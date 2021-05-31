48North Cannabis Corp. (OTCPK:NCNNF) Q3 2021 Results Conference Call May 31, 2021 8:30 AM ET

Charles Vennat - Chief Executive Officer

Donnacha Rahill - Interim Chief Financial Officer

Thank you. Good morning, everyone. I'm pleased to begin this morning by sharing with you 48North's third quarter results for fiscal 2021. This quarter, the company achieved quarterly revenues of $5.2 million, representing a 94% year-over-year increase over third quarter of 2020. In doing so, the company launched seven new SKUs during the quarter, all of which have experienced high demand from both retailers and consumers. We are continuing to put consumers and retailers at the heart of every decision the organization makes.

At our core, the company manufactures high quality cannabis products that Canadians want to consume, retailers want to stock and wholesalers consistently order. This is how we drive revenue, commercializing products and brands that consumers, retailers and the provincial boards want. By leveraging consumer insights, the company has been successful in developing brands that resonate with our target demographics and consumer segments. Without question, our upfront investments in licensed cultivation space and state-of-the-art manufacturing and processing facilities have allowed us to grow rapidly and act nimbly.

Before I pass it over to Donnacha to share the company's third quarter results, I will quickly review the accomplishments we made in the quarter and events subsequent to quarter end. On April 16, 2021, the company closed an overnight marketed public offering for total gross proceeds of approximately $5.4 million, providing increased strategic and operational capital to the company. Subsequently, the company ceased operations at its "Good:Farm" outdoor cultivation facility. As a result of this decision, 48North reduced its workforce by approximately 20% and expects to reduce fixed operating expenses by approximately $5 million annually. We are confident that supply from DelShen, the company's indoor facility in Kirkland Lake, Ontario, combined with strategic partnerships with other licensed producers, will ensure the quantity and quality of cannabis products required to meet expected demand. This announcement is part of other ongoing initiatives focused on sustainable growth and decreasing the company's cash use.

Finally, on May 17, 2021, the company and Hexo Corp. entered into a definitive arrangement agreement whereby Hexo will acquire all of 48North’s issued and outstanding common shares in an all-share transaction valued at approximately $50 million on an enterprise value basis. This transaction is pending shareholder, court and regulatory approval. 48North has always been a brand-led consumer-centric licensed cannabis producer with a mission to provide an expansive portfolio of high-quality accessibly priced products across the country. We believe that this transaction strengthens that mission by way of a strong financial position, increased flexibility, operational and distribution scale, and should position the company and combined entity to meet growing consumer demand. We believe this transaction to be in the best interest of shareholders, customers, partners and other stakeholders.

I will now pass it on to Donnacha for his analysis of our financial performance.

Thank you, Charles. Total revenue was $5.2 million in Q3 2021, a 94% increase compared to the same period in 2020. The increase was driven primarily by having supply agreements with seven provinces, complemented with the launch of a number of new products since Q3 2020. Revenues for the nine months ended March 31, 2021 and for the last 12 months were $19.6 million and $24.1 million respectively. This increase demonstrates the tremendous growth of the company since the start of this fiscal year.

Gross profit before fair value adjustments was negative $3.9 million and negative $8.7 million respectively in Q3 2021 and 2021 year-to-date. Gross profit was positive $411,000 and $1.6 million respectively for the corresponding periods in 2020. The company wrote-off $1.1 million of fixed overheads as an impairment during the three months ended March 31, 2021, as these costs exceeded its recoverable amount in revenues. The company also recognized a $1.2 million impairment provision for the three months ended March 31, 2021 for inventory, where the company has estimated the carrying cost exceeds the net realizable value. Under IFRS, non-cash fair value adjustments must be recognized for biological assets and inventory. These adjustments amounted to negative $110,000 and negative $413,000 for Q3 2021 and 2021 year-to-date.

General and administrative expenses include all administrative costs and production costs and a portion of these costs are allocated to inventory based upon the production activity for the period. The run rate for production and administration expenses has been consistent between a range of $2.05 million and $2.75 million a month during the current fiscal year. During Q3, the company ceased its operations at "Good:Farm" and recognized a 4 million impairment provision to reflect what is the estimated fair value of the assets. 48North recorded a loss of $13.4 million and $24.5 million for Q3 and year-to-date 2021. However, management when monitoring the performance of the business use adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA was negative $7.7 million and $14 million for the same periods.

Thank you very much. I want to thank all of you for your time today and for your continued interest in our company. As a company, our focus has always been on the consumer. 48North has never lost sight of its commitment to be a brand-led consumer-centric cannabis producer. Our strategy of prioritizing those consumers, working hand in glove with wholesalers and retailers to commercialize our products and investing in a world-leading supply chain that is flexible to evolving market conditions has positioned us for continued success. This is specifically why we are so excited about the announcement made on May 17, 2021, announcing that 48North has entered a definitive plan of arrangement to be acquired by Hexo Corp. Like Hexo, 48North believes that the combination should deliver meaningful synergies, a stronger financial position with increased flexibility and should position the combined company to meet growing consumer demand on a national basis.

I believe this transaction is beneficial to our shareholders, customers, partners and other stakeholders. And we look forward to working closely with Hexo to complete this transaction. Meanwhile, we will continue to doing what we do best, bringing flower to the people. Thank you very much.

