The ProShares UltraPro QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:TQQQ) grants exposure to 3x the daily returns of the Nasdaq-100 index.

Leveraged investments have important risks and characteristics that investors need to consider.

Leverage boosts gains during rising markets, and could lead to outstanding and market-beating returns.

Leverage boosts losses during downturns, and could lead to significant, unrecoverable losses during severe downturns.

Leverage is a net positive when returns are high, downturns infrequent, volatility low, and leverage modest, a net negative otherwise.

What follows is a lot of math showing and analyzing the above. The article centers on TQQQ, but most of the results are applicable to other leveraged funds.

In my opinion, and taking into consideration the performance of the Nasdaq-100 index, TQQQ is excessively leveraged, and all but the most bullish investors should avoid the fund.

Investors looking for leveraged tech exposure should consider the ProShares Ultra QQQ ETF (QLD) whose lower 2x leverage ratio is better suited to the index, and who should outperform both TQQQ and QQQ in the very long-term.

Leverage Analysis

Leverage boosts gains during rising markets

This is pretty self-explanatory.

Leverage means more assets (or asset exposure), which means stronger returns when asset prices increase.

Expect leveraged funds to outperform during rising markets.

This has been the case for TQQQ for most relevant time periods. As an example, QQQ is up by a massive 45.8% these past twelve months, while TQQQ is up by 156.5%, about three times as much. Outperformance was exclusively due to TQQQ's use of leverage.

Data by YCharts

Leverage boosts losses during downturns

This is also pretty self-explanatory

Leverage means more assets (or asset exposure), which means lower returns when asset prices decrease.

Expected leveraged funds to underperform during downturns.

This has been the case for the past month. For this time period, QQQ is down by 1.9%, while TQQQ is down by about 6.9%, quite a bit higher than implied by its 3x leverage ratio. Underperformance was partly due to TQQQ's use of leverage, and partly due to reasons we'll explain soon enough.

Data by YCharts

Leverage tends to be a net positive when returns are high

Leverage magnifies gains, a positive, and losses, a negative.

The net effect strongly depends on net gains / losses.

Leverage is a net positive when gains are higher and more frequent than losses.

Leverage is a net negative when gains are lower and less frequent than losses.

As an example, QQQ was down during the first quarter of 2020, but was up during the next three quarters of 2020. As gains were larger and more frequent than losses, one quarter versus three, the net effect of leverage was positive, and TQQQ significantly outperformed QQQ.

Data by YCharts

Now, everything so far has been pretty self-explanatory, but it seems clear that other factors besides these impact the returns of a leveraged fund.

As an example, TQQQ was up by 'only' 110% during 2020, even though QQQ was up by 49%. This implies a leverage ratio of 2.2x, quite a bit lower than TQQQ's actual leverage ratio of 3.0x. The discrepancy is due to the effect of volatility on leveraged fund returns. Let's have a look.

Leverage tends to be a net negative when volatility is high

Volatility increases the prevalence of losses, which are a negative for leveraged funds. As the prevalence of losses increases, so does the negative effects of leverage.

This is easier to show with an example.

Let's assume you have two funds, one without leverage, and one using 2x leverage. Let's assume the unleveraged fund sees a one-day increase of 25%, followed by a one-day decrease of 20%.

If you invest $100 in the unleveraged ETF, you would end up with:

$100 * 125% * 80% = $100

If you do the same in a leveraged ETF, you end up with:

$100 * 150% * 60% = $90

As can be seen above, the leveraged ETF significantly underperformed its unlevered counterparty.

Mathematically this is, well, simply a property of how numbers and these funds work.

Conceptually, what is happening is that leverage amplifies losses, and funds have issues recovering from very large losses. Obviously, no fund could recover from a 100% loss, but the same is (effectively) true for a 99% loss, somewhat true for a +80% loss, and so on and so on.

Volatility can cause a leveraged fund to underperform even when returns are positive. As an example, TQQQ underperformed QQQ during the first quarter of 2021, even though returns were positive for both funds.

Data by YCharts

Leverage tends to be a net negative when leverage is high

Increased leverage increases the severity of losses during downturns, the largest negative of leveraged fund.

This is, once again, easier to show with an example.

Let's assume you have two funds, one without leverage, one using 2x leverage, and one using 3x leverage. Let's assume the unleveraged fund sees a one-day increase of 25%, followed by a one-day decrease of 20%.

If you invest $100 in the unleveraged ETF, you would end up with:

$100 * 125% * 80% = $100

If you do the same in a 2x leveraged ETF, you end up with:

$100 * 150% * 60% = $90

If you do the same in a 3x leveraged ETF, you end up with:

$100 * 175% * 40% = $70

Increased leverage led to greater losses, and the fund was unable to recover from these when markets rose.

