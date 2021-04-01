Photo by Rasi Bhadramani/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Having recently covered Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX), which is co-developing the gene editing therapy CTX001 alongside CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP), I thought I would take a closer look at CRISPR and evaluate the investment opportunity in relation to this $8.95bn market cap biotech.

Vertex has promised CRISPR an upfront payment of $900m plus a one-time milestone payment of $200m upon receipt of the first marketing approval for CTX001 from either the FDA in the US, or the European Commission.

The 2 companies have been co-developing CTX001 since 2015, with the agreement recently amended to include the commercialization payments, and a 60/40 split of both development and commercialization costs, and profits on worldwide net sales, with Vertex taking the 60% share.

CTX001 is an investigational, autologous, gene-edited hematopoietic stem cell therapy that is being evaluated for the treatment of transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia ("TDT"), and severe sickle cell disease ("SCD"). It is the most advanced asset in CRISPR's pipeline, being in ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trials for both SCD and TDT, with each trial expected to enroll 45 patients.

In addition to CTX001, CRISPR has 3 allogeneic CAR-T cell therapies in development, all in Phase 1 dose escalation trials, with only a single data readout - for CTX110, targeting cluster of differentiation 19 ("CD19") - released to date, and a regenerative medicine candidate, targeting diabetes mellitus, at the IND enabling stage, and being developed in collaboration with privately held biotech ViaCyte.

CRISPR is a well-known name within the biotech industry, and the hype surrounding the company is justified by the fact that one of its scientific founders, Dr. Emanuelle Charpentier, was awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2020 for her work developing CRISPR/Cas9, a molecular tool for making precise incisions in genetic material.

Often referred to as "genetic scissors", CRISPR/Cas9 is able to create incisions in DNA, allowing scientists to modify the genomes in plants, animals, and humans.

CRISPR/Cas9 use is now widespread, being used, for example, to genetically modify plants, and the possibilities of this tool to be used in the treatment of diseases in humans - from TDT and SCD, to cancers, to inherited diseases such as muscular dystrophy and Huntington's disease - are exciting, albeit unproven.

The challenge that CRISPR the biotech faces is to harness and refine the power of the cutting tool to make it safe and effective in treating such diseases, and the question for investors to answer is how successfully it has been doing this.

Clearly, with a market cap close to touching $9bn, and a share price that has gained 755% since CRISPR IPO'd at a lower-than-hoped-for $14 per share in October 2016, raising ~$91m, big things are expected of CRISPR, but with great power comes great responsibility, as they say.

Unlike e.g. RNAi therapeutics, which enables the "silencing" or "knockdown" of genes, but is reversible, CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing is permanent - once the gene is "knocked out", there is no going back.

That makes the technology both powerful, and dangerous, given how little we know about the different activities that genes enable and perform.

For example, CRISPR and Vertex' main rival in the SCD / TDT space, bluebird bio (BLUE), which uses a lentiviral approach to gene editing, received a conditional approval from European regulators for a gene therapy, Zyntelgo, treating beta-thalassemia patients, but that approval has now been suspended after 2 patients involved in clinical trials for Bluebird's trials for a SCD treatment, Lentiglobin, developed bone marrow cancer, which may (or may not) have been linked to the trials.

CRISPR isn't the only biotech working with CAs9 either. Editas Medicine (EDIT) and Intellia Therapeutics (NTLA) both IPO'd before CRISPR, so investors shouldn't be fooled into thinking that CRISPR has exclusive rights to the use of Cas9.

Additionally, a large number of biotechs, and several Big Pharmas are working on CAR-T cell therapies (Bristol Myers Squibb has won approval for 2 CAR-T therapies this year), gene-editing technologies, and other genomic medicines.

Share price performance of CRSP, NTLA, EDIT & BLUE vs SPX since CRSP IPO. Source: TradingView.

Still, as we can see above, CRISPR's share price has displayed the most volatility in the gene editing space, rising to a peak price of $210 in January this year, before shares began to slide on underwhelming collaboration revenue in Q420 and Q121.

Given that CRISPR reported near-term cash of $1.75bn in Q1'21, however, and a cash burn of $115m, funding does not look to be too much of a concern for the company, and in CTX001, CRISPR appears to be winning the race to commercialize a CAs9 gene-editing therapy by a stretch.

In Vertex, CRISPR has a partner that knows how to build a commercial drug franchise - its Cystic Fibrosis portfolio drove $6.2bn of revenues in FY20 - so there are plenty of reasons to believe that CRISPR's share price can challenge recent highs again, earning a nice gain for investors, even if its $8.9bn market cap looks somewhat high for a pre-revenue company.

