Photo by alvarez/E+ via Getty Images

With Zoom's (NASDAQ:ZM) earning call coming on June 1st Wall Street is expecting earnings growth, but I have some concerns when it comes to the long term growth prospects.

Positives for Zoom

Desire To Work From Home

A survey from USA Today said 40% of adults prefer working from home. We've seen for a long time people wanting flexibility in working arrangements. Now, does 40% wanting to work from home mean the other 60% want to go back or will go back? Sixty percent would be a large amount of people that are currently telecommuting which would end working from the office again. Forty percent of people wanting to work from home is still a large number, but my one concern with any survey is, human nature. We all know what we would like to do, what we would love to do, what we need to do, and ultimately what we end up doing. What we end up doing maybe totally different then what is in our best self-interest. This is what has me concerned with Zoom-people may genuinely like working from home, but there are a lot of forces pushing them back into the office.

Negatives for Zoom

Valuation

Source: Seekingalpha

Investors are treating this company like a growth company, while their earnings (estimated) have already stabilized, as you can see from the graph below. Currently ZOOM has a forward P/E of 136x compared to the sector average of 31x. Even the forward PEG ratio of 5.69 looks like high compared to its peers. All you need is an earnings miss or two and the euphoria surrounding working from home software will disappear quick.

Source: SeekingAlpha.com

Below table illustrates what dates correspond to various fiscal quarters.

Source : Seekingalpha.com

Sex, Drugs and Rock & Roll

Recently Forbes published an great article showing what-sometimes-many employees are getting up to on company time. The articles mentioned people were having “sex, dating, taking naps” and engaging in side hustles. I can assure you, no CEO wants to pay for any of these activities. If people still want to continue working from home, CEOs will be forced to invest heavily in productivity tracking tools-which will eventually take away all incentive or desire to work remotely.

A Study by e-conolight which was referenced in the Forbes piece laid out the facts:

“Over half of respondents (60%) have taken a nap at least once while on the clock. 42% of people surveyed have been on a date at least once during the workday, and 23% are likely to call a friend or family member during a quick break. 56% of men have started drinking while on the clock, and 76% of women shop online when they should be working at least once a week. 61% of Gen-Z respondents spend at least one hour of the workday scrolling social media, and 56% of millennial respondents have taken a personal day without telling a manager.”

Source: e-conolight

The second info graphic says it all, if almost 1/3 of workers feel their productivity has been negatively effected, do you think management will be fine with their work force working from home much longer?

Career or Earnings Growth Potentially Stunted

A 2015 Quarterly Journal of Economics study found that people working from home generally liked their job more, but they were not promoted as frequently.

A very recent 2020 Science Direct article published a survey conducted with tech employees, found rates of promotions maybe the same for remote workers and in-office workers, but “higher salary growth [was] received by extensive telecommuters with greater face-to-face contact”. What I can see from these studies is a real world effect on peoples career. Yes, people may prefer the flexibility of working from home, but the demands of life-I suspect-will push them back into the office looking for career progress or higher wages.

Which of these studies/surveys reflect the real word I can’t say definitively. What I can say is, these studies reflect a general perception I have had for a long time which I have heard others around me verbalize as well. So maybe just the general perception of career risk will be enough to get a majority of workers back in the office.

People Miss Face-to-Face

Even before the pandemic, most people found they spent much of their time running around taking care of family or other tasks that needed to get done; a great deal of our socializing was done in the office. Its not surprising then, that respondents to a recent Twingate Survey mentioned they missed social connections and human contact the most about the office.

Source: Twingate

A recent Microsoft Surface and YouGov survey from the UK found employees feeling stretched in the results they needed to deliver. 30 percent of survey participants said the total amount of hours worked has increased since starting remote work. On top of the extra work, more then half, 53 percent, now feel they are available the whole day for work tasks. I would be not surprised if most of these people would gladly volunteer to be the first people back into the office. As with the Twingate survey, Microsoft Surface and YouGov found that 65% of respondents missed socializing at work the most.

Managers Don’t Trust You

To be honest, this is probably more of a managers problem, then a workers problem, but the issue that remote worker face is managers get a direct say in how their work gets carried out. Managers read reports in business papers of workers smoking pot, having sex and skipping work and will naturally wonder who on their team is doing that. They may also have questions about how to keep people motivated. All of these questions eventually will have managers asking themselves how they can control that. One of the easiest ways for them to control that is asking people to come back into the office. A recent article published in the Harvard Business Review covers exactly this topic. Of 215 management level employees surveyed, 40 percent of them feel “low-confidence” in their ability to manager remote workers. Only 23 percent feel confident they can manage a mobile team and 16 percent were “unsure”. On top of all of this, 38 percent of managers feel that remote workers performance is worse than their office bound colleagues as can be seen in the chart below.

Companies Are Already Incentivizing Employees Back To The Office

As more people get vaccinated and the global economy opens up, we are hearing more and more reports of companies-politely-asking workers to come back. IBM, Yahoo, and Best Buy have all indicated they would like workers to return to a main office. Recently we have seen big firms willing to spend extra money on perks to get workers back into the office, “Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and other firms are using free food to lure workers back to the office”: CNBC. In January, PwC released their US Remote Work Survey asking workers and managers when they expect people to be back in the office. You can see that managers are pushing to have people back in the office at a quicker pace then workers; regardless of who you ask, the trend is for people to get back into the office.

Source: PwC

Recommendation

Unless Zoom evolves into something other then video conferencing, I don’t feel you will see much explosive growth in revenue going forward. I also do not believe they will just fold up shop anything soon either. The Zoom platform is a good, reliable platform that has many fans. Unfortunately, we do see many competitors in the field like Microsoft Teams, Cisco Webex, Google Hangouts, Skype, FreeConference, GoToMeeting, and a few other smaller providers. So you can see the barrier of entry is low and many competitors have entered the space. I also get nervous about future growth prospects when Zooms customers need to implement Zoom free days and Zoom Fatigue becomes a recognizable phrase. Do I think we will see a fall in Zooms earnings this Tuesday (April 1st)? No, I don’t think we will see a fall in earnings, but I won’t be surprised if analysts are disappointed in growth. Everything I listed in this article are big trends effecting this industry which will take a few quarters to materialize. The average investor needs to be cognizant of these trends going forward.