Photo by JuSun/iStock via Getty Images

Closed-end funds (“CEF”) are an often-overlooked asset class. This is a mistake for income investors. Closed-end funds can provide diversification within a portfolio and offer investors price appreciation potential and income through dividend distributions. Closed-end funds have evolved and changed over time, catering to a wide range of investors who differ in risk tolerance and portfolio objectives.

Closed-end funds not only diversify an investor's portfolio but can also enhance returns through leverage, provide exchange-traded liquidity, and offer prices that are sold at a premium/discount to the fund’s net asset value. Two picks from our portfolio that we love are Highland Income Fund and Tekla Healthcare Investors.

Pick #1: Highland Income Fund ( NYSE: HFRO

Source: Company Website

You probably haven’t heard of the Highland Income Fund because it is a CEF with minimal analyst coverage. The fund was converted from an open-end mutual fund into a CEF back in 2017 and holds a trading volume of just over 200,000. Regardless, we searched for value in any situation and we found it with HFRO.

Highland Income Fund is a CEF that primarily invests in floating rate securities, real estate securities, secured and unsecured fixed-rate loans and corporate bonds, mezzanine securities, structured products, convertible/preferred securities, and equities (public and private). According to the fact sheet, the goal of HFRO is to provide “A high level of income consistent with the preservation of capital”. With this goal in mind, the fund invests a minimum of 25% of its assets into real estate-backed investments.

Source: HFRO Fact Sheet

As you can see, HFRO’s single biggest investment is in Creek Pine Holdings LLC, a joint venture with CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT). The asset is comprised of nearly 1.1 million acres of prime East Texas Timber, located near top-quartile mills that are situated within 100 miles of three of the top five homebuilding markets (according to HFRO management) in Houston, Dallas, and Austin. HFRO management sees these markets as compelling, strong, growing, and fundamentally sound.

Lumber prices are at astronomical numbers due to a shortage of supply. Timber mills were halted when the pandemic unfolded and nobody wanted to build, but now that the economic recovery continues to progress, the timber mills can’t produce fast enough due to the sky-high demand for lumber. This has continued to play out well for HFRO and the NAV. With nearly 23.3% invested in a single commodity, HFRO’s management believes timber’s value will continue to play out well for them.

HFRO’s strategy with regards to its senior loans is somewhat unconventional compared to other funds, as they embrace an ultra-short duration to generate excess returns. The average-days-to-reset are between 48 and 50 for HFRO’s loans which can contribute to a high level of income volatility if interest rates move. Thankfully for HFRO, interest rates have stayed stagnant and look to continue that way as the Federal Reserve has reassured the public that they plan to keep rates low for some time. However, the fund’s income decreased somewhat this year based on their short-duration strategy. Because of this, management has continued to shift its asset allocation to more real estate. Here’s what management had to say in the 2020 annual report:

“We continue to follow an investment approach centered around a diverse set of opportunities. To this end and in addition to its traditional core portfolios of leveraged loans, CLO debt, and special situations, the Fund has increased its allocations to Real Estate. At this point in the credit cycle, we believe it prudent to expand the investment scope to include other assets with similar income characteristics that may not be as correlated to traditional floating rate investments. We believe that this approach leverages Highland’s existing real estate capabilities to position the Fund to better weather bouts of market turbulence should they arise in the future.”

- HFRO management, 2020 MD&A

As floating rate investments and timber have traditionally been HFRO’s bread and butter, the fund is not afraid to branch out into alternative investments to produce income. This speaks to HFRO’s management team, as these investments aren’t always in HFRO’s traditional scope of business. HFRO’s management team is led by James Dondero, CFA, who has upwards of 30 years of investment management experience. Before managing HFRO, he helped take the GIC subsidiary of Protective Life from inception to over $2 billion in the early ’90s as chief investment officer. It’s safe to say this fund is in good hands.

Further, the fund has a low correlation to other asset classes and has yields that reset when interest rates move which may provide a hedge against price declines in a rising interest rate environment. Perhaps the most eye-opening feature of HFRO is its market price discount to NAV, which is currently around 17%.

Source: CEFConnect

CEFs generally hold the mean-reversion power where the price eventually reverts toward the NAV. While the upside was greater back in early 2020, the fund is still discounted making it a great value play for an income fund. With a monthly dividend yielding nearly 8%, this fund fits nicely within our strategy and is a great buy for income investors.

Pick #2: Tekla Healthcare Investors

Source: Company Website

Like HFRO, Tekla Healthcare Investors (“HQH”) is not covered widely by analysts. HQH operates in the biotech space and has consistently paid a strong quarterly dividend.