In the rest of this article I will provide a brief overview of CRISPR the company, discuss the CTX001 opportunity and the rest of the company's pipeline in more detail, and try to establish if now is a good time to be opening a position in CRISPR stock.

Company Overview

CRISPR is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, and was founded in 2012, going public in 2016, as mentioned above. The company's R&D centre is in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where the majority of its ~410 employees are based. >100 employees hold a Ph.D., Pharm. D., or M.D. degree, and most are engaged in R&D, with ~56 engaged in business development, finance, IT and administrative services.

CRISPR stands for Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeat, and the technology enables the precise altering of specific sequences of genomic DNA.

The CRISPR/Cas9 gene editing tool, developed by Dr. Charpentier and her research partner Dr. Jennifer Doudna of the University of California, Berkeley, consists of 3 main components - CRISPR-associated protein 9 ("Cas9"), CRISPR RNA ("crRNA"), and trans-activating CRISPR RNA ("tracrRNA") - together described as "molecular scissors".

Drs. Charpentier and Doudna were able to combine crRNA and tracrRNA into a single RNA molecule, now known as guide RNA, which binds to the Cas9 enzyme and directs it to specific DNA sequences where it can be used to make cuts at specific sites of targeted genes.

CRISPR/Cas9 mechanism of action overview. Source: CRISPR corporate presentation.

CRISPR/Cas9 can be used to make a single cut in the DNA, triggering a process known as non-homologous end joining, where naturally occurring DNA repair mechanisms rejoin the DNA. This can result in either the addition or deletion of base pairs, causing gene inactivation.

Alternatively, a larger fragment of DNA can be cut using 2 guide RNAs, allowing DNA sequences to be deleted, or a new DNA template can be added, leading to gene correction or an entirely new gene being inserted in a process known as homology-directed repair.

Pipeline and Lead Program CTX001 - Early Data Shows Promise But Patient Samples Are Small

CRISPR's current pipeline. Source: CRISPR corporate presentation.

CRISPR's lead development program is CTX001 - which utilises an ex-vivo approach focused on the hematopoietic system - the system of organs and tissues e.g. bone marrow, spleen, and lymph nodes which enable the production of blood - to treat Sickle Cell Disease and Transfusion-Dependent Beta Thalassemia, as discussed.

A patient's hematopoietic stem cells are harvested, and engineered ex-vivo (outside of their bodies at a nearby hospital of health centre) to upregulate the expression of gamma globin protein in hemoglobin, creating fetal hemoglobin, which is usually only present in newborn infants - before being reintroduced to the patients' body via transfusion.

Fetal hemoglobin - or HbF - is often overexpressed in SCD and TDT patients, causing a condition known as hereditary persistence of fetal hemoglobin, or HPFH, which usually results in a much milder form of disease, hence CRISPR's therapy is designed to mimic HPFH and relieve patient's symptoms.

Compared to current standards of care for SCD and TDT - regular chronic blood transfusions, which carry risks such as iron overload and other toxicities - CTX001 represents a much more convenient treatment paradigm, with the potential to permanently improve patient's conditions. CTX001 uses CRISPR/Cas9 to target the erythroid specific enhancer of the BCL11A gene, which keeps HbF levels low and upregulates gamma globin.

In December last year, CRISPR and partner Vertex presented preliminary safety and efficacy data from 10 SCD patients treated with CTX001, and 7 TDT patients.

The primary endpoint for the TDT trial is the proportion of patients achieving sustained transfusion reduction of 50% for at least 6 months from 3 months after treatment, and for SCD, the proportion of patients with HbF >20%, sustained for at least 3 months after CTX-001 infusion.

In TDT, the data showed that 7 patients were transfusion independent after 3-18 months of follow-up after transfusion, and demonstrated "rapid and sustained increases in total hemoglobin, fetal hemoglobin and transfusion independence at last analysis", and the safety profile was "generally consistent with an autologous stem cell transplant and myeloablative conditioning", with 4 serious adverse events ("SAEs") reported, which eventually resolved.

Data from 7 patients in CTX001 clinical trial showing duration of transfusion independence. Source: CRISPR corporate presentation.

In SCD, CRISPR presented data from 3 patients who had reached at least 3 months of follow-up, who also showed rapid and sustained increases in total hemoglobin and fetal hemoglobin, and elimination of vaso-occlusive crises ("VOCs"), and had hemoglobin levels in the normal to near normal range at last visit. No SAE's were reported. Data from both trials was published in the peer-reviewed New England Journal of Medicine ("NEJM").

Data from SCD trial showing maintenance of meaningful HbF and total HB. CRISPR corporate presentation.

