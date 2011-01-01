Photo by akinbostanci/E+ via Getty Images

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) is hard at work as it adapts to a new normal in the digital advertising space. While Q1'21 results beat expectations, the long-term outlook remains shaky as it remains tough to pick winners in a post-cookie era.

Overview

LiveRamp is an enterprise data connectivity platform. It addresses the growing digital advertising space. In terms of positioning, here are some factors we like:

Subscription-based business model: drives ease of solution consumption and recurring payments

Global reach: offerings travel easily

Strong presence across multiple verticals

Well-known brand in the digital ad industry

Growth

I am neutral on LiveRamp’s growth prospect given the mixed trends, declining growth metrics and in line guidance shared during the last earnings.

During the last earnings, LiveRamp highlighted the trends impacting demand for its offerings. These include:

Google’s intention to retire third party cookies. This move means market players have to relearn what they know to drive efficiency for their customers. LiveRamp isn't excluded.

Apple IDFA. This is similar to Google's move, given that it gives more power to the end-users relative to advertisers and publishers.

ATS (authenticated traffic solution). This is the solution built by LiveRamp to offset potential headwinds from the first two points.

Revenue growth has slowed in recent quarters. In Q4'21, revenue was up 13%, and subscription revenue also increased 13%. Overall marketplace and other revenue were also up 13%. Data Marketplace, which represents roughly 75% of ongoing Marketplace and Other revenue, was up 25%. I expect this trend to continue in the near term, given the weak guidance for FY'22.

ARR (annual recurring revenue), a metric that tracks subscription revenue growth, was up 13% last quarter. DBNRR (dollar-based net retention rate) was 101%. This is significantly below the expected range of 130%+ for high-growth SaaS stocks. Current RPO (remaining performance obligation) was up $25 million sequentially. RPO (deferred revenue + backlog) represents all future revenue under contract that has not yet been recognized as revenue.

LiveRamp expects revenue impacted by the new cookie policy to impact FY'22 revenue. LiveRamp expects revenue of $509 million (+15% y/y) for the full year, a significant deceleration from the previous year. As LiveRamp drives sustainable growth and profitability, there are some impressive business moves worth exploring.

Business

Sales

On the sales front, we like LiveRamp's strong market presence. This includes:

ATS partnership with more than 400 publishers worldwide.

30% penetration of U.S. grocery and big-box retail.

Continuous expansion into new markets such as Spain, Italy, Germany and Japan

Product

On the product front, LiveRamp shared insights that it is positioned in the right direction in light of the changes taking place in the digital ad space. This bodes well for the future adoption of its offerings.

I am committed to educating those impacted by the fast-approaching CCPA legislation on Jan. 1, 2020 and have invested LiveRamp resources in the creation of a microsite that aims to serve as a neutral industry resource reporting and advising on all things CCPA. Source: Forbes

LiveRamp needs leaders who can push its strategy in the new digital marketing era to achieve more product visibility. Luckily, we have two notable stars on the leadership team. We have Anneka Gupta, who heads Products and Platforms. Anneka was featured in the DMN’s 40 Under 40 class of 2021. Anneka was also recognized as a Top 10 Digital Marketing Innovator by AdAge. We believe Anneka brings the best of both worlds in terms of experience and momentum in the digital marketing space.

Another important role is Customer Success which Bridget Brett leads. This role is going to be heavily tested in the coming quarters. For digital ad companies, this role will require master negotiators as customers digest the changes in the digital ads space. In the past, Bridget has negotiated electric power deals, balanced global trade flows of liquified natural gas, and was ExxonMobil’s delegate to the World Petroleum Council.

Financials

To achieve its future growth plans, LiveRamp has a solid financial profile. This includes:

A gross margin of 67%. Significantly above the 5-Y average.

A cash position of $580M and a modest debt position of $13.8M.

Positive working capital

Modest Capex requirement. TTM Capex/Sales now stands at 0.5%. This is in line with its peers.

LiveRamp is unprofitable. In recent years, it has ramped OPEX to grow its SaaS business. As a SaaS play, it is tough to attribute the lack of profits solely to tough competition. Regardless, we can expect the weak profitability ratios to be discounted by the market when valuing LiveRamp, given that the company has been around for a long time.

Valuation

I am neutral on LiveRamp’s valuation due to its below-average factor grades. I don’t expect these grades to improve much in the near term. Here is the breakdown.

An average value grade. Here we can expect the value grade to remain in line given RAMP's weak profitability ratios. This also factors the weak growth outlook in the near term.

Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)

Below average grade for growth. Here, we can overweight growth. Growth is expected to be weak in the near term due to the reasons outlined in the growth section. As the table above depicts, LiveRamp's revenue is declining faster relative to its peers.

Below average profitability grade . We can expect this grade to improve in line with the expanding gross margin and reduced OpEx.

. We can expect this grade to improve in line with the expanding gross margin and reduced OpEx. Below-average momentum grade. LiveRamp's weak momentum grade factors its exposure to the tech space, which has witnessed large investment outflows.

Source: Finbox

The table above shows a fair value that is susceptible to sustainable growth and margin expansion. Relative to the fair value highlighted, analysts have an average price target of $74. This means analysts are anticipating above-average growth in the long term. This means LiveRamp is expected to overcome the worries stemming from a cookie-less world.

The positive outlook isn't hard to fathom. Here are some factors we like:

Potential to expand into the CTV market

ATS-led momentum. LiveRamp noted during the last call that brand customers are shifting spend to use its industry authentication solution.

Strong Glassdoor rating and CEO approval. CEO Scott Howe was the president of the former parent company from 2011-2018. Before this, he was Corporate Vice President of Microsoft Advertising Business Group. He graduated magna cum laude from Princeton University with a degree in economics and earned an MBA from Harvard University.

Risks

Here are the top risk concerns to the growth story.

Pricing Risk . As cookies are phased out, advertisers will have less precision in targeting users. This will dilute their pricing power as CPM rates drop.

. As cookies are phased out, advertisers will have less precision in targeting users. This will dilute their pricing power as CPM rates drop. Consumer Risk . In a cookie-less world, consumers have more power. If consumers fail to collaborate with publishers to adapt to the new normal, LiveRamp's growth might be impacted.

. In a cookie-less world, consumers have more power. If consumers fail to collaborate with publishers to adapt to the new normal, LiveRamp's growth might be impacted. Execution Risk . There is no leading solution in the post-cookie world. LiveRamp's ability to execute swiftly remains a concerning risk factor.

. There is no leading solution in the post-cookie world. LiveRamp's ability to execute swiftly remains a concerning risk factor. Stack Risk . While ad tech players are trying out new methods to engage users, it isn't certain that regulators won't scrutinize these methods.

. While ad tech players are trying out new methods to engage users, it isn't certain that regulators won't scrutinize these methods. Sector Risk. The growing volatility in the tech sector remains a major risk concern.

The growing volatility in the tech sector remains a major risk concern. Industry Risk. The changes happening in the ad tech space should drive innovation and a new business cycle in the ad industry. This will level the playing field for all market participants.

While the risk factors might be overwhelming, we expect the market to gradually adjust to the new normal. Regardless, we can expect the risk factors to continue to sway the conviction of market participants.

Conclusion

LiveRamp is well-positioned to extend its growth story in the coming years. LiveRamp is also well-capitalized with a financial position to take on more leverage to achieve its future ambitions. I find the current valuation a fair reflection of the near-term growth concerns. Investors with a long-term horizon will find the current valuation attractive.