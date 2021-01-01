Photo by GlobalStock/E+ via Getty Images

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) reported a far better first quarter this time around. That is helpful because the company periodically raises money to fund the joint venture with Exxon Mobil (XOM). Probably the most important part of the quarterly report was that the partnership made another discovery. After that, the next most important report is that the cash position remains strong and there is plenty of backup credit lines just in case the partnership needs more funding.

The first quarter report also mentioned that the second platform remains on schedule for first oil in 2022. That platform will triple the current production capabilities. It may also finally represent the point where the partnership has breakeven cash flow. A lot depends upon the price of oil once both platforms are producing. If that second platform does not enable the partnership to breakeven, then the next one definitely will provide some free cash flow to the partners.

The partners again have mentioned a possible 10 platforms off the coast of Guyana based upon current discoveries. That implies a partnership production capability of nearly 2 million BOD. Hess is one partner out of three, so the company's share of that potential production will be substantial. The partners are still drilling exploratory wells. So there is still more upside potential.

The first quarter report also noted that Hess has been selling noncore assets. This has enabled the company to fund its commitments with cash while keeping long term debt levels low. Eventually the partners are likely to accelerate the pace of development to bring on one platform a year, and maybe even two. In any event, it looks like cash flow growth will be accelerating materially in the future.

In the beginning, Hess production will not grow as Hess sells some assets to continue to fund the ongoing expenses of the Guyana partnership. However, that partnership has pretty low breakeven costs. Therefore, there could be an increase in cash flow as corporate breakeven costs drop.

Also helping to fund company operations is far better commodity prices than was the case throughout much of fiscal year 2020. Right now those commodity prices appear to be holding in some very profitable territory. The longer that is the case, the more cash flow Hess will generate from operations. That will decrease the amounts needed by asset sales to continue to fund Guyana partnership expenses.

As Guyana production ramps up, there should be some time where Guyana generates much of the cash that Hess needs to contribute. The latest figures from capital expenditures shown above demonstrate that is likely to be the case in fiscal year 2022 when the second platform comes online. So high commodity prices and increasing production in Guyana together are sharply decreasing the need for debt financing or asset sales. This is much better than the future looked back in the second quarter of 2020.

There has been continuing unconventional operational improvements in the Bakken that have decreased the amount of money necessary to maintain production. The lack of activity in the last fiscal year means that there are very few wells showing that first year or two of rapid production declines. That would lower the amount of capital needed to maintain production.

It looks like 18 to 24 months when the Guyana partnership will generate the majority of cash available for capital expenditures. This gives the partnership the choice of accelerating production increase activity while continuing to contribute cash to the partnership or having the partnership live within cash flow. Once that partnership generates enough cash flow, then other parts of the company will receive a normal allocation of growth dollars. The slide above shows that Guyana is now the capital budget emphasis.

Of course the latest quarterly report added one more discovery than is on the map. One of the things to note on the map is that many of the discoveries are literally miles apart. Most companies assume they can then appropriately fill in the distance between those discoveries. So there is room for a lot more wells here.

More importantly, towards the bottom right hand side of the slide is several different leases where Hess has a different percentage of participation. Depending upon where the oil reserves are located, those other leases may or may not prove to be very valuable. In any event, the market does not appear to have priced in any upside from those leases in the stock price.

Another thing to note is the time it takes for the well to produce. Notice that the current Lisa Phase 2 and the next one take 7 years before they are producing. That is very typical for offshore production.

It is probably more true here where Guyana really had no facilities at all available. So the partnership has literally had to build anything needed even if that included midstream facilities. These discoveries are significant enough that Exxon Mobil will probably consider building refinery facilities in the future.

The fact that the partnership is now able to have some wells produce to add to cash flow puts it far ahead of others that are in the exploring stage. The market has not really reacted to all the discoveries made so far. But once several of these platforms are producing, it should be evident that this very much is a growth stock.

There are already enough discoveries for this field to be significant for Exxon Mobil. This relatively young field should be producing oil at a very low cost for a very long time. This is one of the few times that Exxon Mobil did not acquire significant reserves through an acquisition.

Notice also the time decrease for platform approvals. The day is likely to come in the future when more than one platform can be approved in a fiscal year. At some point, the partners will need to decide how fast they want the partnership to grow and how much cash the partners want to distribute.

The Future

Hess will likely spend the current year getting everything ready for the second platform that will produce oil for the partnership off the coast of Guyana. The Dakota production will probably be used as a cash flow machine. Once the two platforms are producing, then it is very likely that Hess will have enough cash to grow production on some of its other projects.

A few years ago, I would have told you that the Dakota leases would not be able to compete for cash when compared to offshore projects and the Guyana project. But enough advances have been made in unconventional to make that belief antique. Therefore, Hess is very likely to continue to build a balanced portfolio as the Guyana partnership begins to build cash flow.

The success of the Guyana partnership could make Hess an attractive acquisition candidate to one of the other partners. Hess is the smallest company in the partnership. So the successes in Guyana will have the most financial impact. This company offers a very bright future for long-term holders.