After the results were announced, CRISPR shares embarked on a bull run, which took the stock price from $146, to an all-time peak of $210 - a rise of 44%. Reviewing the data, Wells Fargo analysts assigned a share price target for CRISPR stock of $145, giving CTX-001 a 75% chance of success in both TDT and SCD.

Research suggests that there are ~170k SCD/TDT patients in the US and Europe, of whom ~32,000 would be eligible for treatment for CTX001. Analysts believe that, if approved, CTX001 could target peak sales of ~$1.3bn.

With CRISPR receiving just 40% of all commercialized sales, however, the company appears to be unlikely to earn >$500m per annum at the high end of expectations from CTX-001. CRISPR's cash burn in FY20 was $355m, so it is hard to see the company becoming profitable in the next 5 years based on sales of the therapy, if approved. If CRISPR was earning e.g. $500m per annum by FY26, based on current share count of 75.8m, revenues per share would be $6.6, and based on current trading price of $118, the price to sales ratio would be a high 18x.

Clearly, then, it is not the sales potential of CTX001 in SCD and TDT that is driving CRISPR's current $8.9bn market cap, rather the potential validation of its technology that an approval would bring, which would elevate the company above its gene editing peers and open up the possibility of CRISPR/CAs9 being used in a host of new therapeutic windows.

Immuno-Oncology & Other Applications

CRISPR's lead immuno-oncology candidate is CTX-110 - which targets CD19-positive malignancies including lymphomas and leukemias.

3 CD19-targeting "autologous" (using the patient's own cells) CAR-T cell therapies have already been approved - Novartis' (NVS) Kymriah (FY20 sales $474m) for acute lymphoblastic lymphoma ("ALL"), Gilead's (GILD) Yescarta (FY20 sales of $456m) and Bristol Myers Squibb's (BMY) Breyanzi - both for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma ("DLBCL").

Unlike the above therapies, however, CRISPR is taking an "allogeneic" approach - using cells from healthy donors as opposed to the patient themselves.

Whilst this method is associated with a number of difficulties, such as off-target activity, and the failure of the treated cells to be accepted by the patient's immune system, which can lead to potentially fatal conditions such as Graft vs Host disease ("GvHD"), it also has several advantages. More flexible and faster dosing regimes (no need for the patient to wait until their blood cells have been extracted and treated), and no requirement to personalize every treatment to each patient.

CRISPR takes the healthy donor cells and makes 3 modifications - the T-cell receptor is removed to eliminate the possibility of GvHD, the CD19 directed CAR is inserted into the TRAC gene, and the class I major histocompatibility complex ("MHC I") is removed from the cell surface to increase the persistence of the CAR-T cells.

CRISPR Phase 1 trial design for CTX-110. Source: CRISPR corporate presentation.

CRISPR is currently evaluating CTX-110 in a Phase 1 trial, as shown above, Dose escalation began at 30 million CAR-positive T cells (dose level 1), and escalated to the highest dose of 600 million CAR-positive T cells (level 4). CRISPR shared preliminary data in October last year.

Data was reported from 11 patients with DLBCL who had undergone transfusion, with dose-dependent anti-tumor activity detected, and complete responses achieved at dose levels 2, 3 and 4

Patient responses to CTX-110 in CARBON trial. Source: CRISPR corporate presentation.

Although no dose limiting toxicities were observed, 1 patient who achieved a complete response died 52 days after receiving dose level 4, being hospitalised with febrile neutropenia and found to have encephalitis. The patient had experienced a grade 2 case of cytokine release syndrome ("CRS") a few days after treatment, which they had subsequently recovered from.

In many ways, the results sum up the risk/reward profile of CRISPR's approach. The level of complete responses appears to have been impressive, with "response rates that are comparable to the early autologous CAR-T trials", according CRISPR CEO Samarth Kulkarni, Ph.D, suggesting that CTX-110 could be headed for an eventual approval, with potentially best-in-class data.

The theses that scientists have put forward in relation to CRISPR - that it has the capacity to treat diseases in humans effectively and safely, are being proven in the clinic, but it is what scientists don't know - what unintended effects the treatments may have - that remains troubling. It's always important to remember that these treatment modalities are not reversible, which means that even the most incremental progress must be painstaking and slow.

Regarding the remainder of CRISPR's immuno-oncology portfolio, it appears to be a case of "rinse and repeat" the CTX-110 formula, but targeting different antigens to CD19.

CTX-120 is anti-BCMA, and targets Multiple Myeloma ("MM"), CTX-130 is anti-CD70, targeting T and B cell lymphomas, and Renal Cell Carcinoma (kidney cancer). All 3 are enrolling for clinical trials, with several more assets at the preclinical stage.