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end equity fund that focuses on investing in stocks in the healthcare industry, particularly pharmaceutical growth companies and mid-to-large cap biotech stocks. The strategy is focused on using fundamental analysis to identify opportunities such as current or anticipated market position for services or products, experienced business management, recognized technological expertise, and the ability either to generate funds internally to finance growth or to secure outside sources of capital to bolster its portfolio. The company has a longer track record than HFRO, with an inception date in 1987.

Source: HQH Fact Sheet

Looking at the fund’s top holdings, HQH holds numerous high-quality healthcare and biotech stocks. Gilead Sciences (GILD) is a high-yielding cash flow machine that recently spent the year of 2020 on a few acquisitions, adding to its already stalworth portfolio of assets. Illumina (“ILMN”) is the market leader in gene sequencing, a critical and high-demand technology in today’s world of medicine. The company possesses a strong balance sheet and recently acquired “Grail”, an early cancer screening company that added substantial value to its shareholders.

Amgen (AMGN), a biopharma therapeutics company, has reinforced its industry positioning through its recent decrease in revenue concentration provided by diversifying its portfolio and platforms that has led to Amgen acting as a strong anchor in HQH’s portfolio. Vertex Pharmaceuticals (“VRTX”) (A stock I’ve covered in the past) is a leader in developing and commercializing treatments for cystic fibrosis and is branching out into deals with other technologies such as CRISPR. From a bird’s eye view, the quality of holdings shows HQH’s management’s ability to screen out low-quality biotech/healthcare stocks and stick with the high-valued ones.

HQH is very large holding nearly 1.1 billion dollars in assets. Even with this kind of size, the fund does not use any leverage which can be attractive for a typical income investor. While income investors have flocked to HQH for many reasons, the most obvious one is that the United States has responded well to the COVID-19 crisis which has made healthcare, biotech, and pharma stocks particularly attractive investments.

It can be thought of as pooling money together to fight against the deadly virus that has impacted the world so negatively. With that being said, the fund also invests in small-cap biotech stocks with huge upside potential. So, while the fund supports large-cap well-known companies that are on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19, HQH includes under-the-radar small caps that are pursuing novel medical treatments and tools.

Historically, the returns from this fund have been solid. In particular, the fund has done quite well since the beginning of 2020 and, like many assets, bounced back from the COVID-19 crash. The NAV, including dividends, the return has been larger than the actual price return in this period, which represents the increase in prices of the underlying stocks held within the fund.

Source: CEFConnect

Since April 2020, the fund’s price increased from $20.38 to $24.60, representing about a 20.7% increase in price appreciation. While the discount to NAV is not nearly as much as HFRO, there is still a 2.11% discounted price-to-NAV, with a $24.55 price and a $25.08 NAV. The price-performance is credited to a strong management team, led by the president and CEO of Tekla Capital Management, Daniel R. Omstead, Ph.D. Dr. Omstead was previously the CEO of Reprogensis Inc., a development-stage biotech company developing therapies in the field of regenerative medicine.

Dr. Omstead’s expertise joined TCM in 2000 and has done an exceptional job maximizing value and NAV given the fund’s complex strategy. As the NAV and price will continually narrow, there is still price appreciation available along with a solid source of income for investors. With a quarterly distribution and a 7.7% yield, this fund is one of our favorite CEF holdings.

Risks

While closed-end-ends are known for high-yield and income potential, they can be speculative in nature and do pose risks when investing. One risk is interest rate risk, which can impact fixed-income portfolios maybe more than equity funds but still impacts closed-end funds overall. Changes in interest rates can directly impact income generated from a CEF, negatively or positively. Another risk is traditional market risk, which makes CEF’s subject to market movements just like open-end funds might be.

The value of a CEF may decrease or increase depending upon financial markets. CEF’s are also exposed to risks for similar products like ETF’s where liquidity, credit risk, and concentration risk may be present. A fund with foreign holdings may also be exposed to foreign market risks such as currency and political risks.

Conclusion

Overall, both the Highland Income Fund and Tekla Healthcare Investors fund are income-producing closed-end funds that have a proven track record of performance and dividend distributions. Both funds hold exceptional management teams that have provided an abundance of value for their respective shareholders.

Our outlook on both timber, CLOs, real estate, and biotech/pharma companies remain positive given the underlying fundamentals, with these funds providing a great risk-adjusted source of exposure. We remain a buyer of both HQH and HFRO given the dividend income, quality underlying holdings, and quality management team.