Investment Thesis

Based on analysts' consensus EPS estimates, EPS growth for Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) is likely to be subdued over the next 4 years compared to the strong growth in the 2016 to 2019 period. Share price growth is a function of EPS growth, and investor sentiment is reflected in the P/E multiple. While many stocks currently enjoy expanding multiples, Lockheed Martin's current P/E ratio is well below historical levels. Despite lower growth expectations, EPS is still expected to grow over the next 4 years. This, together with a solid current dividend yield of 2.72%, could produce a minimum 5% total return for an investor holding through to the end of 2024. But that is based on the lowest of analysts' EPS estimates, and the P/E multiple remaining around the current level of 15.30, which is well below the historical average of 17.97. Should the multiple revert to the historical average, returns in the range of 9% to 13% and higher are possible. There is very limited downside risk with this stock, at current share price, and I class it as a buy, and very definitely a hold. For those unfamiliar with the company, a business description is included below. Following on from that is my detailed structured financial analysis in support of the investment thesis.

Business

Excerpted from the company's 2020 10-K,

... a global security and aerospace company principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services...also provide a broad range of management, engineering, technical, scientific, logistics, system integration and cybersecurity services... serve both U.S. and international customers with products and services that have defense, civil and commercial applications, with our principal customers being agencies of the U.S. Government. In 2020, 74% of our $65.4 billion in net sales were from the U.S. Government, either as a prime contractor or as a subcontractor (including 64% from the Department of Defense (DoD)), 25% were from international customers (including foreign military sales (FMS) contracted through the U.S. Government) and 1% were from U.S. commercial and other customers. Our main areas of focus are in defense, space, intelligence, homeland security and information technology, including cybersecurity... operate in four business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Looking for share market mispricing of stocks

What I'm primarily looking for here are instances of share market mispricing of stocks due to distortions to many of the usual statistics used for screening stocks for buy/hold/sell decisions. The usual metrics do not work when the "E" in P/E is distorted by the impact of COVID-19. And if the P/E ratio is suspect, so too, then, is the PEG ratio similarly affected. I believe the answer is to start with data at the end of 2019, early 2020, pre-COVID-19 and compare to projections out to the end of 2022 or later, when hopefully the impacts of COVID-19 will have largely dissipated. Summarized in Tables 1, 2, and 3 below are the results of compiling and analyzing the data on this basis.

Table 1 - Detailed Financial History And Projections

Table 1 documents historical data from 2016 to 2019, including share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates. The table also includes estimates out to 2025 for share prices, P/E ratios, EPS and DPS, and EPS and DPS growth rates (note - while estimates are shown for analysts' EPS estimates out to 2023, 2024 and 2025 where available, estimates do tend to become less reliable, the further out they go. These estimates are only considered sufficiently reliable if there are at least three analysts contributing estimates for the year in question). Table 1 allows modeling for target total rates of return. In the case shown above, the target set for total rate of return is 7.5% per year through the end of 2024 (see line 12), based on buying at the May 28, 2021, closing share price level. As noted above, estimates become less reliable in the later years. I have decided to input a target return based on 2024 year, which has EPS estimates from four analysts, because it allows for the impact of longer-term EPS growth rates to be fully taken into account in the assessment of value of Lockheed Martin shares. The table shows to achieve the 7.5% return, the required average yearly share price growth rate from May 28, 2021, through Dec. 31, 2024, is 4.64% (line 49). Dividends and dividend growth account for the balance of the target 7.5% total return. Table 2 below summarizes relevant data flowing from the assumption of a target 7.5% total return through the end of 2024.

Targeting a 7.5% Return

Table 2 - Targeting a 7.5% return

Table 2 provides comparative data for Lockheed Martin, assuming share price grows at rates sufficient to provide total rate of return of 7.5%, from buying at the closing share price on May 28, 2021, and holding through the end of 2024. All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus estimates per SA Premium.

