Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) is one of only two leading players in the suborbital space tourism segment. The completion of its third flight test has brought SPCE even closer to launching its commercial program very soon. Investors who are interested in SPCE should consider it as a stock that you would probably allocate a very small percentage of your portfolio which you can leave alone for the next 20 years.

SPCE Completed its Third Test Flight

SPCE successfully completed its long anticipated test flight that had been delayed previously on 22 May 21, bringing it a step closer to the launch of its suborbital commercial program. Amid this positive development, the stock closed up more than 50% for the week ended 28 May 21.

Investors who have experienced the extreme volatility in the price of SPCE over the last 3 months must have breathed a sigh of relief with the success of the recent test flight as SPCE is only one of 2 primary competitors in the suborbital space tourism segment, with the other being outgoing Amazon (AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin.

Since the barriers to entry in this industry are extremely high due to the significant amount of time needed for development as well as very high financial investments, the opportunity looks extremely lucrative to the players who could successfully commercialize their space tourism program in the near future.

$2.9B Revenue Opportunity for Suborbital Space Tourism by 2030

The space tourism market is expected to deliver an accumulated revenue opportunity of $7.9B by 2030. While the orbital market is expected to remain the main revenue driver in the earlier years, the suborbital segment is expected to grow very rapidly as compared to the orbital market, and increasingly take a larger share of the total pie.

As we can see from the chart above, the total revenue opportunity for the orbital segment for the next ten years is expected to amount to $4.8B. Since the total space tourism revenue opportunity is expected to be $7.9B by 2030 and the parabolic flight revenue opportunity to be worth $170M, that leaves us with a huge $2.9B revenue opportunity for suborbital tourism in just 10 years from absolutely zero in 2020, and eventually sharing the pie almost equally (see chart below) with the orbital segment by 2030.

If we observe the 3 respective verticals in the space tourism market: orbital, suborbital and parabolic flights, quite clearly suborbital space tourism is the standout segment that is expected to drive revenue growth for the space tourism market in the next decade. In the orbital segment, there are many primary competitors such as: Tesla (TSLA) CEO Elon Musk’s SpaceX, Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin, Boeing, Space Adventures, Axiom Space and Orbital Assembly, among others are all competing for a share of the orbital tourism pie.

This is also the most exclusive segment with a current price tag of about $55M per seat, almost “ensuring” that the segment focuses only on the ultra high net worth segment. NSR estimated that only about 50 people per year would be able and willing to pay the price to take them into orbit.

The parabolic flights segment is the least expensive segment with prices at below $7,000 per seat and the one that’s expected to have the large majority of the customers, with the segment expected to fly almost 30,000 passengers by 2030. As a result, the segment is also expected to grow fast (see chart below) and increase its flight frequency up to 350 per year by 2030.

Importantly however, this segment is not expected to challenge the growth of the segment that SPCE is operating in: suborbital space tourism.

SPCE is "The Best-of-Breed"

SPCE’s suborbital space tourism offers the “sweet spot” for its customers who are called private astronauts as the price is a “mere” $250,000 per seat, a far cry from the $55M per seat currently offered for orbital space tourism. NSR clearly recognized SPCE as the market leader in the suborbital segment as it added:

Virgin Galactic, the prominent player in the suborbital market, has been developing its rocket-plane for over a decade, raised more than $500M in investment through advanced ticket sales, and became public last year. It is expected to carry passengers in 2021 and has a fairly clear runway to do so.

SPCE estimated that the majority of its future astronauts are expected to comprise customers with an estimated net worth of at least $10M. This is based on its customers reservation data which showed that 70% of its customers have a net worth of less than $20M. Therefore none of these customers would currently fit into the qualified customer category of orbital space tourism, and thus giving SPCE a lot of potential opportunities as the leader in the suborbital segment.

The company has also amassed 600 refundable reservations that’s worth a revenue opportunity of $120M upon full payment. Although the company has since paused its ticket sales for a while, the company intends to resume sales after the successful completion of Sir Richard Branson’s test flight.

Therefore with the completion of its third test flight on 22 May 21, the company is inching ever closer to its commercial launch with 3 more flights: 1 with an internal crew, 1 with Sir Richard Branson and the 4th and final test flight which is also a revenue service flight with the Italian Air Force. SPCE intends to launch its suborbital program for commercial revenue service after the successful completion of its 4th test flight with the Italian Air Force that is expected to take place in late summer or early fall.

I believe many investors have been shortsighted regarding the huge potential and execution capabilities of Virgin Galactic. This company has been developing its rocket plane for over a decade, in preparation for commercial launch. Investors raised the issues of the company’s past delays in its test flights and certain maintenance issues to indicate the company’s incompetence in completing their scheduled tests. These investors forgot the very nature of test flights and what they are meant for. Explaining the circumstances surrounding one of its recent delays, the management well encapsulated what test flights meant for them:

Because this issue just emerged at the end of last week, we are still determining what steps may be necessary to address it. While this may impact our flight test schedule, I want to emphasize that this is the nature of a test flight program and we are going to take the time we need before moving forward.

Therefore with the successful completion of the third test flight, SPCE lets its action do the talking as the company moves a step closer towards full revenue service.

