A year ago in the depths of the pandemic panic we wrote positively about the convertible preferred shares of EPR Properties (EPR). The company is a real estate investment trust specializing in "experiential properties," primarily movie theaters, but also amusement parks, ski resorts (usually of the smaller local variety), and Topgolf locations, among other entertainment and event related venues.

EPR Properties and many of its key tenants, especially movie theaters, were severely impacted by pandemic related closures. AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC), the company's largest individual tenant, was speculated to be on the verge of bankruptcy with the extended closure of movie theaters and even retained restructuring advisors. Topgolf, a private company, similarly closed all of its 60 locations and only began restarting operations in September of 2020. The result was a significant decline in the company's common shares and the preferred shares creating an opportunity for more intrepid investors.

We were more sanguine than the market on the potential impacts of any tenant bankruptcies a year ago. Our view was not ultimately tested by widespread bankruptcies though financial distress remains among the company's tenants. Nonetheless, EPR Properties’ core business has rebounded somewhat as pandemic fears subside even if entertainment businesses are still in the midst of recovery. Gathering limitations and mask mandates are being rescinded, which is a clear positive, but progress has not been especially quick and some consumers remain cautious of crowded spaces. In addition, while many movie theaters have reopened the company’s key operators remain on unsteady ground due to excessive debt, ongoing losses, and a combination of consumer hesitancy and a lack of blockbuster titles which may depress theater revenues for quite some time. AMC Entertainment Holdings took advantage of a wildly fluctuating stock price to raise funds (although it continues to project substantial losses) while revenues from Regal declined precipitously as rent is deferred and EPR is accounting for receipts solely on a cash basis.

Nonetheless, while the panic related opportunity has passed we continue to see value in the company’s cumulative convertible preferred shares, specifically, the EPR Properties 9.00% Series E Cumulative Convertible Preferred (EPR.PE). The preferred shares remain attractive despite the short to intermediate risks facing the company provided investors are sufficiently aware of those risks to make a decision about their level of risk tolerance.

The Convertible Preferred Shares

The EPR Properties Series E Cumulative Convertible Preferred shares are, as summarized in our prior article and as the name succinctly implies, cumulative convertible preferred shares with a fixed yield of 9.0% per annum ($2.25) on the liquidation preference value of $25.00 per share. The preferred shares being issued by a real estate investment trust, the dividends are not eligible for the tax benefits associated with qualified dividends.

The preferred shares can be converted into common shares of EPR Properties at any time at the holder’s option at a ratio of 0.4512 common shares per preferred share. The preferred shares are not redeemable but, in the event the common stock price exceeds the initial conversion price ($55.41) by 150% for 20 of any 30 consecutive trading says, the company has the right to force conversion of the preferred shares into common shares.

It’s worth noting that the common shares were only a few dollars away from meeting the forced conversion condition during much of 2019.

Potential Tenant Bankruptcies Abate

The key concern surrounding EPR Properties during the depths of the pandemic panic was the company’s exposure to entertainment properties which have been significantly impacted by coronavirus related closures. AMC Entertainment, in particular, had been the subject of bankruptcy speculation in the face of significant losses from the closure of theaters and a heavy debt load. We’ve previously laid out our perspective that while a bankruptcy would certainly impact EPR such an outcome likely wouldn’t be quite the catastrophic development perceived by the market since many of the theater leases would be assumed or renegotiated rather than simply outright discharged in a bankruptcy proceeding.

Fortunately, the risks of a significant bankruptcy in the near term have substantially abated though the company does remain exposed to risk. The reopening of theaters will relieve some of the pressure on theater companies (though losses will remain) and many of the company’s other properties are once again open for business. The appetite for speculative shares in some of these companies, notably AMC’s capital raise, further demonstrates that financing is available at least for the moment.

Conclusion

The rapid rebound in the EPR Properties Preferred Series E shares – at one point even exceeding their pre-pandemic highs – has made the preferred shares less attractive than in the past. However, the combination of a cumulative effective yield of 6.35% (which for some investors may also be, for the moment, tax advantaged due to the partial deductibility of real estate investment trust dividends) and the convertibility feature remains attractive from both a current income and long term gain potential standpoint.

Investors should be cognizant of the ongoing risks surrounding the company, especially on the theater side of the business, but take these into considerations in the context of the company’s overall financial condition and, specifically, as they relate to the preferred stock rather than the common stock when assessing the preferred shares.