Comments on Table 2 are as follows

Part 1 - Consensus EPS (Case 1.1) (lines 1 to 12)

Part 1 shows the amounts the share price would need to increase to achieve a 7.5% rate of return through the end of 2024. The share price would need to increase by $67.75 from the present $382.20 to $449.95 at the end of 2024, for the 7.5% rate of return to be achieved.

Part 2 - Required change in P/E ratio to achieve target 7.5% return (lines 21 to 23)

Part 2 shows the amount the P/E ratio would need to increase or decrease by, from buy date to the end of 2024, to achieve the share price level at the end of 2024 necessary to achieve the targeted 7.5% return. For Lockheed Martin, the P/E ratio at buy date would need to increase by 2.8% through the end of 2024 and the 7.5% return would still be achieved. Being able to achieve a targeted return with a minimal increase in the P/E ratio would normally be regarded as a positive. However, due to the distortions in earnings and sentiment owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, it's difficult to judge whether the change in P/E ratio is a positive or the result of a distorted starting point. To overcome this difficulty, in Part 3, I review the necessary change in P/E ratio from a different, pre-COVID-19 starting point.

Part 3 - Projected change in P/E ratios from 2019 to 2024 (lines 31 to 46)

In Part 3, I start with the share price on Dec. 31, 2019, before the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on earnings and market sentiment. The end point is the projected share price at the end of 2024, when it's assumed the market and earnings are no longer materially impacted by the pandemic, and EPS growth has brought the P/E ratio back closer to historical levels. For Lockheed Martin, the share price needs to increase by $60.57 from $389.38 on Dec. 31, 2019, to $449.95 at the end of 2024, and as detailed in Part 1, at $449.95, the targeted 7.5% rate of return would be achieved. For Lockheed Martin, there are a number of givens in our assumptions. Using these givens, the change in the share price from Dec. 31, 2019, to the end of 2024, can be expressed as mathematical formulae as follows:

(A) Change in share price, due to effect of EPS growth rate, equals share price at beginning multiplied by (1 plus average yearly Consensus EPS growth rate) to the power of number of years invested.

= $389.38*(1+5.5%)^5 = $507.93

(B) Change in share price due to change in P/E ratio equals share price adjusted for EPS growth rate multiplied by (1 plus/minus percentage change in P/E ratio).

= $507.93*(1-11.4%) = $449.95

The increase of $118.55 ($507.93 minus $389.38) due to the average yearly EPS growth rate is cumulative and share price will continue to increase the longer the shares are held and the growth rate continues. The decrease of $57.98 due to a change in the P/E ratio ($507.93 minus $449.95) has a one-off effect. A continuing high or low P/E ratio has no impact on future share price growth, only a change in P/E ratio affects share price, not the level of P/E ratio.

Next, rather than targeting a specific rate of return, I look at historical P/E ratios to see the potential impact on returns of a reversion to these levels of P/E ratio. First of all, I should explain a little about the Dividend Growth Income+ Club approach to financial analysis of stocks.

Understanding The Dividend Growth Income+ Club Approach

Total Return, Dividends, Share Price

The only way an investor can achieve a positive return on an investment in shares is through receipt of dividends and/or an increase in the share price above the buy price. It follows what really matters in share value assessment is the expected price at which a buyer will be able to exit shares, and expected cash flow from dividends.

Changes in Share Price

Changes in share price are driven by increases or decreases in EPS and changes in P/E ratio. Changes in P/E ratio are driven by investor sentiment toward the stock. Investor sentiment can be influenced by many factors, not necessarily stock-specific.

"Equity Bucket"

Earnings are tipped into the "Equity Bucket" for the benefit of shareholders. It's prudent to check whether distributions out of and other reductions in the "Equity Bucket" balance are benefiting shareholders.

Lockheed Martin's Projected Returns Based On Selected Historical P/E Ratios Through End Of 2024

Table 3 below provides additional scenarios projecting potential returns based on select historical P/E ratios and analysts' consensus, low, and high EPS estimates per Seeking Alpha Premium through the end of 2024.

