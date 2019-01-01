Photo by MattGush/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

We wrote about Digital Ally (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:DGLY) in January of this year when we stated that we believed the “New Normal” would push sales higher for the company. Management at the time was fully committed to taking advantage of its Shield and ThermoView product lines and with good reason. Although the world will eventually come out of this pandemic, there is no doubt that standards when it comes to public safety have been greatly increased in society and will not go away any time soon. In fact, with variants of the virus popping up continuously, Digital Ally should see sustained demand for its disinfectants and cleansers for some time to come.

When we look at the technical chart though, we can see that shares have not been able to push on from their June 2020 highs last year. Buying volume has in fact remained elevated but shares have continued to print lower highs and lower lows for the best part of 12 months now. This means that we were wrong on the timing of our bullish call last January as shares are now down over 32% since we penned that piece. Despite the fall-off in the share price, we like that bullish divergences have begun to appear on the RSI momentum indicator and that buying volume, as mentioned, has remained elevated. Therefore, let's dig into the company's recent quarterly earnings report to see if there is validity to the green shoots we are seeing on the technical chart.

From an investor's viewpoint, there were a few items or trends in the recent first quarter earnings report which warrant attention. Firstly, CFO Tom Heckman pointed out how the income statement was significantly impacted by rising costs as well as the declaration of the fair value of warrant derivative liabilities. The latter entry (required by the SEC) will remain on the income statement until they get exercised or amended. We though are looking further up the income statement primarily at the revenue growth trend and trends in operating profit as well as operating costs.

The reason being is that inflationary pressures led to higher cost of sales numbers (20% increase), higher shipping costs, as well as increased insurance costs in the quarter. Sales of approximately $2.5 million for the quarter however only rose 5% over the same period of 12 months prior. Looking at these trends alone, one could easily be forgiven for thinking that tough times lie ahead for the firm. However, the key to the company's growth lies in its arsenal of existing products as well as fresh acquisitions which can leap on the success of what Digital Ally brings to the market already.

We state this because product revenue (linked to the company's recurring revenue stream) increased by 8% in the quarter whereas service revenue (linked to Covid-related travel and installation restrictions) dropped by 5%. This is an encouraging trend which should improve when Covid-19 restrictions eventually die down. In fact, if restrictions persist and service revenue continues to come under pressure, the company is nicely hedged with its ThermoVu and Shield offerings which will do very well in a corona-based world.

Although long-term investors will feel disgruntled with respect to long-term performance, we must remember that shares at $1.74 per share remain well above 2020 lows and look to have found support. The downside of the significant dilution which has been done in recent times obviously decreases existing shareholders' “share” in the company. Nevertheless, the company has already proved it can innovate when the pressure comes on. We witnessed this in mid-2019 when Digital Ally came out with EVO-HD in-car video system offering enhanced video, advanced audio options, as well as the facility to integrate the system with the firm's body-worn cameras. Sales were gaining traction in the third and fourth quarters of 2019 before the pandemic hit, which really slowed down momentum with respect to the roll-out of this product. Suffice it to say, it is far too early to judge the potential of this product due to Covid-19. We see brighter days ahead.

Furthermore, the fact of the matter is that public offerings have brought a lot of flexibility to the financials and the balance sheet in recent times. The $63+ million increase in cash means that the company is now more open than ever to meaningful acquisitions which can add significant value. For example, we expect the law-enforcement segment of the business to remain strong, and here is really where the market will zone in on due to the nature of the recurring income model.

Time will tell whether the move to a new bigger headquarters will bring more innovation to the table with respect to improving existing product lines.

The funds are certainly there to acquire other companies if the opportunity arises. Moreover, we expect DGLY to double-down on the marketing of its updated body camera which again should be a nice tailwind for sales growth. Over time, if inflationary headwinds persist, we see the company being able to pass on those costs in some shape or form to customers.

We will continue to monitor the recurring income growth of Digital Ally's patented products as this is the fundamental core of the business. If we see a significant increase in this income stream, we would expect the market to price shares higher over time.

To sum up, Digital Ally shares may have experienced a rough 2021 to date but green shoots are finally beginning to appear in the technicals as well as the financials. 75% of the company's present market-cap is represented by cash and 58% is represented by equity. We continue to like the risk/reward set-up here. We look forward to continued coverage.