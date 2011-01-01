LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) is hard at work as it adapts to a new normal in the digital advertising space. While Q1'21 results beat expectations, the long-term outlook remains shaky as it remains tough to pick winners in a post-cookie era.
LiveRamp is an enterprise data connectivity platform. It addresses the growing digital advertising space. In terms of positioning, here are some factors we like:
Subscription-based business model: drives ease of solution consumption and recurring payments
Global reach: offerings travel easily
Strong presence across multiple verticals
Well-known brand in the digital ad industry
I am neutral on LiveRamp’s growth prospect given the mixed trends, declining growth metrics and in line guidance shared during the last earnings.
During the last earnings, LiveRamp highlighted the trends impacting demand for its offerings. These include:
Google’s intention to retire third party cookies. This move means market players have to relearn what they know to drive efficiency for their customers. LiveRamp isn't excluded.
Apple IDFA. This is similar to Google's move, given that it gives more power to the end-users relative to advertisers and publishers.
ATS (authenticated traffic solution). This is the solution built by LiveRamp to offset potential headwinds from the first two points.
Revenue growth has slowed in recent quarters. In Q4'21, revenue was up 13%, and subscription revenue also increased 13%. Overall marketplace and other revenue were also up 13%. Data Marketplace, which represents roughly 75% of ongoing Marketplace and Other revenue, was up 25%. I expect this trend to continue in the near term, given the weak guidance for FY'22.
ARR (annual recurring revenue), a metric that tracks subscription revenue growth, was up 13% last quarter. DBNRR (dollar-based net retention rate) was 101%. This is significantly below the expected range of 130%+ for high-growth SaaS stocks. Current RPO (remaining performance obligation) was up $25 million sequentially. RPO (deferred revenue + backlog) represents all future revenue under contract that has not yet been recognized as revenue.
LiveRamp expects revenue impacted by the new cookie policy to impact FY'22 revenue. LiveRamp expects revenue of $509 million (+15% y/y) for the full year, a significant deceleration from the previous year. As LiveRamp drives sustainable growth and profitability, there are some impressive business moves worth exploring.
Sales
On the sales front, we like LiveRamp's strong market presence. This includes:
ATS partnership with more than 400 publishers worldwide.
30% penetration of U.S. grocery and big-box retail.
Product
On the product front, LiveRamp shared insights that it is positioned in the right direction in light of the changes taking place in the digital ad space. This bodes well for the future adoption of its offerings.
I am committed to educating those impacted by the fast-approaching CCPA legislation on Jan. 1, 2020 and have invested LiveRamp resources in the creation of a microsite that aims to serve as a neutral industry resource reporting and advising on all things CCPA.
Source: Forbes
LiveRamp needs leaders who can push its strategy in the new digital marketing era to achieve more product visibility. Luckily, we have two notable stars on the leadership team. We have Anneka Gupta, who heads Products and Platforms. Anneka was featured in the DMN’s 40 Under 40 class of 2021. Anneka was also recognized as a Top 10 Digital Marketing Innovator by AdAge. We believe Anneka brings the best of both worlds in terms of experience and momentum in the digital marketing space.
Another important role is Customer Success which Bridget Brett leads. This role is going to be heavily tested in the coming quarters. For digital ad companies, this role will require master negotiators as customers digest the changes in the digital ads space. In the past, Bridget has negotiated electric power deals, balanced global trade flows of liquified natural gas, and was ExxonMobil’s delegate to the World Petroleum Council.
Financials
To achieve its future growth plans, LiveRamp has a solid financial profile. This includes:
A cash position of $580M and a modest debt position of $13.8M.
Positive working capital
Modest Capex requirement. TTM Capex/Sales now stands at 0.5%. This is in line with its peers.
LiveRamp is unprofitable. In recent years, it has ramped OPEX to grow its SaaS business. As a SaaS play, it is tough to attribute the lack of profits solely to tough competition. Regardless, we can expect the weak profitability ratios to be discounted by the market when valuing LiveRamp, given that the company has been around for a long time.
I am neutral on LiveRamp’s valuation due to its below-average factor grades. I don’t expect these grades to improve much in the near term. Here is the breakdown.
An average value grade. Here we can expect the value grade to remain in line given RAMP's weak profitability ratios. This also factors the weak growth outlook in the near term.
Source: Author (using data from Seeking Alpha)
Below average grade for growth. Here, we can overweight growth. Growth is expected to be weak in the near term due to the reasons outlined in the growth section. As the table above depicts, LiveRamp's revenue is declining faster relative to its peers.
Below-average momentum grade. LiveRamp's weak momentum grade factors its exposure to the tech space, which has witnessed large investment outflows.
The table above shows a fair value that is susceptible to sustainable growth and margin expansion. Relative to the fair value highlighted, analysts have an average price target of $74. This means analysts are anticipating above-average growth in the long term. This means LiveRamp is expected to overcome the worries stemming from a cookie-less world.
The positive outlook isn't hard to fathom. Here are some factors we like:
Here are the top risk concerns to the growth story.
While the risk factors might be overwhelming, we expect the market to gradually adjust to the new normal. Regardless, we can expect the risk factors to continue to sway the conviction of market participants.
LiveRamp is well-positioned to extend its growth story in the coming years. LiveRamp is also well-capitalized with a financial position to take on more leverage to achieve its future ambitions. I find the current valuation a fair reflection of the near-term growth concerns. Investors with a long-term horizon will find the current valuation attractive.
