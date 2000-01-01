Photo by peterschreiber.media/iStock via Getty Images

On the weekends, I like to take a longer look at the economy and the markets.

This week, we received several pieces of macro information. Let's start with the BEA's second estimate of 1Q20 GDP (emphasis added).

Real gross domestic product (GDP) increased at an annual rate of 6.4 percent in the first quarter of 2021 (table 1), according to the "second" estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis. In the fourth quarter of 2020, real GDP increased 4.3 percent. ..... The increase in real GDP in the first quarter reflected increases in personal consumption expenditures (PCE), non-residential fixed investment, federal government spending, residential fixed investment, and state and local government spending that were partly offset by decreases in private inventory investment and exports. Imports increased (table 2).

This table from the report that shows the seasonally adjusted annual rates Q/Q growth and the major sub-categories:

There's strong growth across all spending categories except commercial structures and exports. Also remember that during this time, there were large federal expenditures to support economic activity and a very dovish Fed.

The BEA also released the latest personal income and spending data:

Personal income decreased $3.21 trillion (13.1 percent) in April according to estimates released today by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (tables 3 and 5). Disposable personal income (DPI) decreased $3.22 trillion (14.6 percent) and personal consumption expenditures (PCE) increased $80.3 billion (0.5 percent).

The following table is from the accompanying excel spreadsheet: The large drop in personal current transfer receipts (line 11) entirely explains the 13.1% drop in personal income. All other income categories are rising.

The report also contains a sharp increase in the PCE price deflator:

Remember that the base effect has a large impact on this rise.

For our purposes of analyzing long-leading, leading, and coincidental data, there was one other piece of data this week: durable goods orders (emphasis added):

New orders for manufactured durable goods in April decreased $3.2 billion or 1.3 percent to $246.2 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau announced today. This decrease, down following eleven consecutive monthly increases, followed a 1.3 percent March increase. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 1.0 percent. Excluding defense, new orders were virtually unchanged. Transportation equipment, down two consecutive months, drove the decrease, $4.9 billion or 6.7 percent to $68.9 billion.

This chart from the report places the data into perspective:

After 11 monthly increases, a decline is understandable and probably warranted.

Economic conclusion: all the data is pointing towards an economy that is expanding strongly. GDP growth numbers are some of the highest in decades. Personal incomes are growing. While durable goods orders were off, the decline comes after nearly a year of monthly increases.

Let's take a look at this week's performance tables from stockcharts.com: The reflation trade occupies the top two slots of the table, with micro-caps rising 3.3% and small-caps gaining 2.51%. But the QQQ was up 2.12%, placing it third on the list. Larger-caps also rose. However, their respective gains were between 1.05% and 1.23%. Three key defensive sectors are at the bottom of the table: utilities lost 1.5%, health care was down .61%, and consumer staples were off .3%. Two key sectors for the SPY and QQQ are number one and two on the week. Consumer discretionary gained 2.55% and communication services advanced 2.51%.

Last week, there were two general trends to the charts.

QQQ 5-days

Larger gaps gapped higher at Monday's open and then trended modestly higher during the rest of the week. The QQQ chart above typifies this pattern. IWM 5-day

Smaller-caps rallied for most of Wednesday and then consolidated gains on Thursday and Friday. The IWM is typical of this chart. IWM 30-day

During May (the last 30 days) markets trended lower during the first two weeks and then rallied during the last two weeks. The IWM above is the clearest example of this. SPY 30-day

The SPY (above) also has this general pattern. But the above chart shows another development: prices entering areas of previous resistance. For the SPY, that would be the lower 420s, which have rebuffed several advances during the last four weeks.

As I noted earlier this week, the weekly charts show that the indexes are stalled at higher levels.

It's been one heck of a 1-year run. The markets collapsed due to global lockdowns. But during the last year, the markets have recovered and are now consolidating gains. As we enter the summer doldrums, it's possible this trend continues, which means the possibility that the markets have topped for the year is increasing.