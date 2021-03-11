Photo by scanrail/iStock via Getty Images

With testing demand for automotive, industrial, memory, and mobility sectors remaining strong and growing, Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) beat expectations in April 2021 when it reported first quarter earnings. Revenues rose by 11% in the quarter to $782 million, or $22 million more than consensus. It also exceeded earnings forecasts.

As a result, investors have continued to pour money into the company's stock, which has known a better one-year upside, exceeding the iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXX) by more than 25%.

Data by YCharts

However, with the company’s main segment pertaining to semiconductor test equipment, which, according to Industry Research, was expected to grow only at a modest 3.2% compound annual rate from 2019 to 2026, it is crucial to look for any advantage over the competition. It is also important to identify potential growth areas, which I perform by deep diving into Q1- 2021's segmental revenues.

Thriving in Complexity

The lion share of sales or 67.5% was in Semiconductor Test, at $528 million. This was followed by $133 million in System Test and $80 million in Industrial Automation (IA). As for Wireless Test, there was a regression of 2.6 million compared to Q1-2020.

Source: Table compiled from data on Seeking Alpha

Looking deeper into chips testing, Teradyne makes considerable investments to develop new products, as test equipment is very complex to develop, requiring 400 to 600 engineers up to four to five years and costing around $1 billion.

Also, the pace of change being very fast in the chips ecosystem and associated circuitry, there is a need to be constantly proactive in forecasting the application areas in order to derive the right testing methodology.

Here, one factor which has been determinant for Teradyne’s success is the high labor productivity as evidenced by the higher Revenue per Employee of $567K compared to competitors. The company excels in the Net Income Per Employee metric too. For research intensive plays, these normally signify that the company enjoys better accrued knowledge in product design, most probably as a result of better employee retention, which in turn benefits product development and deepens domain knowledge. Now possessing domain knowledge and managing it well constitute two of the foundations of competitive advantage.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Examination of competitive positioning reveals that Teradyne is the largest testing play, with Japan's Advantest Corp (OTCPK:ATEYY) in second position and Cohu (COHU), a distant third in terms of scale. However, empowered by acquisition of Xcerra (previously known as LTX-Credence) in 2018, this U.S.-based company became a global player in semiconductor testing, with the highest five year CAGR growth of 21.58%. Still, when looking at EBIT (operational profit) margins, Teradyne's high metrics show that both its cost of sales and marketing expenses are lower relative to the amount of revenues it generates.

Looking for outlook, there has been intense equipment demand for wafer fab equipment (WFE) according to one semiconductor machinery vendor, Lam Research (LRCX), which believes that chip-makers will spend $75 billion on WFE in 2021, due to secular trends like the post-pandemic digitization wave. This would represent an astounding 25% growth from 2020. This would in turn mean more customer orders for Teradyne, both as a result of higher complexity and number of chip units produced.

Along the same lines, the company also expects System on Chips (SoCs) market for the automotive sector to be in the $4-$4.4 billion range, up about $700 million from an estimate made just three months earlier.

Exploring sales further, the System Test and Industrial Automation (IA) segments are at the second and third ranks respectively.

System Test and IA

In the System Test segment, revenue grew primarily on higher Storage (HDD) Test shipments linked to increasing density of datacenters hard disk drives and the expanding adoption of system-level test (SLT) per chip test. The revenues of $133 million consisted of $95 million in HDD and SLT solutions and $38 million in defense and aerospace. The full-year outlook for this business is to grow revenues by 5%-10%. The company faces more competition in this segment.

However, it is a different story for IA where Teradyne, through the acquisition of Universal Robots in 2015 and Mobile Industrial Robots in 2018, has become a global leader in collaborative robots (cobots). These are robotic arms that fit into existing production environments for performing repetitive tasks with a high degree of precision and have helped in diminishing the number of musculoskeletal disorders suffered per machine operator, as the weight to be handled is no longer a constraint.

The two robotics plays operating under the Industrial Automation (IA) segment, generated $80 million in Q1-2021, a 33% growth compared to Q1 2020 (a contraction year) and 21% over Q1-2019 (a normal year). This signifies that the recovery is in full swing after the COVID impact. Currently, with the U.S. and Europe representing over 70% of IA revenues, there has been significant strength in China as sales in that country more than doubled, at 50% in Q1-2021 compared to Q1-2019.

