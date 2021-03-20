Photo by Yingko/iStock via Getty Images

Developed market investors have not had to deal with any sustained surge in inflation for 40 years. However, many economists, such as former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, are now worried about the heightened risk of rising inflation caused by the massive fiscal stimulus provided by the governments of developed nations and the massive monetary stimulus provided by their central banks, especially given that we are already seeing signs of strong economic recoveries. Yet few investors have any experience addressing inflation concerns.

To provide some guidance to investors, Henry Neville, Teun Draaisma, Ben Funnell, Campbell Harvey and Otto van Hemert, authors of the April 2021 study "The Best Strategies for Inflationary Times," analyzed both passive and active strategies across a variety of asset classes for the U.S., the U.K. and Japan over the past 95 years. They defined "inflationary regimes" as the times when headline year-over-year (YoY) inflation is accelerating, and when the level moves to 5 percent or more. Based on this definition, they identified 34 episodes from 1926 across the U.S., the U.K. and Japan and eight inflationary regimes. The eight regimes and the total price level changes were:

U.S. enters WWII (April 1941-May 1942): 15 percent.

End of WWII (March 1946-March 1947): 21 percent.

Korean War (August 1950-February 1951): 7 percent.

End of Bretton Woods system (February 1966-January 1970): 19 percent.

OPEC oil embargo (July 1972-December 1974): 24 percent.

Iranian Revolution (February 1977-March 1980): 37 percent.

Reagan's boom (February 1987-November 1990): 20 percent.

China demand boom/inflation (September 2007-July 2008): 6 percent.

Following is a summary of their findings. As you consider them, keep in mind that their study is not about forecasting inflation. Instead, it is about providing evidence as to what might happen to the performance of a wide range of asset classes, as well as active strategies, if inflation does surge. Their long sample period is particularly important because inflation surges in developed economies have been rare in the past 40 years.

Episodes of a high and rising inflation rate are mostly due to unexpected inflation shocks, and assets may reprice materially during such regimes. Local inflation plays the most important role. For example, U.S. equities achieved 6 percent and 9 percent real annualized return in the U.K. and Japan inflationary periods compared to -7 percent in U.S. regimes - suggesting a diversification benefit.

Unexpected inflation is bad news for traditional assets, both nominal bonds (real returns were -5 percent) and equities (the nominal returns during inflationary periods were zero on average, with negative returns in 50 percent of the inflationary regimes), and the real return averaged -7 percent during inflationary times, with negative returns in 75 percent of the regimes. The 60-40 equity-bond portfolio performed poorly during inflationary regimes, with a -6 percent real annualized return.

Neither investment-grade nor high-yield corporate bonds came close to protecting purchasing power, with both having a -7 percent real annualized return during inflationary regimes.

During inflationary periods, equities suffer from the less stable economic climate - unexpected inflation could serve to increase risk premiums (increase discount rates), reducing equity prices - and costs tend to rise with inflation more than output prices.

No individual equity sector offers significant protection against high and rising inflation; even the energy sector was only slightly better than flat in real terms. Weak sectors included those with a high exposure to the individual consumer, such as durables (-15 percent), retail (-9 percent) and technology (-9 percent). Financials were also weak as default risk dominated the benefits of possible rising rates and because there can be a lag between an inflationary regime and central bank tightening.

Treasury inflation-protected securities ( OTCPK:TIPS ) are robust when inflation rises, giving them the benefit of generating similar real returns in inflationary and noninflationary regimes.

The best historical performance in inflationary periods was observed for commodities - commodities show much higher real returns during rising inflation environments than at other times, and they had a perfect track record of generating positive real returns during the eight regimes, averaging an annualized 14 percent real return - contrasting with normal periods when the commodity aggregate returns were low single digits.

Residential real estate holds its value during inflationary times (real returns were negative, but not of significant magnitude).

Futures trend (time-series momentum) performance is strong during inflationary periods, with U.S. regimes particularly relevant and the most pronounced effect when the U.S., the U.K. and Japan experience inflation simultaneously.

