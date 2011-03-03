Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images News via Getty Images

Depending on your perception of the economy's outlook, whether you're in the Fed's camp (perceive current inflation as transitory) or in Dr. Burry's camp (inflation will be persistent), your portfolio asset selection will differ greatly. If you're in Dr. Burry's camp, then companies with pricing power should be in your investment portfolio. One of the companies to consider is Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC).

Warren Buffett advises us to never invest in a business we cannot understand. Fortunately, Kraft Heinz is not one of them. In our previous article, we discussed how Coinbase (COIN) would underperform in an inflationary environment. One of the key contributing factors is its poor pricing power. This is where Kraft Heinz is distinct from Coinbase.

The recent 13F Filings revealed Dr. Michael J. Burry has doubled down on Kraft Heinz. In addition, a substantial amount of time during Kraft Heinz's 2021 earnings call is spent addressing inflation and pricing power. According to Goldman Sachs, companies with pricing power will outperform because they can pass on higher costs to customers to retain margins. Therefore, this statement will be the cornerstone of our thesis to invest in Kraft Heinz.

Kraft Heinz Has Resilient Pricing Power

Kraft Heinz is no stranger when it comes to raising prices when inflation hits. One of the most severe inflation the US had experienced is after the 2008 financial crisis. For instance, prices of corn and wheat went up 90% and 40% respectively during that period. Kraft Food, before the 2012 Kraft Heinz-Mondelez (MDLZ) split, reportedly increased its products by double-digit percentages, such as Maxwell House Coffee by 20% and Planters peanut butter by 40%. This suggests that Kraft Heinz has a certain degree of pricing power to cope with inflation.

Chart 1: Changes in Corn Prices and Wheat Prices

Source: CNN

We're seeing similar patterns today. Recently, Kraft Heinz hinted at product price increase due to raw material cost surge. Corn prices and wheat prices have surpassed prices that of pre-pandemic. Since the pandemic, Corn (CORN) prices and wheat (WEAT) prices have increased 73% and 22% respectively. Miguel Patricio, Kraft Heinz's CEO, expects strong inflation in 2021Q2 as well.

Since Kraft Heinz offers a wide range of products, we think that the Elements Rogers International Commodity Index (RJA), which contains a broader spectrum of agriculture commodities, can offer better representation.

Chart 2: Price Changes of Corn, Wheat, and RJA

Data by YCharts

During the 2021Q1 earnings call, Kraft Heinz iterated that its iconic brand has pricing power as it is able to drive pricing as a positive contribution to sales. Carlos Abrams-Rivera, Kraft Heinz's US Zone President, said that he is confident about Kraft Heinz's ability to pass on inflation costs. These statements are actually backed by historical data where Kraft Heinz's revenue is positively correlated with inflation in agriculture commodity prices.

Rafael Oliveira, Kraft Heinz's International Zone President, attributed this pricing power to price acceptance in emerging markets and premiumization via negotiations with retail partners in developed markets.

Chart 3: Correlation Between Agriculture Commodity Prices (RJA) and Kraft Heinz Quarterly Revenue.

Data by YCharts

Although Kraft Heinz did not give much guidance on increasing efficiency and reducing costs, Zacks Research did. Zacks Research stated that Ops Center, one of the five elements of Kraft Heinz's operating model, enabled a $400mil cost savings mentioned during the earnings call and is expected to produce about $2 billion of savings through 2024. Therefore, we expect Kraft to cope well in terms of cost in the current inflationary environment.

These efforts are reflected in the charts. Chart 3 and Chart 4 shows that commodity prices have a more positive impact on revenue than on costs. Therefore, Kraft is expected to perform well in this inflationary environment.

Chart 4: Correlation between Kraft Heinz's Cost of Goods Sold and RJA

Data by YCharts

Conclusions and Final Remarks

Depending on your expectation of future inflation, Kraft Heinz may be the right investment for you. The risk of investing in Kraft Heinz is the opportunity cost of investing in growth stocks as we expect growth stocks to resume their rally if inflation proves to be transitory.

This article showed that Kraft Heinz is able and doesn't shy away from increasing prices when necessary. Furthermore, increasing commodity prices has a more positive impact on revenue than the negative impact on costs. Therefore, resilient pricing power and productivity efficiency establish an investment value proposition for Kraft Heinz.