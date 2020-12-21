Photo by honglouwawa/E+ via Getty Images

This monthly dashboard series reports sector metrics in the S&P 500 index. It is also a top-down analysis of all ETFs following this index. Among them, the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is the second most popular behind SPY regarding assets under management and average daily volume. It is also cheaper in management cost, with a 0.03% expense ratio vs. 0.09% for SPY.

Shortcut

The next two paragraphs in italics describe the dashboard methodology. They are necessary for new readers to understand the metrics. If you are used to this series or if you are short of time, you can skip them and go to the charts.

Base Metrics

I calculate the median value of five fundamental ratios in every sector: Earnings Yield ("EY"), Sales Yield ("SY"), Free Cash Flow Yield ("FY"), Return on Equity ("ROE"), Gross Margin ("GM"). All are calculated on trailing 12 months. For all these ratios, higher is better and negative is bad. EY, SY and FY are medians of the inverse of Price/Earnings, Price/Sales and Price/Free Cash Flow. They are better for statistical studies than price-to-something ratios, which are unusable when the "something" is close to zero or negative (for example, companies with negative earnings). I also calculate two momentum metrics for each group: the median monthly return (RetM) and the median annual return (RetY).

I prefer medians rather than averages because a median splits a set in a good half and a bad half. Capital-weighted averages are skewed by extreme values and the largest companies. As a consequence, these metrics are designed for stock-picking rather than index investing.

Value and Quality Scores

Historical baselines are calculated as the averages on a look-back period of 11 years for all metrics. They are noted respectively EYh, SYh, FYh, ROEh, GMh. For example, the value of EYh for technology in the table below is the 11-year average of the median Earnings Yield of S&P 500 tech companies.

The Value Score "VS" is the average difference in % between the three valuation ratios (EY, SY, FY) and their baselines (EYh, SYh, FYh). The same way, the Quality Score "QS" is the average difference between the two quality ratios (ROE, GM) and their baselines (ROEh, GMh).

VS may be interpreted as the percentage of undervaluation or overvaluation relative to the baseline (positive is good, negative is bad). This interpretation must be taken with caution: the baseline is an arbitrary reference, not a supposed fair value. The formula assumes that the three valuation metrics are of equal importance, except in energy and utilities where the Free Cash Flow Yield is ignored to avoid some inconsistencies. A floor of -100 is set for VS and QS when the calculation goes below this value. It may happen when metrics in a sector are very bad.

Current data

The next table shows the metrics and scores as of last week’s closing. Columns stand for all the data defined above.

VS QS EY SY FY ROE GM EYh SYh FYh ROEh GMh RetM RetY All -33.52 2.78 0.0299 0.2795 0.0255 14.53 47.61 0.0470 0.4892 0.0324 14.43 45.41 1.30% 44.71% Cs. Discretionary -33.66 -15.36 0.0267 0.3566 0.0330 15.41 34.13 0.0484 0.7195 0.0350 20.20 36.71 -1.98% 62.03% Cs. Staples -11.41 8.30 0.0387 0.4355 0.0254 27.57 40.05 0.0468 0.5318 0.0251 23.03 41.34 2.50% 27.34% Energy -100.00 -100.00 -0.0231 0.4807 0.0093 -6.00 34.82 0.0189 0.5435 -0.0199 5.06 41.90 5.73% 59.64% Financials -25.70 9.14 0.0617 0.3280 0.0488 11.15 76.27 0.0656 0.4980 0.0775 9.96 71.76 3.44% 74.19% Healthcare -31.36 7.25 0.0255 0.2041 0.0326 18.26 63.33 0.0405 0.3300 0.0402 16.24 62.07 1.17% 26.17% Industrials -37.99 5.62 0.0283 0.2934 0.0262 21.74 36.85 0.0490 0.6322 0.0320 19.57 36.79 1.43% 55.66% Technology -41.82 19.82 0.0261 0.1536 0.0255 26.22 64.93 0.0421 0.3108 0.0404 19.44 61.98 0.11% 48.62% Communication -41.91 -17.49 0.0201 0.2639 0.0369 10.94 53.79 0.0504 0.5572 0.0424 16.29 54.96 -0.24% 47.74% Materials -15.85 -1.90 0.0342 0.3696 0.0315 14.60 37.38 0.0447 0.6581 0.0263 16.07 35.48 3.32% 79.77% Utilities -33.45 15.05 0.0431 0.3347 -0.0650 10.87 45.33 0.0546 0.6179 -0.0417 9.75 38.22 -1.07% 10.98% Real Estate -16.12 9.89 0.0154 0.0915 0.0071 6.74 64.06 0.0194 0.1220 0.0073 5.53 65.39 1.69% 41.67%

Score charts

The next chart plots the Value and Quality Scores by sectors (higher is better).

Chart: author; data: Portfolio123

Score variation since last month:

Chart: author; data: Portfolio123

The next chart plots momentum data.

Chart: author; data: Portfolio123

Interpretation

A hypothetical S&P 500 “median” company is overvalued by 33.5% relative to average valuation metrics since 2010. The quality score is 2.78% below the baseline. We can translate median yields in their inverse ratios:

Price/Earnings: 33.44 - Price/Sales: 3.58 - Price/Free Cash Flow: 39.22

Since last month, the P/E and P/FCF ratios have improved a bit.

Consumer staples, materials, and real estate are the less overvalued sectors (11% to 16%). Other sectors except energy are overvalued by 25% to 42%. Technology and utilities may partly justify high valuations by good quality scores. Valuation and quality metrics in energy have been out of the charts for a long time. Most S&P 500 energy companies are unprofitable on a trailing twelve months basis: their median earnings yield (EY) and return on equity (ROE) are below zero.

The S&P 500 has gained 38% in 12 months, but the momentum measured in median return is 44.7% and the equal-weight average is 50% (measured on RSP). It means the recovery after the March 2020 meltdown was not driven by large companies. In fact, it was much better in lower-size companies. The mid-cap index (MDY) gained 54.8% and the Russell 2000 (IWM) 62.4% in the same period. Materials have the best 12-month momentum measured in median return (almost 80%), followed by financials, consumer discretionary, and energy. Utilities are lagging with a 11% median gain.

We use the table above to calculate value and quality scores. It may also be used in a stock-picking process to check how companies stand among their peers. For example, the EY column tells that a large consumer staples company with an Earnings Yield above 0.0387 (or price/earnings below 25.84) is in the better half of the sector regarding this metric. A Dashboard List is sent every month to Quantitative Risk & Value subscribers with the most profitable companies standing in the better half among their peers regarding the three valuation metrics at the same time.