As the net effect of leverage becomes more and more negative as leverage increases, it is quite common for some leverage to be positive, but for a lot of leverage to be a negative. As an example, a 2x leveraged QQQ ETF outperformed a 3x leveraged QQQ ETF during the past three months. A little leverage was better than a lot of leverage.

Data by YCharts

Leverage tends to be a net negative when both volatility and leverage is high

Losses are amplified as volatility and leverage both increase, with highly-leveraged funds in volatile industries primed for constant underperformance. To understand why, I thought a simple table comparing the performance of funds with different levels of volatility and leverage might be useful:

(Source: Chart by author)

As can be seen above, higher volatility means more losses at all levels of leverage or return multiple, hence why funds to the left underperform those to the right.

Higher leverage or return multiples also increase the same, which is why funds at the bottom underperform those at the top.

Highly-leveraged funds can be effectively wiped out if volatility surges, as can be seen in the highlighted fund.

Optimal Leverage Ratios

Combine all of the above, and we can say that:

Leverage is a net positive when returns are high, downturns infrequent, volatility low, and leverage modest.

Leverage is a net negative when returns are low, downturns common, volatility high, and leverage excessive.

From the above, it seems obvious that there is such a thing as an optimal leverage ratio. You want a ratio that is high enough to magnify gains during rising markets, but not high enough that it suffers irrecuperable losses during downturns.

Calculating optimal leverage ratios is surprisingly simple, so let's do just that for the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Nasdaq-100 Index - Optimal Leverage Ratios

For these calculations, I simply downloaded the daily returns of the Nasdaq-100 index through Yahoo Finance, and estimated index returns for different leverage ratios. I used all the available data, which goes to October 1985. Importantly, this is before the dot-com bubble, so we can stress-test these leverage ratios under a worst-case scenario. I also assumed a 0.95% expense ratio, equal to TQQQ's expenses. Results are as follows:

(Source: Yahoo Finance - Chart and calculations by author)

As can be seen above, increasing leverage boosts returns up until a 2.5x leverage ratio. Further increases in leverage decrease returns.

In general terms, this is due to the aforementioned issues with leverage and volatility.

In this particular case, excessive use of leverage leads to significant and irrecuperable losses during the dot-com bubble.

The optimal leverage ratio for a Nasdaq-100 index fund is about 2.5x, somewhat lower than TQQQ's 3.0x figure.

I calculated all of the above figures myself, but other analysts have arrived at similar figures. As an example, Double-digit Numerics, a quantitative research and analysis firm, arrived at an optimal leverage ratio of slightly below 2.5x for the Nasdaq-100.

(Source: Double-digit Numerics)

Now, this analysis is backwards-looking and assumes that the Nasdaq will behave in the future as it has behaved in the past. I think this is a dangerous assumption, and that investors should expect comparatively lower returns moving forward, as tech valuations are stretched as is.

Lower index returns means that the estimated optimal leverage ratio of 2.5x is optimistic. If returns are lower, lower leverage ratios are desired. Optimal leverage ratios ultimately depend on so many variables that these are impossible to forecast, but one can make educated estimates.

I estimated optimal leverage ratios for different level of Nasdaq returns. To arrive at these different levels of returns, I simply added / subtracted a (small) percentage to daily Nasdaq returns to achieve the desired annual returns. Results are as follows: (Source: Yahoo Finance - Chart and calculations by author)

As can be seen above, optimal leverage ratios increase as returns do the same, and vice versa. Importantly, optimal leverage ratios for more 'normal' level of returns, between 7.5% and 10%, are between 1.5x and 2.0x.

In my opinion, investors should expect tech returns to normalize, which implies optimal leverage ratios of between 1.5x and 2.0x. Higher leverage ratios, like the 3.0x sported by TQQQ, are suboptimal, and should lead to significant shareholder losses, even if tech performance remains reasonably strong.

The ProShares Ultra QQQ ETF (QLD) sports a 2.0x leverage ratio, which is a stronger, more optimal figure for the Nasdaq-100 index. As such, I think investors looking for leveraged tech exposure should choose QLD over TQQQ. The lower leverage ratio should lead to comparatively lower losses during downturns, ultimately boosting shareholder returns.

Conclusion

Leverage is a net positive when returns are high, downturns infrequent, volatility low, and leverage modest. Optimal leverage ratios depend on the same metrics.

The Nasdaq-100 index is quite volatile, so 3.0x leverage ratios are suboptimal, as is TQQQ. Index volatility is such that 2.0x leverage ratios seem ideal, at least for more bullish and aggressive investors. QLD offers investors 2.0x exposure to the Nasdaq-100 index, and seems like a stronger choice when compared to TQQQ.