This growth rate is even faster than the 44.5% (CAGR) from 2019 to 2025 expected for the global collaborative robots market, which was valued at USD 649.1 million in 2018, as cobots increasingly interact with humans in a shared workspace and are more widely adopted, namely by the Small and Medium Enterprises.

Also, both of its robotics plays are Danish and for this purpose, Denmark, unknown to many who rather view Japanese plays like Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUY) or Yaskawa Electric (OTCPK:YASKY) as the dominant players, has a lead in the global cobot market. The European country, which has a talented ecosystem for industrial automation development, is also actively involved in the construction of a cobotic hub to be showcased in 2022, the largest such structure in the world.



I now look at risks especially at the current juncture where there are issues in the chip supply chain, resulting in some car manufacturers having to suspend production temporarily. The Biden administration is adjusting policy measures to address the problem and this could trigger volatility in the stock.

Some uncertainty

First, for the wireless segment (LitePoint), revenue of $41 million were obtained, down about 6% from prior year due to lower cellular testing gear shipments. Now, new wireless standards are driving demand in WiFi 6E for smartphones and access points. The expectation is for LitePoint to grow in the 0% to 5% range in 2021.

Also, demand for Mobility testers should be flat or even down a little bit compared to last year, mostly due to lower demand for millimeter wave testing capability.

Second, there is the current chip supply crunch, which is not only impacting demand but also the supply side. The foundry companies have ramped up production and are working near 100% capacity, but according to some estimates, the supply-demand imbalance should persist till 2022. This should impact end-customers, which due to insufficient chips to satisfy demand may end up ordering less testing equipment from Teradyne.

Conversely, in the meantime, due to demand peaking, there are some "bottlenecks" impacting automotive manufacturers due to the fact that Teradyne is not completely aligned on deliveries for test equipment to chip suppliers, who also use the company's tools.

Consequently, the executives expect a peak level in testing equipment investments this year, close to $500 million, with the amount being reduced to the $300 million-500 million range next year and beyond. On a positive side, these investments should boost production of testers and boost second half sales.

Also, generating more than 50% of revenues from Asia and South-East Asia including 19% from China, Teradyne is susceptible to geopolitical risks as the U.S. tries to shore up domestic production of chips. The new supply dynamics could force the company to review locations where it manufactures tooling equipment.

Still, I view this scenario happening only as from 2023, after the U.S. is able to diversify its sourcing of rare earth metals away from China. To conclude the risks side, the momentum of the recovery looks strong enough to offset any temporary shortcomings.

Valuations and key takeaways

Teradyne has managed to recover from COVID lows and is now ramping production to serve chip producers so that they can in turn serve the automobile and other sectors like desktop, mobile handset and 5G. Now, testers are highly sophisticated pieces of equipment, which have to be top-notch in order to ensure that high manufacturing standards can be enforced.

Thus, the semiconductor and System Testers industry is one where there are high technological and financial barriers to entry, currently including Teradyne and Advantest as the two most prominent plays. Combined, their annual revenues indicate that they control nearly 90% of the market. Additionally, the U.S. company has better profitability and growth metrics. Consequently, its trailing EV/sales multiples of 6.57, despite being higher, still looks to be undervalued and the company should be valued in the $153-155 range.

Looking at macroeconomics, there are some uncertainties due to the supply chain having peaked on the demand side, contrasting with relative bottoming of capacity, but these appear more like short-term occurrences with low impact. Moreover, better forecasts for wafer fabrication equipment investments are a strong indicator for testers growth in the years to come, including SoCs, where management expects Teradyne's share to be at about 50%.

Also, in the worst case scenario that the second quarter does suffer from reduction in tester sales, these should be more than offset by additional sales of Industrial Automation equipment, expected to grow by 30% in 2021.

Looking at profitability, the company has been able to consistently increment operating margins since 2018, while at the same time maintaining the capital expenses to total revenues ratio near the 5% mark. This is a remarkable achievement in an area where high investments are required to produce sophisticated gear continuously.

Source: Charts built using income statement and cash flow statements in Seeking Alpha.

Looking at the balance sheet, the company has $831.1 million of cash in the quarter ending in March 2021 and a net debt of -$998.4 million, or was cash positive.

Finally, an investment in the testing and robotics play makes sense, as with only $45 million and $17 million returned to shareholders on dividends and share buybacks respectively during the first quarter, there is plenty of room to increase distributions in the future.