Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News via Getty Images

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) reported quarterly revenue of $1.03 billion, Non-GAAP EPS of $0.48 and GAAP EPS of $0.46. The company beat on revenue and Non-GAAP revenue, but missed on GAAP EPS. The stock is flat post-earnings. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Revenue Rebounded From Pre-pandemic Levels

Revenue for several retailers rebounded versus the year-earlier period, which was hampered by the pandemic. The true test was how retailers compared to financial results prior to the pandemic. American Eagle's revenue rose 88% Y/Y. This makes sense, given the fact that in the year-earlier period, results were negatively impacted by store closures and the knock-on effects of the pandemic. Results for the quarter-ended May 2019, prior to the pandemic, could be an even better comparison. Revenue versus pre-pandemic results was up 17%. Aerie revenue bounced 89%, while digital revenue was up 57%.

The company's $1.0 billion in revenue was a record for the first quarter. As importantly, the company experienced growth in revenue for both the American Eagle and Aerie brands versus pre-pandemic levels. Aerie helps differentiate American Eagle from other retailers. The brand celebrates women of all sizes and has been benefited from the movement towards body positivity and empowerment. The company is expanding the brand geographically, and has introduced an active wear line that could drive growth. Management's goal is to reach $2 billion in annual sales for the brand:

Starting with our first pillar, accelerating Aerie to $2 billion, this quarter provided even more evidence that Aerie is the most exciting brand in retail today. On nearly 90% revenue growth, operating earnings rose well over 700%. Aerie is truly hitting its stride. We have increased digital penetration, expanded geographically, and pushed new and explosive categories like OFFLINE, leggings, and additional apparel items. As Jen will review, we continued to gain new customers at a fast clip for spending more on our brand. At this pace, we expect to hit our $2 billion target faster than expected, fueling significant earnings growth.

American Eagle appears to be operating on all cylinders. The company's digital platform has proven itself, while Aerie remains a real catalyst. As the economy recovers from the pandemic, retail sales could spike over the short term. American Eagle is poised to for success, assuming the economy holds up.

Margins Ticked Down

The added scale helped American Eagle expand its margins. Gross margin was 42.2%, up over 500 basis points versus the quarter-ended May 2019. Gross profit on a dollar basis was $436 million, up 34% versus pre-pandemic levels. The company's average unit retail ("AUR") rose, implying improved pricing power. American Eagle also reduced the amount of promotions needed to drive traffic to its stores. This all led to higher gross margin. SG&A costs were $264 million, up 15% versus results for May 2019. SG&A costs as a percentage of revenue fell 40 basis points, demonstrating leverage in the business.

The fallout was that EBITDA of $172 million rose over 80% versus pre-pandemic levels. EBITDA margin was 16.6%, 600 basis higher than that of May 2019. American Eagle's increased scale and pricing power continues then it could potentially enjoy out-sized EBITDA growth for the rest of the year.

AEO Appears Fully-Valued

American Eagle finished the quarter with cash and equivalents of $792 million versus $886 million in the year-earlier period. Working capital was $752 million, down from $897 million in the year-earlier period. Cash actually exceeded the company's debt load of $330 million. American Eagle's fortress balance sheet could provide a competitive advantage in case the retail industry faces headwinds in the future.

AEO has an enterprise value of $6.3 billion and trades at nearly 11x EBITDA, which is within my range of 10x-12x for cyclical names.

American Eagle's growth prospects could justify a higher valuation relative to other retailers. However, there are things working against the company. Government stimulus checks likely gave a boost to retail sales over the past few months. What happens when the stimulus subsides? Secondly, quantitative easing has driven broader markets higher than they were prior to the pandemic. Fed tapering will occur eventually. This could create headwinds for broader markets and AEO.

Conclusion

AEO appears fully valued. Hold the stock.