Multi-Asset Class (MAC) team and Neuberger Berman’s Asset Allocation Committee. The Asset Allocation Committee is comprised of professionals across multiple disciplines, including equity and fixed income strategists and portfolio managers. The Asset Allocation Committee reviews and sets long-term asset allocation models, establishes preferred near-term tactical asset class allocations and, upon request, reviews asset allocations for large diversified mandates. Tactical asset allocation views are based on a hypothetical reference portfolio. The views of the MAC team or the Asset Allocation Committee may not reflect the views of the firm as a whole and Neuberger Berman advisers and portfolio managers may take contrary positions to the views of the MAC team or the Asset Allocation Committee. The MAC team and the Asset Allocation Committee views do not constitute a prediction or projection of future events or future market behavior. The duration and characteristics of past market/economic cycles and market behavior, including length and recovery time of past recessions and market downturns, is no indication of the duration and characteristics of any current or future market/economic cycles or behavior. This material may include estimates, outlooks, projections and other “forward-looking statements.” Due to a variety of factors, actual events or market behavior may differ significantly from any views expressed.

This material is being issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for the specific entities and jurisdictional limitations and restrictions.

The “Neuberger Berman” name and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2009-2021 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.