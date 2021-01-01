Photo by stocknshares/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Last May, I reviewed MERFX and suggested it as an alternative asset choice for investors looking for a bond substitution asset. The Fund is up about 7% since then. Some investors are looking for ways to minimize interest-rate and default risks and are looking outside the standard bond funds to achieve a steady income. The Merger Fund Investor Class (MUTF:MERFX) is not for those investors as payouts are annual and dependent on performance. This fund is for investors who use Fixed Income investments as a means of portfolio risk reduction without having to take on the risks that come with bond funds.

As a bond-substitute for portfolio risk reduction, I am still Bullish on MERFX. Since payouts are annual and based on results, this is not a fund if you need steady income.

Explaining The Merger Fund

MERFX has $4.1b in assets. The fund fees are 1.54%, slightly high due to the extra cost of shorting some positions as part of the arbitrage strategy. Dividends are currently paid each December, so while I use this as a cash-substitute asset, it is not for the cash flow.

The Fund's Portfolio Strategy is described in their Prospectus as

Under normal market conditions, the Fund invests at least 80% of its total assets principally in the common stock, preferred stock and, occasionally, warrants of companies which are involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, leveraged buyouts, spin-offs, liquidations and other corporate reorganizations. Merger arbitrage is a highly specialized investment approach generally designed to profit from the successful completion of such transactions. The Adviser may seek to hedge the Fund’s portfolio against a decline in the values of its portfolio securities or a decline in the market generally by purchasing put options or other derivative investments.

Deals come in four forms. Here is my understanding of those types and some risk each comes with. Not surprisingly, Technology, Financials, and Health Care are providing most of the merger arbitrage opportunities.

Cash: Except for the very rare occasion where the acquiring price is dropped, this is the safest, “no risk” deal. This style has the lowest spread and ROI.

Stock with Fixed Exchange ratio: The risk is the acquirer's stock drops in value with the positive being it goes up. This risk can be controlled by being Short the acquirer and Long the acquiree in the same ratio as the deal. The AMTD/SCHW deal shows the risk of an all-stock deal as the value has dropped as the market tanked.

Cash and Stock: Same Pros/Cons as the above except less so depending on the percent of the deal that is in cash. The ABBV/AGN merger would fit this description.

Stock and Stub: Investor gets stock in both new company and spin-off from the acquired company. Risk is these can sometimes be hard to calculate the value of both entities before the deal closes.

Stock with Flexible Exchange ratios: In these deals, the exchange ratio is based on the price of the acquiring company's stock between two dates. That naturally complicates placing a value on the deal.

The largest positions - Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) merger with AON plc (AON) - should close soon as recent concessions should achieve the final approval needed by the European Union. This is a 100% stock deal.

One risk now versus the prior four years is the change to a Democrat-led US government. Historically, this political party has opposed mergers, especially those where power becomes too concentrated. Congress has already started hearing about the size of the large US Tech companies.

MERFX Strategy and Benefits

MERFX seeks to make their investment strategies as market-neutral as possible. The desire is the biggest risk taken whether or not specific corporate events actually occur. By evaluating the following factors, they believe the deal-cancelation risk can be reduced.

The managers of such a strategy provide these three benefits.

Returns have historically had low correlation with the stock and bond market.

Over time, returns have historically been less volatile than equity markets.

Given the absolute return nature of the strategy and the focus on limiting downside risk, over the long term, compounded rates of return have recently been higher than those afforded by traditional investing.

First Quarter Report

Here are some highlights from the just released First Quarter Report.

Global transaction activity had its strongest start to the year in four decades with more than $1.3 trillion in announced mergers and an increase in domestic and cross-border “mega deals” ($10 billion+), in the majority of sectors and regions. Worldwide, private equity acquisitions rose 116% year-over-year, the strongest first quarter on record. Transactions greater than $5 billion in firm value grew in value by 92% and volume by 133%; and accounted for 37% of total merger and acquisition (“M&A”) activity. Deals over $10 billion rebounded by 37% in value and 50% by number of deals, accounting for 17% of total M&A activity.

Important to MERFX is the ability to pick the best deals and having a large selection to pick from. Later in the document, the managers said the fund was 98% invested.

The managers summarized (edited) the 1Q performance as:

The Merger Fund® advanced 0.86% for the Investor class during the first quarter, its 102nd gain in the 129 quarters since its 1989 inception. The Fund invested in 86 transactions during the quarter and added 23 new positions. Reflecting a roughly 2:1 ratio of winners to losers, 56 positions posted gains, more than offsetting the 30 which had negative marks-to-market. As of the end of March, the fund held 65 positions (long and short counting as one). The biggest winner was laser and photonics manufacturer Coherent Inc. which was the fortunate subject of an eight-round bidding war and accepted a final deal valued at approximately $7 billion (0.54%), while Churchill Capital Corp IV’s acquisition of electric-vehicle startup Lucid Motors Inc., a component of our SPAC holdings, added 0.50%, as both the common stock and warrants moved up smartly. Rounding out our winners was the combination between Inphi Corp/Marvell Technology Group (0.34%), a $10 billion semiconductor deal. Our largest detractors were a result of generalized spread widening, resulting in negative NAV marks, including cannabis suppliers Aphria Inc./Tilray Inc. (-0.14%) a leading global cannabis-lifestyle consumer packaged goods company; Change Healthcare Inc./UnitedHealth Group Inc. (-0.13%), and Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc./AstraZeneca PLC (-0.12%). As of the writing of this letter, the Aphria transaction has been completed and the other two are still pending.

Investors thinking why pay fees for something they believe they can do, note these professionals who do this full-time lost money about 40% of the time. Also remember they don’t follow a Get-rich-quick philosophy, but one designed to outperform the ICE BA US 3-Mo Treasury Bill Index. The next data set shows how MERFX has compared versus several indices.

Portfolio Strategy

The main use I see, view and use MERFX, is as a bond-asset replacement, here is how it has done versus its 3-MO T-Bill benchmark and the more comprehensive bond benchmark, the Barclays Aggregate.

Except for the comparison against the Barclays Agg's 10-year results, MERFX provided better returns than the two benchmarks. MERFX also did better than a popular short-term corporate bond ETF VCSH across all the same time periods.

Another premise of the article was adding MERFX to all-equity portfolio would provide risk reduction, so I ran three portfolios via PortfolioVisualizer using the Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) as the equity component.

Along with the total equity portfolio, I varied the MERFX weight from 20-30%. Increasing MERFX's weight lowered the StdDev as desired. Also, as expected, the CAGR dropped as MERFX's weight increased, but all three portfolios with MERFX included produced superior Sharpe and Sortino ratios.

Then I used PortfolioVisualizer to see if MERFX was a better option than Cash (using PV CAHX asset), or the Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (VCSH).

Here each portfolio holds 75% of VTI and 25% of the other assets. Here, MERFX provided the higher CAGR and the Sharpe ratios were all close.

As a bond-substitute for portfolio risk reduction, I am still Bullish on MERFX. As was shown above, MERFX provides the risk reduction desired. By including some MERFX instead of a standard bond fund, the investor also benefits from added diversification in their "Fixed Income" assets.

For additional information on MERFX, here are links to the April Monthly Report and the last Annual Report.