Table 3 - Summary of relevant projections Lockheed Martin

Table 3 provides comparative data for buying at the closing share price on May 28, 2021, and holding through the end of years 2022 through 2025. There's a total of nine valuation scenarios for each year, comprised of three EPS estimates (SA Premium analysts' consensus, low and high) across three different P/E ratio estimates, based on historical data. Lockheed Martin's P/E ratio is presently 15.30. Present P/E ratio is below the range of historical P/E ratios, despite the multiple expansion in the wider market. Table 3 shows potential returns from an investment in the shares of the company at a range of historical level P/E ratios. This analysis, from hereon, assumes an investor buying Lockheed Martin shares today would be prepared to hold through 2024, if necessary, to achieve their return objectives. Comments on contents of Table 3, for the period to 2024 column, follow.

Consensus, low and high EPS estimates

All EPS estimates are based on analysts' consensus, low and high estimates per SA Premium. This is designed to provide a range of valuation estimates ranging from low to most likely to high based on analysts' assessments. I could generate my own estimates, but these would likely fall within the same range and would not add to the value of the exercise. This is particularly so in respect of well-established businesses such as Lockheed Martin. I believe the "low" estimates should be considered important. It's prudent to manage risk by knowing the potential worst-case scenarios from whatever cause.

Alternative P/E ratios utilized in scenarios

The actual P/E ratios at share buy date based on actual non-GAAP EPS for March 31, 2020 TTM. A modified average P/E ratio based on 19 quarter-end P/E ratios from Q4 2016 to Q1 2020 plus current P/E ratio in Q2 2021. The average of these P/E ratios has been modified to exclude the three highest and three lowest P/E ratios to remove outliers that might otherwise distort the result. A median P/E ratio calculated using the same data set used for calculating the modified average P/E ratio. Of course, the median is the same whether or not the three highest and lowest P/E ratios are excluded. In the case of Lockheed Martin, I have chosen to use an assumed P/E ratio of 15.30, based on current actual P/E ratio, in place of Lockheed Martin's historical median of 17.75. I have done this to provide an idea of the impact on returns of the multiple continuing at current levels, rather than increasing back to historical levels. The actual P/E ratio at Feb. 21, 2020, share price, based on 2019 non-GAAP EPS. The logic here is the market peaked around Feb. 21, 2020, before any significant impact from COVID-19 became apparent. This makes the P/E ratios at Feb. 21, 2020, reflective of most recent data before distortion of P/E ratios by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reliability of EPS estimates (line 17)

Line 17 shows the range between high and low EPS estimates. The wider the range, the greater disagreement there is between the most optimistic and the most pessimistic analysts, which tends to suggest greater uncertainty in the estimates. There are four analysts covering Lockheed Martin through the end of 2024. In my experience, a range of 3.2 percentage points difference in EPS growth estimates among analysts is not excessive, but does suggest a degree of uncertainty, and thus reduced reliability.

Projected Returns (lines 18 to 39)

Lines 25, 32 and 39 show, at a range of historical P/E ratio levels, Lockheed Martin is conservatively indicated to return between 6.0% and 13.0% average per year through the end of 2024. The 6.0% return is based on analysts' low EPS estimates and the 13.0% on their high EPS estimates, with an 8.9% return based on consensus estimates. Those are the lowest of the returns under the consensus, low and high EPS scenarios. At the high end of the projected returns for Lockheed Martin, the indicative returns range from 15.4% to 23.1%, with consensus 18.5%. These projected returns are based on the P/E multiple on February 21, 2020. If the P/E ratio were to increase back to the historical average, indicative returns would be in the range of 12.2% to 19.6%, with consensus 15.2%. The difference between best and worst cases is an indication of the degree of certainty in analysts' estimates.

Review Of Historical Performance For Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin: Historical Shareholder Returns

In Table 4 below, I provide details of actual rates of return for Lockheed Martin shareholders investing in the company over the last six years.