Finally, CRISPR has established a partnership with ViaCyte, to evaluate opportunities for CRISPR/Cas9 in regenerative medicine - using stem cells to repair or replace damaged tissue, with an early target being diabetes, combining Viacyte's work generating pancreatic-lineage cells from stem cells, and CRISPR's editing to create non-immunosuppressive therapies for insulin dependent diabetics.

Glycogen Storage Disease is another target, whilst alongside Vertex, CRISPR is also looking at Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and a gene therapy for Cystic Fibrosis.

Evaluating The Investment Case

As discussed above, the investment case around CRISPR does not revolve around near-term revenue generation - although it is not inconceivable that CTX-001 in SCD and TDT could make the company marginally profitable - but rather validation of its technology, and outperformance versus its many gene-therapy and stem cell therapy developing peers.

Unless you are biochemist or biophysicist working directly on such projects (and even that is no guarantee), it is extremely difficult (in my view) to run the rule over CRISPR's technology and decide if the company is the "real deal" or not.

For context, we can compare the market cap of CRISPR - $8.9bn - to e.g. Intellia ($5.1bn), Editas ($2.3bn), or bluebird ($2.0bn) and the inference is that CRISPR is significantly more valuable because it has the best technology, and against NTLA and EDIT at least, is significantly further along the path to commercialization.

In the CAR-T therapy space you could look at Mustang Bio (MBIO), market cap of $292m, Autolus (AUTL), $467m, or Cellectis (CLLS), $722m, and conclude either that these companies, whose assets are at a similar stage to CRISPR's offer much better value, or that CRISPR is a level above, although the data in CAR-T does not necessarily bear that out. Autolus, for example, recently announced a 100% complete remission in a blood cancer trial.

The key question that investors really need to answer is whether they are paying a substantial premium for CRISPR due to the hype surrounding the company, or because the company's products are based on Nobel Prize winning science, and its "brains trust", methodology, and assets are best-in-class.

Unfortunately, forecasting future revenue streams and applying DCF analysis to arrive at a fair value price for CRISPR stock does not really work out either. Based on $500m of peak CTX-001 revenues, CRISPR is probably not worth half of its current market cap, but then again, the company could have a "Moderna moment", and develop a therapy that cures or treats a severe disease, such as a blood cancer, or diabetes, and commercialize a product with double-digit billion peak sales potential.

Conclusion

Probably the best way to look at CRISPR as an investment opportunity is to take the recent and current share price and look at the upcoming catalysts. In CRISPR's case, this is primarily the progress of CTX-001 into a pivotal trial.

Further data from the SCD and TDT trials - CLIMB THAL-111 and CLIMB SCD-121 - may come this year, and if it is as encouraging as the last readouts, CRSP stock ought to spike as it did in December, perhaps back up above $200. Based on analysts' expectation that CTX-001 has a 75% approval chance, the share price seems more likely to grow on good data than fall on bad data, but nothing is certain.

The immuno-oncology assets are early stage, and although safety is paramount, the fact that 3 similar therapies have already been approved in the US suggests these assets could progress faster than expected into pivotal studies, meaning commercialization may be no more than 2 years away.

Finally, there is the potential for a breakout star in the field of regenerative therapy, or an inherited genetic disease such as Huntington's. That is the great hope for CRISPR, and if there are signs that this will happen, the market cap could double or treble across the next 36 months.

I have mentioned Moderna and its messenger-RNA technology a couple of times in this post. The beauty of MRNA technology is that it does not interfere with DNA, it simply sends it instructions to make a missing protein, for example, that can help the immune system fight a disease, or make more of a protein that is already present and useful.

That makes the technology less dangerous to apply in a real-world setting, and why Moderna - and BioNTech (BNTX) were able to deliver COVID-19 vaccines so quickly, and why Moderna's market cap is now close to $75bn.

A decade ago, it had been thought that RNA-interference would be the next big thing in biotech, but that technology has developed slowly due to the fragility of RNA. CRISPR is potentially even more risky than RNAi, because it knocks out genes altogether, rather than temporarily silencing them.

However, I would compare the investment opportunity in relation to CRISPR quite closely with an RNAi therapeutics specialist like Arrowhead (ARWR), which has potentially best-in-class technology, a similar sized market cap, al lot of hype around its pipeline, but also genuinely exciting promise and best-in-class potential.

I have a thesis that the share prices of companies like Arrowhead and CRISPR will naturally drift downward when there is little news flow, and usually spike disproportionately when positive data is announced, reminding everyone why they gave the company such a high valuation in the first place. And I think there are enough positive pieces of news flow in the pipeline for CRISPR to support a bullish thesis.

Both companies could be the "real deal"; the problem is, we won't know for sure for many more years yet. Buying CRISPR and forgetting about your holding for years may be the optimal strategy here.