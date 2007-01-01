Photo by Nikolay Pandev/E+ via Getty Images

When it comes to individual country ETFs the iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) remains among the best developed market options in my view. U.K. large cap stocks are among the most undervalued in the developed world despite the EWU rising an impressive 76% in total return terms since the March 2020 low when we turned bullish (see 'EWU: UK Stocks Priced For A Depression'). Over the past few months, we have seen a strong recovery in the forward dividend estimates for the underlying MSCI U.K. index thanks in large part to the resumption of financial sector dividends, as well as the recovery in resource sector payouts, which should feed through into the EWU.

The EWU ETF

The EWU tracks the performance of the MSCI U.K. Index and covers approximately the top 85% of investable universe in the U.K. with a reasonable expense ratio of 0.51%. While the ETF has a large weighting of financials at 20% it is relatively well diversified, with no single company making up more than 6.4% of the index, and the top 10 holdings making up 42% of the index. The distribution yield currently sits at 2.2%, but as explained below, this vastly understates the dividend yield of the underlying index which is ultimately what investors will receive.

The Technical Picture Suggests Upside Momentum Building

The EWU remains in a strong uptrend after posting a technical breakout above the USD32 level back in early April (see 'EWU: U.K. Stocks Breaking Out'). Since then, the index has broken above major down trendline resistance from the 2007 high which is another strong technical signal. A close above the December 2020 high at USD34.3 is now needed for the index to post its first major new high in several years and challenge the January 2018 high at USD38.0.

EWU ETF: Resistance Giving Way

Source: Bloomberg

Market internals also remain supportive of further gains. The equally-weighted FTSE 100 continues to lead the market-cap weighted index highlighting broad-based strength and looks to be consolidating after reaching new all-time highs.

FTSE 100 Vs Equally-Weighted FTSE 100

Source: Bloomberg

Dividend Picture Continues To Improve

Dividend payouts among U.K. large cap stocks cratered in 2020 due in large part to the temporary halting of banking sector payouts and the oil price crash. The financials and energy sectors combined make up almost 30% of the index so this was a huge double blow to dividend yields. Banking sector dividend payments have now returned while the surge in oil prices has helped lift the energy sector payouts. Shell recently announced a hike in its dividend payment and a resumption of its buyback program thanks to a strong recovery in earnings, and BP has also resumed its buyback program. The materials sector has also seen a surge in payouts thanks to record iron ore prices and other base metals.

As a result, the forward dividend yield of the MSCI U.K. has been rising even as stock prices have surged, and now sits at a respectable 4.0%. While this is not huge compared to historical figures, from a relative perspective it is. As the chart below shows, the MSCI U.K.'s forward dividend yield is now more than double the MSCI World and 2.7 standard deviations above its it's 16-year mean.

MSCI U.K. Vs MSCI World Forward Dividend Yields, %

Source: Bloomberg

Peak Dividend Yield Maybe A More Accurate Measure Of The EWU's Valuation

It could be argued that the forward dividend yield underestimates how cheap U.K. stocks are relative to the rest of the world as dividend payments should continue to recover strongly after their 2020 crash. One way to try and strip out the impact of the Covid crash is to compare peak dividend yields; the highest dividend payments seen historically relative to the current price. On this basis, the MSCI U.K.'s dividend yield is almost 3 times higher than the MSCI World at 5.5%.

Inflation Protection An Additional Benefit Of The EWU

We noted last month that commodity stock weakness should prove temporary amid rising global inflation expectations and we have seen a strong recovery in these inflation-sensitive sectors since then, which we expect to continue. Looking at U.K. 10-year breakeven inflation expectations which measure the bond market's unbiassed assessment of U.K.'s average inflation rate over the next decade, it currently sits at 3.6%, its highest level in two decades excluding the 2008 oil price shock. It seems reasonable to assume that high inflation over the coming years should feed through into sales, earnings, and ultimately dividend payments of U.K. large cap companies and the performance of the EWU.

U.K. 10-Year Breakeven Inflation Expectations, %

Source: Bloomberg

Of course, the opposite side of the coin is that because the EWU is a dollar-based ETF, any benefit of high inflation pressures on U.K. revenues in pound sterling terms could be expected to be offset by the depreciation of the pound. However, the pound remains deeply undervalued relative to its long-term average in real effective terms as the chart below shows, and so there is ample room for U.K. inflation pressures to lift revenues without undermining the value of the currency, particularly as rising inflation pressures are not limited to the U.K.

GBP Real Effective Exchange Rate

Source: JPMorgan, Bloomberg

Summary

While the strong returns seen over the past 14 months have certainly reduced the appeal of the EWU to some extent, it remains among the best single-country ETF opportunities given thanks to the MSCI U.K.'s strong dividend recovery and the index's deep discount relative to the rest of the world. The ETF is also among the best positioned globally to benefit from the ongoing rise in inflation pressures, while the technical picture suggests that upside momentum is building.