The company has also made plans to scale up its commercial program as the company already “has two additional spaceship vehicles, which we refer to as our SpaceShip III vehicles, under construction, as well as additional motherships undergoing design engineering. We plan to expand the fleet of SpaceShip vehicles, which will allow us to increase our annual flight rate. Beyond that, we plan to identify opportunities to expand to additional spaceports.”

Just recently on 28 May 21, the company lodged its prospectus to offer and sell up to $1B worth of mixed securities, including an issuance of up to 2.7M of common stock. I believe that the company is ready for the next phase of its ambitious plans to scale up as the completion of its third test flight marked a significant milestone in its progress that the company sees it as an opportune time to raise funds to continue towards its strategic objectives.

In addition, SPCE also sees a lot of opportunities to leverage beyond the suborbital space tourism market to adjacent markets as wide as “design, engineering, composites manufacturing, high-speed propulsion and production for other commercial and government uses. Among other opportunities, we believe our technology could be used to develop high-speed vehicles that drastically reduce travel time for point-to-point international travel.” Even though the details are relatively sparse at this point in time, the potential applications for SPCE’s technologies are numerous and I believe could shape the future of these industries. Investors should continue to monitor this space for future developments.

Revenue Growth Profile and Valuations Analysis

Fwd Revenue & Fwd Revenue YoY Growth. Data Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

Street consensus estimates remain highly confident of SPCE starting its full revenue service this year with SPCE expected to record FY 21 revenue of $2.56M. FY 22 is expected to be the first full year of full revenue service, with FY 22 revenue expected to amount to $54M (in view of the company’s revenue opportunity of $120M from its current reservation). Therefore, the company’s current reservations provide a clear revenue runway of up to FY 23 if we assume all of them would be taken up accordingly.

Fwd Revenue. Data Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

If we take into account NSR’s research of $2.9B worth of revenue opportunity for the suborbital segment by 2030 (which does not account for any growth in adjacent markets that SPCE may exploit), we can see that the consensus estimates of $5.82B worth of total expected revenue by 2030 looks highly optimistic, as it represented 2x of NSR’s total estimated revenue opportunity.

Although the estimates may have accounted for adjacent markets, I find this highly optimistic at this point in time, and it may be appropriate for investors to give at least a 60% discount to Street estimates for a “more realistic assumption.”

Fwd Consensus Revenue & Adjusted Fwd Revenue. Data Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence

After making the 60% adjustment off the consensus estimates, the total expected projected revenue is now $2.33B, within NSR’s estimate of $2.9B, which is more realistic, assuming that Blue Origin does not make significant inroads in this market. In addition, this also assumes that SPCE does not derive revenue from adjacent markets since we currently have no visibility over those developments.

With this adjustment, even with rapid revenue growth rates, SPCE is still valued at very expensive valuations. Even when I look at the Adj. EV / FY 30 Rev multiple: 13.14x for a revenue growth rate of 19.05% really seems very expensive.

I may be wrong, and I hope to be wrong in the sense that SPCE may be able to way outperform NSR’s estimates, and expand successfully to adjacent markets, leveraging its technologies successfully to drive revenue growth in these areas and at the same time hold off Blue Origin successfully. However, at this point in time, it really looks like a long shot and I’m not so sure.

My opinion is if SPCE is able to do it successfully then its valuations look quite attractive if we project them ten years based on Street consensus estimates. Otherwise, investors should be prepared to hold this stock for at least 20 years for the company’s growth story to properly play out, which I strongly believe is the mindset that investors should adopt when investing in stocks like SPCE.

Key Risk

Unlike other investors, I don’t see delays as the company’s key risks here, as I believe that the company will soon get its platform ready for full revenue service. The elephant in the room is Blue Origin. The company also looks to be ready to offer revenue service soon and it would be unreasonable to assume that it would not be a serious competitor to SPCE.

If Blue Origin is able to compete aggressively with SPCE for its high net worth customers and take a sizable chunk of the suborbital pie, it could mean a significant writedown in revenue projections for SPCE, leading to significant value compressions, further extending investors holding periods to even 30 years or more.

Price Action and Technical Analysis

Source: TradingView

One positive aspect of the charts for SPCE is that it has since recovered its long-term uptrend support quickly after falling below it. $15 was obviously the bear trap set up to take out the weak holders as well as trap the late short-sellers who thought SPCE will never launch. The price level at $15 therefore looks like an area that should attract strong buying interest, as well as $23 which was the previous support, has been retaken recently. $62 remains the key resistance level and the previous bull trap. SPCE is a stock that taught investors to never chase or face the consequences from extreme price volatility. For investors who wish to add, you may consider adding near to the $23 or $15 level.

Wrapping it Up

Even though I believe that SPCE is still expensive, the stock holds a lot of future opportunities into adjacencies that may significantly expand its TAM over time. However, it’s a very small position in my portfolio which I also do not intend to add further. As the adage goes: “If it works out, a little is all you need. If it doesn’t, a little is all you want.” For stocks like SPCE, the above wisdom will make perfect sense with a long-term horizon of at least 20 years.