I thought I would write a quick article discussing some small and mid-cap names with dramatically weakening momentum trends the last few months. The main computer screen criteria include a significant multi-month downturn in the Accumulation/Distribution Index, Negative Volume Index and On Balance Volume measurements, alongside a rising trend in the Average Directional Index (representing a scaling and mushrooming downtrend). Poor relative strength vs. the S&P 500, and a price quote underneath each name’s respective 14-day, 50-day, 200-day and 250-day moving averages are other required circumstances. I used $200 million as a minimum market capitalization. I ran the sort based on Friday’s closing values (May 28th). Out of a total universe of 4000+ stocks and ETFs, just 60 equities fit the definition. I then whittled down the list to those I believe are closer to a top than a bottom, purely a personal exercise looking at fundamentals and specific chart patterns.

I am contemplating selling short several names to the entire list of 20 tickers early next week, with very small positions for each, replacing some of my stock index shorts. My thesis is this group will likely “underperform” the market in a 10% to 20% correction this summer. The whole operation is just a small piece of my larger long/short portfolio design. I do not recommend an oversized position in any of the names. The purpose of the exercise is to capture more than usual downside in a market sell-off and offset any swing losses on the long side of my portfolio.

If you believe market trading action knows best what’s taking place at the business operations for each, aggressive selling the last 3-6 months in stocks at the tail end of an incredibly strong bull move on Wall Street may telegraph this group as immediate “leaders” to the downside during a market correction.

This list is not necessarily a long-term avoid/sell list. It is quite possible in 2-3 months many will have exhausted shorter-term selling trends, with a bounce higher the next intermediate-term move, later in the summer. My hypothesis is the group will fall at least 10% harder vs. indexes like the S&P 500 in a quick bear market dump.

Here is the list. My first mention has been a recurring idea of mine since last summer, shorting out-of-control U.S. dollar printing by the Federal Reserve through the Invesco DB USD Bullish ETF (UUP). It has almost continually popped up in my momentum screens as a sell idea for 12 months. You can read my latest bearish dollar arguments here. I am drawing 6-month charts for each, with half of the sort criteria pictured (50-day and 200-day MAs, plus the ADX, NVI and OBV indicators)

Electric utilities have turned lower of late. Since they are dividend income names, it could be they are having issues with rising inflation rates and the likelihood of much higher interest rates as competition soon. Pacific Gas & Electric (PCG) and Dominion Energy (D) are part of this weakening sector. The majority of utilities are lower today than in November.

Pandemic winner, online insurance marketplace SelectQuote (SLQT) and asset management firm Cannae Holdings (CNNE) could also be negatively affected by rising interest rates. American Woodmark (AMWD) is a housing cabinet maker for both remodels and new construction, which may be a peaking business if interest rates spike higher than expected soon.

FutureFuel (FF) manufactures bio-fuels and chemicals, heavy industry exposure with rising commodity input costs. NewMarket (NEU) is in the petroleum additives business. Heartland Express (HTLD) is a trucking firm failing to keep up with the strong transportation sector.

Intelligent Systems (INS) is a financial services software company, helping businesses process and record credit card and accounts receivables data. ESCO Technologies (ESE) manufactures filters, fluid control and testing devices for the aerospace/defense and utility industries.

SECOM (OTCPK:SOMLY) provides security/alarm services, while Kao (OTCPK:KAOOY) sells a diversified portfolio of consumer brands in Japan.

Premier (PINC) is a supply chain wholesaler in the health care field. Kura Oncology (KURA) is a biotech firm focused on finding cancer treatments. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) is working on cardiovascular and liver disease cures.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (ARNA) has a number of drugs under development for a variety of illnesses in Phase II and III trials. Atreca (BCEL) is researching antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types.

Kiniksa (KNSA) is developing a number of drug therapies to cure several diseases. Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) sells a drug for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and is developing others for arthritis and Crohn’s disease.

Final Thoughts

Takeover premiums are the biggest risk when shorting this list of smaller company names. For the biotech plays, a drug approval could also shoot price straight up, with overnight gains of 100%+ a possibility (the same percentage loss on a short position would appear). That’s the reason to tread lightly, short selling any single stock mentioned. A basket of holdings is the way to go, especially since most investors can trade with little or no cost online commissions.

Another way to keep the risk of major trading losses low is to use GTC buy-stops 15-20% above your sell price. If half the list is stopped out and the other half falls 20% over several months, you can still earn a nice profit on the whole idea.

Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. A deeper dive is required to understand each business, and the exact reasons for sliding stock performance. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.