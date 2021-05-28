Photo by wdstock/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In the payment transfer sector, veteran firm Western Union (NYSE:WU) remains ahead of the pack - and despite the competitive pressures it faces, I believe it will be able to retain its competitive edge going forward. As a result, it is an attractive option for prospective investors seeking a value stock in an overvalued market.

What competitive pressures does Western Union face? Traditional rivals such as MoneyGram International (MGI) is one of the chief problems that Western Union must contend with to safeguard market share. At this time, as the Q1 2021 results reveal, it remains ahead of the pack, but it must keep on its toes to maintain its lead.

Company Q1 2021 Revenue ($) Q1 2021 Net Income ($) Western Union 1.21 billion 181.8 million MoneyGram International 310.1 million -15.4 million

Western Union retains pole position among traditional competitors due to its vast global infrastructure of send and receive channels through which payments are made. For a rival to develop a similar infrastructure would be costly in terms of time and money. Couple this with the brand name, and it's no surprise that Western Union is dominant in the money transfer industry.

In addition to traditional rivals, however, Western Union also has to contend with a number of fintech firms trying to take market share from them. Start-ups such as Azimo, Remitly, TransferWise (TWISE), and WorldRemit have made headlines in the past indicating that traditional money transfer firms such as Western Union and MoneyGram International were going to go the way of Eastman Kodak (KODK). The following chart for cross-border transfer volumes over the past twelve months show how flimsy this contention is.

Much like the traditional players, the startups still have to build up infrastructure and ensure compliance with the various jurisdictions that money is sent to and received from. Doing this and getting customers from an established player with a working infrastructure is a tall order, and explains why Western Union continues to dominate the space.

Furthermore, Western Union is able to offer its customers digital solutions to existing customers - and the power of the Western Union brand makes its offerings more popular than the likes of Azimo. And it develops software which other institutions can integrate with their own operations, so that their apps and websites will offer customers the money transfer services of Western Union. Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) has expanded its Google Pay to support international payments via Western Union software, and Walmart (WMT) will now offer Western Union's money transfer services at its 4,700+ U.S. retail locations.

To keep ahead of the pack in the digital space, in 2018 Western Union partnered with Techstars to set up an accelerator program - a three-month program for startups which "are shaping the future of money movement" to quote Ethan Austin, the program's managing director. Blockchain, developing points-of-sale, methods which cover financial inclusiveness - all of these are grist to the accelerator program's mill.

There is good reason in light of the foregoing, then, to think that Western Union will continue to report figures as profitable as those earned over the past five years (2017's net loss was due to a goodwill impairment charge of $460.4 million, expenses of $60.0 million related to the NYDFS Consent Order, and other expenses related to settlement agreements and corporate costs. 2020's fall in net income compared to 2019 can be largely attributed to COVID-19).

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2016 5.42 billion 253.2 million 2017 5.52 billion -557.1 million 2018 5.57 billion 851.9 million 2019 5.28 billion 1.06 billion 2020 4.82 billion 744.3 million

Western Union should thus be able to continue rewarding shareholders with consecutively rising dividends as it has for the past twelve years, and the 50.00% payout ratio makes that seem likely going forward too, as does Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating of A+ for Profitability. But does all this mean that Western Union is worth buying now?

At close of market on 05/28/2021, Western Union traded at $24.47 per share. Chart generated by FinViz.

At close of market on 05/28/2021, Western Union traded at a share price of $24.47 with a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 based on earnings-per-share of $1.81. The current P/E is lower than the five-year average P/E of 18.89, and the current dividend yield of 3.84% is higher than the five-year average dividend yield of 3.63%. This suggests that Western Union is trading at a discount to fair value - but what is fair value here?

To determine fair value, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 0.90 (13.53 / 15 = 0.90) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $27.19 (24.47 / 0.90 = 27.19). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.72 (13.53 / 18.89 = 0.72) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $33.99 (24.47 / 0.72 = 33.99).

Next, I will use a DCF calculation: earnings-per-share over the past twelve months was $1.81, and EPS growth over the next five years is projected to be 9.19%. Using an 11% discount rate - the stock market average - I get a third estimate for fair value of $23.77. Then I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of (3.63 / 3.84 = 0.95) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a fourth estimate for fair value of $25.76 (24.47 / 0.95 = 25.76).

Finally, I will average out these four estimates for fair value to get a final estimate for fair value of $27.68 (27.19 + 33.99 + 23.77 + 25.76 / 4 = 27.68). On the basis of this estimate, the stock is undervalued by 12% at this time. In an overvalued market, a dominant player with a solid grip on the money transfer sector with solid digital prospects, a reliable dividend, and a 12% discount to fair value is a stock worth considering - and that Western Union fulfills this criteria explains why Seeking Alpha has awarded the stock an A- Quant Rating for Value. In summary, it is a buy at this time.