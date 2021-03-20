Developed market investors have not had to deal with any sustained surge in inflation for 40 years. However, many economists, such as former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers, are now worried about the heightened risk of rising inflation caused by the massive fiscal stimulus provided by the governments of developed nations and the massive monetary stimulus provided by their central banks, especially given that we are already seeing signs of strong economic recoveries. Yet few investors have any experience addressing inflation concerns.
To provide some guidance to investors, Henry Neville, Teun Draaisma, Ben Funnell, Campbell Harvey and Otto van Hemert, authors of the April 2021 study "The Best Strategies for Inflationary Times," analyzed both passive and active strategies across a variety of asset classes for the U.S., the U.K. and Japan over the past 95 years. They defined "inflationary regimes" as the times when headline year-over-year (YoY) inflation is accelerating, and when the level moves to 5 percent or more. Based on this definition, they identified 34 episodes from 1926 across the U.S., the U.K. and Japan and eight inflationary regimes. The eight regimes and the total price level changes were:
Following is a summary of their findings. As you consider them, keep in mind that their study is not about forecasting inflation. Instead, it is about providing evidence as to what might happen to the performance of a wide range of asset classes, as well as active strategies, if inflation does surge. Their long sample period is particularly important because inflation surges in developed economies have been rare in the past 40 years.
While many investors are worried about the risks of rising inflation, the markets are not predicting a sharp increase. For example, as of April 29, 2021, the spread between the yield on 10-year nominal Treasuries (1.66 percent) and the yield on 10-year TIPS (-0.78) was less than 2.5 percentage points. And the first quarter 2021 forecast from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Survey of Professional Economists is for inflation for the next 10 years to average just 2.2 percent. However, sophisticated investors know that the right way to think about forecasts is to treat them only as the mean of a potentially wide dispersion of outcomes. Thus, investment strategies should incorporate the risks on either side of that mean. The study by Neville, Draaisma, Funnell, Harvey and van Hemert provided insights on how investors might address their concerns about the risk of rising inflation.
One way is to increase their allocation to some of the alternatives to traditional stocks and bonds. For example, there are two fixed-income interval funds for consideration as alternatives to equities: Cliffwater Corporate Lending Fund (CCLFX) and Stone Ridge Trust V Alternative Lending Risk Premium Fund (LENDX).
The focus of CCLFX is investments in privately placed senior secured middle market corporate debt with low loan-to-value (about 50 percent). All loans have floating rates, and most have floors for the base LIBOR (London Interbank Offered Rate). Currently, the fund has an expected return of about 7 percent - a 7 percent premium over T-bills - and has no inflation risk. That 7 percent return is similar to the expected returns on equities, though the fund has much less risk, about one quarter of the volatility of equities. And while there is economic cycle risk compared to safe bonds (such as Treasuries), that risk is a tradeoff for eliminating inflation risk and a large risk premium.
Similar to CCLFX, LENDX makes short to intermediate-term loans to consumers, small businesses and students who are considered to have prime credit. The current expected return is also about 7 percent. While the loans are fixed rate, they are also fully amortizing. And given the high yields, borrowers tend to prepay quickly. Thus, the fund typically has a duration of only about one year. As is the case with CCLFX, investors in LENDX take on increased economic cycle risk (relative to safe bonds) in return for a large premium and minimal inflation risk. For investors concerned about inflation, these seem to be prudent tradeoffs.
Other examples of funds that should be considered because they are not subject to inflation risk and their returns are also expected to be uncorrelated with those of traditional stocks and bonds are reinsurance funds, such as the Stone Ridge Trust II Reinsurance Risk Premium Interval Fund (SRRIX) and the Pioneer ILS Interval Fund (XILSX). These funds have equity-like expected returns that are uncorrelated with the returns to traditional stocks and bonds and are not exposed to the risk of rising inflation. In fact, recent losses have led to increased premiums, raising the expected returns to about 10 percent. Note that I personally have investments in each of these alternatives.
Important Disclosure: The information presented here is for educational purposes only and should not be construed as specific investment, accounting, legal, or tax advice. Certain information is based upon third party data which may become outdated or otherwise superseded without notice. Third party information is deemed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness cannot be guaranteed. Mentions of specific securities are for illustrative purposes only and should not be viewed as a recommendation. By clicking on any of the links above, you acknowledge that they are solely for your convenience, and do not necessarily imply any affiliations, sponsorships, endorsements or representations whatsoever by us regarding third-party websites. We are not responsible for the content, availability or privacy policies of these sites, and shall not be responsible or liable for any information, opinions, advice, products or services available on or through them. The opinions expressed by featured author are their own and may not accurately reflect those of Buckingham Strategic Wealth® or Buckingham Strategic Partners®, collectively Buckingham Wealth Partners. LSR 21-76
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.