Table 4

For many stocks where I create a table similar to Table 4 above, I find a wide range of returns indicating a degree of volatility and risk. Table 4 above shows the results for Lockheed Martin were positive returns, ranging from 1.4% to 19.8%, for all of eight different investors, each investing $3,000 over the last six years and holding to the present. Four of the eight investors achieved double-digit returns. Only one investor achieved a less than mid-single digit return at 1.4%. These rates of return are not just hypothetical results. They're very real results for anyone who purchased shares on the various dates and held through to May 28, 2021. In the above examples, the assumed share sale price is the same for all investors, illustrating the impact on returns of the price at which an investor buys shares.

Checking Lockheed Martin's "Equity Bucket"

Table 5.1 Lockheed Martin Balance Sheet - Summary Format

Over the 4.25 years from the end of 2016 to the end of Q1 2021, Lockheed Martin has increased shareholders' equity by $4,930 million. This increase of $4,930 million was applied to increase Net Assets Used In Operations by $1,715 million, and reduce net debt by $3,215 million. Due to increased investment in operations being funded by equity, and the reduction in net debt, net debt as a percentage of net debt plus equity decreased from 90.0% at the end of 2016 to 59.4% at the end of Q1-2021. Outstanding shares reduced by 12.0 million from 290.0 million to 278.0 million, over the period, due to share repurchases partially offset by shares issued for stock compensation. The $4,930 million increase in shareholders' equity over the last 4.25 years is analyzed in Table 5.2 below.

Table 5.2 Lockheed Martin Balance Sheet - Equity Section

I often find companies report earnings that should flow into and increase shareholders' equity. But often the increase in shareholders' equity does not materialize. Also, there can be distributions out of equity that does not benefit shareholders. Hence, the term "leaky equity bucket." I look for evidence of this in my analysis of changes in shareholders' equity.

Explanatory comments on Table 5.2 for the period end FY-2016 to end Q1-2021

Reported net income (non-GAAP) over the 4.25-year period totals to $23,889 million, equivalent to diluted net income per share of $83.98.

Net income growth has been solid. EPS growth averaged 19.93% per year from 2016 to the end of 2019 (see Table 1, line 24), and was 10.6% for 2020.

Over the 4.25-year period, the non-GAAP net income excludes a significant $1,980 million of items regarded as unusual or of a non-recurring nature in order to better show the underlying profitability of Lockheed Martin. It always is of concern when companies exclude costs year after year on the basis they are temporary or unusual. In Lockheed Martin's case, the excluded amount was almost all related to FY-2017, and is not considered an ongoing issue.

Other comprehensive income includes such things as foreign exchange translation adjustments in respect to buildings, plant, and other facilities located overseas and changes in valuation of assets in the pension fund - these are not passed through net income as they fluctuate without affecting operations and can easily reverse in the following period. Nevertheless, they do impact the value of shareholders' equity at any point in time. For Lockheed Martin, these items were a negative $(1,498) million over the 4.25-year period.

Amount taken up in equity to account for shares issued to staff over the 4.25 years is $1,843 million. This compares to an estimated market value of $3,088 million at the time of issue for these shares. The real cost of these shares is $1,245 million (EPS effect $4.39) greater than allowed for in arriving at non-GAAP EPS.

By the time we take the above-mentioned items into account, we find, over the 4.25-year period, the reported non-GAAP EPS of $83.98 ($23,889 million) has decreased to $67.49 ($19,166 million), added to funds from operations available for distribution to shareholders.

Dividends of $10,531 million, and share repurchases of $6,793 million were adequately covered by the $19,166 million generated from operations, leaving a balance $1,842 million net increase in equity from operations

This net $1,842 million from operations, after dividends and share repurchases, together with the $3,088 million from equity issues to staff, are the source of the $4,930 million increase in shareholders' funds per Table 5.1 above.

Lockheed Martin: Summary and Conclusions

With a current dividend yield of 2.72%, increasing dividends, and prospects for total returns, ranging from an extremely conservative 5%, to 16% per year over the next four years, Lockheed Martin is a buy.