We've seen a much more bifurcated performance among the gold juniors (GDXJ) this year vs. 2020, with several names up over 20% year-to-date and many down over 40%. Fortunately, Skeena Resources (OTCQX:SKREF) is in the former group, with the stock buoyed by spectacular drill results from both Eskay Main and the newly drilled Albino Waste Facility [AWF]. The results from the waste rock repository suggest potential growth for the Eskay Creek [EC] resource at exceptional margins if AWF results continue to come in at similar grades. Given Skeena's significant mineral endowment in a Tier-1 jurisdiction, I continue to see the stock as a top takeover target.

It's been a busy few months for Skeena Resources, with two capital raises completed and the release of an updated resource estimate at Eskay Creek. The most exciting news, though, was the release of the new drill results from the company's Albino Waste Facility that lies 4 km from the main Eskay Creek zones. These results included 22.8 meters of 6.89 grams per tonne gold-equivalent and an even more impressive intercept of 13.68 meters of 13.09 grams per tonne gold-equivalent. While early-stage, these results suggest the potential for additional satellite ounces within 5 km of the main mining area, increasing the probability of Skeena's global gold resource growing to more than ~7.0 million gold-equivalent ounces.

Until recently, Skeena could only speculate on the potential for high-grade ounces at the previous West rock repository at SK creek. However, with four new holes released last week and four more this week, it's looking like the companies inclinations regarding high-grade mineralization in the AWF could be correct. To date, the company has tested less than 5% of the total area, and these early results could not be more promising.

Skeena’s ability to hunt down high-grade potential at the AWF is thanks to much lower gold (GLD) prices in the past, causing previous operators to discard the material, which was classified as uneconomic. This is because previous operators used cut-off grades of 12.0 - 15.0 grams per tonne gold for milled ore. Unfortunately, even at these extremely high grades, the material had a value of less than $180.00/tonne. However, at a $1,900/oz gold price with a value of up to $360.00 per tonne of rock, this material could be a nice sweetener for EC. In fact, the average grades drilled to date at AWF are 45% higher than the current resource grade, which comes in at ~4.30 grams per tonne gold-equivalent.

Based on the initial eight drill holes released, the company has reported an average intercept of 16.7 meters with an average grade above 6.30 grams per tonne gold-equivalent. Skeena plans on following up later this year on the area, and if drilling success continues, I would not be surprised to see an additional ~400,000 gold-equivalent ounces up in this zone. The massive benefit to a resource here is that while these grades are economic for even underground deposits, Skeena does not have to extensively mine to access this material. Instead, the company needs to drain the lake, allowing for costs per tonne that are one-tenth of typical underground mining methods ($90.00/tonne) or higher.

So, how does this affect the investment thesis?

Based on the regional upside from AWF, I have increased my resource target for Skeena (Q4 2022) to ~6.60 million gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs] at ~5.0+ grams per tonne gold-equivalent. This assumes ~6.0 million GEOs at Eskay Creek and ~600,000 ounces at Snip. If we assume a 60% conversion rate on reserves at Eskay Creek, this would translate to more than a ~3.6 million GEO reserve base, supporting a 10-year mine life at ~360,000 ounces per annum or higher.

At what I deem to be a fair value of $120.00 per resource ounce, this pushes the fair value for Skeena to $792 million. As shown above, a ~6.6 million GEO resource base would make Skeena a top-3 name in Canada for grades and resource size, just behind Osisko Mining's Windfall Project in Quebec. If we assume a share count of ~255 million shares, this translates to a fair value of US$3.11, up from my previous price target of US$2.81.

So, is the stock a Buy?

I prefer to bake in a large margin of safety when buying juniors and prefer to buy at a minimum of 25% below fair value. Based on an updated fair value of US$3.11, this would translate to a low-risk buy zone of US$2.33, which coincides with a strong support area for the stock between US$2.10 and US$2.35. So, while I don't see any reason to add exposure at current levels since I was doing my most recent buys at US$2.15, I do see Skeena as a top-10 buy-the-dip candidate in the junior space.

While it's been a disappointing year for many juniors, with it being a bit of a stock-pickers market, Skeena has continued to deliver exceptional results, helping the stock to easily outperform its peers. The recent results at AWF suggest the potential for another ~400,000 plus GEOs near the main resource area if results continue at similar grades, which emboldens an already strong investment thesis. As noted above, I do not plan to add to my position here, but if we were to see any weakness and a dip to the US$2.35 range, I might look to add to my position. For now, I continue to see Skeena as a top-10 takeover target, and the potential for a ~350,000 GEO per year operation here is looking more likely each month.