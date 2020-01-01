Photo by PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

13 weeks have come and gone, and the portfolio is diversified, collecting dividends and in the green. Since the inception of this account and article series, I have invested $1,300 over 13 weeks. There are now 31 positions, including individual equities, CEFs, and ETFs in the Dividend Harvesting portfolio. I have collected 22 dividends in April and May, which are now worth $8.06. Overall this portfolio is projected to generate $81.13 in annual dividends, and this number grows with each investment each week. The total value of the Dividend Harvesting portfolio has increased by $46.14 (3.55%), and my initial investment of $1,300 is yielding 6.24% in dividends. This summer will be exciting as June has 23 positions scheduled to pay $7.21 in dividends. In July, the entire snowball effect starts due to my quarterly dividends starting to compound. Anyone can build an income-producing portfolio by adding any amount of capital to an account frequently and doing the homework. I hope this series does a good job of defying the misconception that you need large amounts of capital to make the stock market work in your favor.

I will keep this blurb in all my articles going forward because I am constantly asked how I made this tracker in Excel. If you are interested, please see the formulas below, and if not, skip to the next section:

Column G Shares from Dividends =F2-E2

Column I Current Investment =H2*F2

Column J Profit or Loss =I2-D2

Column K Profit / Loss =J2/D2

Column M Total Annual Dividends =L2*F2

$'s Collected From Dividends =H2*G2

Dividend Yield =L2/H2



The other columns are manually entered, and after the initial information is entered, the only columns that need future updating are the following:

Column D Initial Investment As you add shares

Column E Shares Purchased As you add shares

Column F Current Shares As shares are purchased As dividends are reinvested

Column H Current Price As shares of prices change

Column L Annual Dividend Per Share As annual dividends increase or decrease



A look inside the Dividend Harvesting portfolio after $1,300 of investments

After 13 weeks of investing $100 per week, here is an overview of the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio's composition:

Diversification is a portfolio's friend because you never know when sector rotations will occur, and it helps mitigate the downside. Out of the 31 positions, 5 are in the red, having lost -0.02% - -5.96% and 5 positions have appreciated by 10% or more ranging from 10.06% to 12.64%. AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) is my largest percentage gainer, followed by Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP), Kinder Morgan (KMI), Starwood Property Trust (STWD), and Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSE:UTG). As this is a portfolio dedicated to generating stable income, I am not concerned with price fluctuations. I am fully prepared to experience periods when my overall investment is in the red. Still, it sure is nice when the portfolio is green every week.

In week 13, I started new positions in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) and Verizon Communications Inc (VZ). I also added a share to the Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD). AQN provided me with $0.68 in dividend income while VZ added $2.51 and QYLD added $2.84. My estimated annual income increased in week 13 by $5.86 (7.88%) to $80.25 from $74.39, while my monthly dividend income increased by $0.49 (7.90%) to $6.69. I gained 8 new annual dividends, and the Dividend Income portfolio is now on track to generate 228 dividends on an annual basis.

The goal of this portfolio was to demonstrate how someone could build a dividend income portfolio over an extended period without a large amount of seed capital. I wanted the portfolio to be diversified, generate frequent dividends, and utilize the powers of compounding. I believe a tremendous amount of progress has been made since week 1. By investing $100 weekly, the dividend income stats for this portfolio have increased significantly.

Estimated Annual Dividend Income $7.44 to $80.25, an increase of $72.81 or 979%

Estimated Monthly Dividend Income $0.62 to $6.69, an increase of $6.07 or 979%

Annual Dividends Generated 12 to 228

Weekly Dividends 9 weeks to 44 weeks



My side project didn't change much as far as weekly dividend income. With the additions of AQN and VZ, I gained 8 annual dividends but didn't add additional weeks. I am still at 44 weeks of dividend income, but the Dividend Harvesting portfolio generates 228 dividends which I find exciting. Below is when the dividends are expected to be paid:

Week 13 additions AQN, VZ and QYLD

AQN is an interesting utility that I wanted in my portfolio. AQN provides regulated water, electricity, and natural gas utility services to over 1 million customers in North America. AQN has a growing portfolio of clean, renewable wind, solar, hydro, and thermal power generation facilities, totaling over 3GW of renewables in operation and construction. With ESG investments on the rise and more capital being allocated to green projects, I want to build up the green energy section of this portfolio. AQN has provided investors with 11 years of dividend growth and has a forward yield of 4.45%. AQN has been increasing its revenue base and in 2020 generated $1.64 billion in revenue. This is definitely a name I will look to add to in the future and possibly add it to my other accounts.

Next, I started a position in VZ. It's hard to find anything wrong with VZ. VZ is more of a utility these days as smartphones are essential to everyday life. VZ is a behemoth that generated $128.29 billion in revenue for 2020 while generating $18.89 billion in net income. VZ has increased its dividend since 2007, and 2021 will mark its 15th consecutive dividend increase. VZ pays an annual dividend of $2.51, which is a forward yield of 4.46%. As its payout ratio is just below 50%, I am expecting VZ will continue to increase its dividend increases annually.

QYLD was an ETF I added in week 10. Several readers recommended this, and it's an interesting ETF. I have written covered calls in the past to increase my income from dividend-producing stocks, but I didn't know some funds applied this strategy. At the beginning of the week, I was down a couple of percent, so I decided to dollar cost average and bought an additional share. This is an interesting fund that I want to add shares to, so I figured I would take the opportunity to decrease my investment basis. QYLD has a 12-month trailing yield of 12.69% and pays a monthly dividend. I like the positions in its portfolio, and the dividend yield is very enticing. Even though I tend to be conservative regarding dividend stocks, I don't mind adding to this position as I like the strategy they utilize.

Week 14 thoughts

Sometimes I do exactly what I lay out in this section in the following week, and sometimes I deviate a bit from what I was planning. In week 14, I have no idea what I am doing because I want to add many companies. Multiple readers have insisted that I look into BDCs and @briansoule gave me some homework to do. I asked Brian to recommend some BDCs, and he said Main Street Capital (MAIN) and Ares Capital (ARCC). I have heard of both but never looked into them, so I will do my due diligence this weekend, and maybe they become week 14 additions. I also want to start adding some pharmaceutical companies and tech companies.

Conclusion

I want to say thank you to everyone who continues to read and comment on the Dividend Harvesting series. I am looking forward to engaging with everyone in the comments section and gaining perspectives and ideas for new investments. I can't believe we're going into week 14. Please continue to list suggestions in the comment section because week 20 is approaching, and I will only be adding companies the readers suggest. In week 13, the Dividend Harvesting portfolio broke the $80 mark for annual income, and before you know it, triple digits will be upon us.