Among the dynamic strategies, we find that trend following provides the most reliable protection during inflation shocks - inflation shocks tend to be prolonged episodes that play to the strength of trend strategies.

Collectibles such as art, wine and stamps produced strong real returns during inflationary periods (although still weaker than commodities). Real annual returns were positive during inflationary episodes for art (7 percent), wine (5 percent) and stamps (9 percent). However, the extent to which these can form a sizeable part of institutional mandates is limited given liquidity constraints, and trading costs are high.

Cross-sectional stock momentum was the best equity factor during the eight inflationary regimes, realizing an 8 percent annual real return versus 4 percent in normal times. However, skepticism is warranted due to a low t-statistic. Performance of the equity value factor has been mixed (real return of -1 percent), contrary to the belief held by some that it is robust during high and rising inflation. However, this was much better than the return of the market beta factor.

The performance of the profitability factor was also mixed (real return of -1 percent).

Smaller companies perform poorly in inflationary regimes. In real terms, the premium for being long small size and short large size was -4 percent a year in inflationary periods.

The quality factor performed well in the inflation regimes (3 percent).

The low beta factor performed poorly, with a real annual average return of -3 percent.

Takeaways

While many investors are worried about the risks of rising inflation, the markets are not predicting a sharp increase. For example, as of April 29, 2021, the spread between the yield on 10-year nominal Treasuries (1.66 percent) and the yield on 10-year TIPS (-0.78) was less than 2.5 percentage points. And the first quarter 2021 forecast from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Survey of Professional Economists is for inflation for the next 10 years to average just 2.2 percent. However, sophisticated investors know that the right way to think about forecasts is to treat them only as the mean of a potentially wide dispersion of outcomes. Thus, investment strategies should incorporate the risks on either side of that mean. The study by Neville, Draaisma, Funnell, Harvey and van Hemert provided insights on how investors might address their concerns about the risk of rising inflation.

One way is to increase their allocation to some of the alternatives to traditional stocks and bonds. For example, there are two fixed-income interval funds for consideration as alternatives to equities: Cliffwater Corporate Lending Fund (CCLFX) and Stone Ridge Trust V Alternative Lending Risk Premium Fund (LENDX).

The focus of CCLFX is investments in privately placed senior secured middle market corporate debt with low loan-to-value (about 50 percent). All loans have floating rates, and most have floors for the base LIBOR (London Interbank Offered Rate). Currently, the fund has an expected return of about 7 percent - a 7 percent premium over T-bills - and has no inflation risk. That 7 percent return is similar to the expected returns on equities, though the fund has much less risk, about one quarter of the volatility of equities. And while there is economic cycle risk compared to safe bonds (such as Treasuries), that risk is a tradeoff for eliminating inflation risk and a large risk premium.

Similar to CCLFX, LENDX makes short to intermediate-term loans to consumers, small businesses and students who are considered to have prime credit. The current expected return is also about 7 percent. While the loans are fixed rate, they are also fully amortizing. And given the high yields, borrowers tend to prepay quickly. Thus, the fund typically has a duration of only about one year. As is the case with CCLFX, investors in LENDX take on increased economic cycle risk (relative to safe bonds) in return for a large premium and minimal inflation risk. For investors concerned about inflation, these seem to be prudent tradeoffs.

Other examples of funds that should be considered because they are not subject to inflation risk and their returns are also expected to be uncorrelated with those of traditional stocks and bonds are reinsurance funds, such as the Stone Ridge Trust II Reinsurance Risk Premium Interval Fund (SRRIX) and the Pioneer ILS Interval Fund (XILSX). These funds have equity-like expected returns that are uncorrelated with the returns to traditional stocks and bonds and are not exposed to the risk of rising inflation. In fact, recent losses have led to increased premiums, raising the expected returns to about 10 percent. Note that I personally have investments in each of these alternatives.

