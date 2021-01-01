Photo by ty cgi stock/iStock via Getty Images

As with any investment sector, there are perceived higher quality names that trade at stubbornly high valuations, which may not be justified by the near-term outlook. Such I find the case to be with Digital Realty Trust (DLR), as it does not appear to offer compelling value at the current price. In this article, I make a comparison between DLR and its peer, CyrusOne (CONE), and show what makes the latter a better Buy at this time, so let’s get started.

Differences In Strategy and Scale

While both DLR and CONE operate as data center REITs, there are some key differences that set the two apart. For one thing, DLR is clearly an industry juggernaut. This is reflected by DLR’s equity market cap of $44B, and its global presence, with 290 facilities in 47 metro areas across 24 countries on six continents. This enables DLR to be an ‘end-all-be-all’ for customers of different scope and sizes, as it provides co-location and hyperscale services.

CONE, on the other hand, is a relatively smaller REIT, with an equity market cap of $9.0B. It has 50 data centers worldwide, with presence in North America, Europe, and Asia. Unlike DLR, CONE adopts a wholesale data center strategy that targets large hyperscale clients, in which it prefers to lease out large blocks of space rather than do smaller piecemeal deals. This is reflected in CONE’s tenant composition, in which Microsoft (MSFT) comprises around 20% of its revenue, and top 10 customers generate about 50% of its revenues.

DLR’s bigger scale and less reliance on top customers makes it an overall safer and more profitable enterprise. This is reflected by DLR’s higher operating margin (with depreciation addback) of 51.1% for the trailing 12 months, sitting 340 bps higher than CONE’s op margin of 47.7% over the same timeframe. This means that DLR is able to spread its fixed corporate overhead costs over a wider base of assets, and the lower cost structure makes DLR less vulnerable to an industry downturn.

Balance Sheet & Dividends

One of the advantages that I see CONE having over DLR is its stronger balance sheet. This is reflected by CONE having more unrestricted cash than DLR despite its smaller size, at $241M compared to DLR’s $221M. In addition, CONE has a better leverage profile, with a net debt to LQA (last quarter annualized) adj. EBITDA of 5.6x, and including forward equity, would be 4.9x. This compares favorably to DLR’s leverage ratio (including preferred shares) of 5.9x.

Lastly, while CONE’s dividend yield of 2.8% is 29 bps shy of DLR’s 3.06%, it comes with a far lower payout ratio of 51% compared to DLR’s 71%. This leaves CONE with more retained capital on a relative basis than DLR to fund growth internally. It’s also worth noting that CONE’s 5-year dividend CAGR of 8.9% surpasses DLR’s 5.7%.

Valuation and Outlook

Turning to valuation, it appears that CONE has a more attractive valuation, with a forward P/FFO of 18.6 compared to DLR’s 23.2. An apples-to-apples EV/EBITDA comparison suggests the same, with CONE showing an EV/EBITDA of 24.1 compared to DLR’s 27.6.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

In addition, it appears that CONE’s wholesale data center leasing strategy is working better than DLR’s, considering that CONE was able to grow its FFO/share by 73% over the past 5 years, comparing favorably to the 65% growth that DLR has seen over the same timeframe. Analysts also project a higher growth rate for CONE in the 2022-2024 time frame, with a 10.6% estimated average annual FFO/share growth rate, comparing favorably to the 8.2% estimated average annual growth rate for DLR.

(Source: YCharts)

Investor Takeaway

Digital Realty and CyrusOne are both good REITs to own in their own right. While DLR trumps CONE in terms of scale, profitability and pays a slightly higher dividend, CONE wins on balance sheet, valuation, bottom-line growth, and forward outlook. As such, I view CONE as being the better buy at the moment.

Of course, no investment is risk-free, and the following points are worth considering:

CyrusOne’s reliance on fewer big customers could be a risk, should they choose to build their own data centers.

The data center space has expanded rapidly over the past 5 years. This may create a supply and demand imbalance should the industry need to cool down.

As with all REITs, higher interest rates would raise the cost of funding for both REITs, and could thereby lower investment spreads.

Having said that, I see the long-term growth thesis for both REITs as being intact, considering the wealth of data that is expected to be created with the further digitization of the economy. DLR is currently a Hold, while CONE is a Buy.