Article Thesis

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD), a human capital management (HCM) software company, has been increasing their free cash flow margins in recent years, partly due to their acquisition of Saba Software in 2020. Free cash flow this year is expected to be ~$143mn, and will escalate further in the future if management hits their mid-term 30%+ adjusted free cash flow margin goal. Since Cornerstone has a scalable business model that requires small to no increases in CapEx each year, they will likely have plenty of excess cash to pay down $1.1bn in LT debt and possibly return cash to shareholders. However, in the near term Cornerstone is not offering an attractive enough entry price, as it is currently trading above its intrinsic value and has high share-based compensation.

Saba Software Acquisition

In April 2020, Cornerstone purchased Saba Software for $1.3bn, in a deal primarily paid for by issuing debt. The purpose of the acquisition was to become a larger player in the HCM space and realize significant cost saving synergies in the process.

Management has forecasted that approximately $70mn will be saved annually, much higher than the original $35mn in anticipated savings. Such high savings are indicative of Cornerstone’s operational efficiency and will play an integral role in reaching management’s 30%+ adjusted free cash flow margin.

Growth Drivers

Cornerstone OnDemand is in the late innings of revenue growth, however, they do have two catalysts that may drive shareholder returns over the next few years: a favorable macro environment and an increased focus on margin expansion.

The HCM industry is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 9.3%, which will primarily be driven by fragmented work forces due to COVID-19, which will require more off-site job training, a service Cornerstone is happy to provide.

The other catalyst for growth is management's renewed emphasis on free cash flow margin expansion. Since Cornerstone is in the later stages of its top-line growth, it is logical that management pursues other ways to boost shareholder returns. For the TTM, Cornerstone had an adjusted free cash flow margin of ~18%, which management says will increase to +30% in the mid-term. If this takes three years to achieve, and revenue growth is in line with analyst expectations, then Cornerstone will have $258mn of free cash flow in 2024; roughly double what they’ve had in the TTM.

Use of Free Cash Flow

Cornerstone OnDemand has $1.1bn in LT debt, approximately 8.1x EBITDA, most of which stems from their acquisition of Saba Software, and paying this down is their most likely use of free cash flow.

If Cornerstone opts to reduce LT debt to a conservative 2x EBITDA and devote all of their forecasted future free cash flow to debt repayment, it would take approximately four years. Note that this number does not take into account the fact that EBITDA is likely to grow so the time needed to achieve 2x EBITDA could be shorter.

If debt repayment is the company’s top priority, no cash will be directly returned to shareholders via dividends or buybacks for four years. While it's true that debt repayment will add to shareholder equity, there are better opportunities out there if having cash returned is your priority.

Risks

There are two risks I’d like to highlight in Cornerstone: high amounts of debt and lofty stock-based compensation.

Cornerstone has a substantial $1.1bn in LT debt, which equates to a 380% debt to equity ratio or 55% debt/assets ratio. Much of this debt stems from their recent acquisition, and has forecasted quarterly interest expenses of ~$18mn. The debt is split into two loans, the first being convertible notes due March 17, 2023, yielding 5.75%, which may be converted into stock in the company any time before maturing. Note that if all convertible note owners opt to convert debt to stock, it would dilute shareholders a significant 10.3%, at current market prices. The other loan is a $1.0047bn term loan, at a variable interest (currently 5.3%), which makes the company susceptible to rising rates. The company’s 10-K states, “A hypothetical immediate increase of 100 basis points in interest rates would result in an increase of approximately $2.4 million in quarterly interest payments.” Cornerstone does try to mitigate this risk, however, by using interest rate swaps and they, “effectively cap a portion of our interest rate exposure by converting $667.8 million of our variable rate debt to a fixed interest rate.” Dilution from convertible notes, rising interest rates, and a potential credit freeze are all financial risks which should be monitored if one invests in Cornerstone.

The other risk worth highlighting is the amount of stock-based compensation Cornerstone issues. Stock-based compensation has been rapidly increasing, up to $75mn in 2020, which for a company with a market cap of only $2.9bn is extraordinarily high and equates to ~2.5% of Cornerstone’s shares outstanding. This trend of rising compensation with modest financial performance is concerning and can seriously harm shareholder interests.

Intrinsic Valuation

For calculating the fair value of a stock, I opt to use the discounted cash flow method. My first step is to calculate revenue growth, which I do by using analyst expectations as well as my own analysis. Next, I predict free cash flow margins which I do by using management expectations, as well as some of my own forecasts. I then multiply the free cash flow margin percentage by revenue for each year and discount it out by the weighted average cost of capital. I use the perpetual growth formula for terminal value, assuming a 10% WACC and 2.5% perpetual growth rate. Lastly, I subtract LT debt from the sum of the PV of future FCF and the terminal value, divide by the number of shares outstanding and arrive at my intrinsic value per share of $37.70.

Conclusion

Cornerstone is not a company I would add to my portfolio at the moment; a premium to fair value, high stock-based compensation, and unexceptional macro outlook are all concerning. I may reconsider if their valuation falls, as they have tremendous earnings potential, but at the moment, this stock is not a buy.