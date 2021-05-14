Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Dan Loeb’s 13F stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Third Point’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 5/14/2021. Please visit our Tracking Dan Loeb’s Third Point Portfolio series to get an idea of their investment philosophy and our last update for the fund’s moves during Q4 2020.

This quarter, Loeb’s 13F portfolio value increased ~14% from ~$13B to $14.83B. The 13F portfolio is very concentrated with the top three holdings accounting for ~23% of the entire portfolio. The number of holdings increased from 73 to 125 as they added several very small stakes in SPACs. 41 of the holdings are significantly large (more than ~0.5% of the portfolio each) and they are the focus of this article. The largest five individual stock positions are Upstart Holdings, PG&E, Walt Disney, Danaher Corp, and Paysafe Limited.

Third Point returned 13% thru April this year compared to 11.8% for the S&P 500 Index. Annualized returns since December 1996 inception are at 15.1% compared to 9.1% for the S&P 500 Index. AUM is distributed among several strategies of which the long/short equity portion is the majority: of the 79.2% net portfolio exposure, 118.6% (over 100% due to leverage) is the net-long equity portion. In addition to partner stakes, Third Point also invests the float of SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) and capital from London listed closed-end fund Third Point Offshore (OTCPK:TPNTF). To know more about Dan Loeb's Third Point, check-out his letters to shareholders at their site. His activist investing style is covered in the book "The Alpha Masters: Unlocking the genius of the world's top hedge funds".

Note 1: it was reported in December that Third Point had built a ~$1B activist stake in Intel (INTC). The 13F report only shows a ~$60M stake. So, it is likely that the rest of the position is through derivative instruments which are outside the scope of 13Fs.

Note 2: although the positions relative to the size of the portfolio are very small, they have significant ownership stakes in the following businesses: 4.4% of Kadmon Holdings (KDMN) and 5.6% of Global Blue (GB). In addition, they have significant ownership stakes in several SPACs:

Note 3: Large equity investments not in the 13F report include Sony (SONY), EssilorLuxottica (OTCPK:ESLOY), and Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY). All three are activist stakes. SONY is a $1.5B investment made in June 2019 when the stock was trading at around $50 per share. It is currently at ~$100. The ESLOY investment was made in early 2019 when the stock was trading at ~$62.50 per share. It currently trades at ~$88. The NSRGY position is from 2017 and the stock has rallied ~60% since. Also, they have a significant portfolio of investments thru their venture firm Third Point Ventures. Such stakes include investments in SentinelOne, Yellowbrick Data, Aryaka, Kentik, Kumu Networks, Ushur, etc.

New Stakes:

Paysafe Limited (PSFE): PSFE is a 3.78% of the portfolio position established this quarter at ~$10 per share as Third Point led the PIPE of this de-SPAC. The stock currently trades at $11.22.

Note 1: their PaySafe investment thesis is that as US is poised to become the largest online gambling market globally, PaySafe is positioned well to take advantage.

Note 2: Third Point is also leading the PIPE of Fintech V (FTCV) which is merging with eToro in a de-SPAC deal. Third Point’s thesis per Q4 report is that eToro has a long growth runway and diversified income streams (equities, commodities, currencies, and crypto). Also, they should benefit from entry into the US.

CoStar Group (CSGP): CSGP is a ~3% of the portfolio position purchased this quarter at prices between ~$759 and ~$940 and the stock currently trades at $854.

Note: their investment thesis is that CoStar Group’s Ten-X acquisition should result in a second tailwind – “Bloomberg of CRE” to also be “Nasdaq of CRE” – cross-selling should result in revenue growth acceleration to 20% and EBITDA growth from 20% to 30% over time.

Uber Technologies (UBER) and DuPont de Nemours (DD): UBER is a 2.48% of the portfolio position purchased this quarter at prices between ~$48 and ~$63 and the stock currently trades near the low end of that range at $50.83. The 1.39% of the portfolio stake in DD was established at prices between ~$69 and ~$86 and it is now at $84.59.

Note: Ride-sharing is a popular theme in Third Point’s portfolio. They had a successful exit from Lyft (LYFT) and currently has stakes in Didi and Grab Holdings. The stake in Grab Holdings goes back to funding rounds from 2016. Also, they have a position in Altimeter Growth (AGC) both from purchasing equity and committing to participation in the PIPE - AGC is merging with Grab Holdings in the largest de-SPAC deal announced so far.

Shopify (SHOP), Suncor Energy (SU), and Carvana (CVNA): These are very small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) stakes established this quarter.

Stake Disposals:

Adobe Systems (ADBE): ADBE was a 1.75% stake that saw a ~75% increase in Q2 2018 at prices between $212 and $258 and another ~30% increase next quarter at prices between $242 and $275. There was a ~30% selling in Q1 2020 at prices between $285 and $383. Last quarter saw another ~30% selling at prices between ~$445 and ~$514. The elimination this quarter was at prices between ~$421 and ~$502. The stock is now at ~$505.

Alibaba Group Holdings (BABA): BABA was a 2.51% of the portfolio position established in Q2 2020 at prices between $187 and $229 and the stock currently trades at ~$214. Q3 2020 saw a ~25% stake increase at prices between ~$216 and ~$298. Last quarter saw similar selling at prices between ~$222 and ~$317. The disposal this quarter was at prices between ~$223 and ~$271.

Fidelity National Information Services (FIS): The 2.33% FIS position came about as a result of FIS acquiring WorldPay in a cash-and-stock transaction (0.9287 FIS shares and $11 cash for each share held) that closed in July 2019. Third Point had a ~3% of the portfolio (2.2M shares) position in WorldPay. It was established in the 2017-2018 timeframe at a cost-basis of ~$70 per share. The resultant FIS stake was also increased by ~25% in Q3 2019 at prices between $125 and $140. Q2 2020 saw another ~37% stake increase at prices between ~$115 and ~$143. Last quarter saw a similar reduction at prices between ~$124 and ~$151. The elimination this quarter was at prices between ~$123 and ~$146. It currently trades at ~$149.

Salesforce.com (CRM): The 1.54% CRM position was more than doubled in Q4 2018 at prices between $121 and $160. Q3 2019 saw the position almost doubled again at prices between $140 and $160. H1 2020 had seen a ~37% selling at prices between $124 and $192. That was followed with a similar reduction last quarter at prices between ~$220 and ~$267. The disposal this quarter was at prices between ~$205 and ~$249. The stock is now at ~$238.

Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE) and Pinterest Inc. (PINS): The 1.22% EXPE position was established in Q3 2020 at prices between ~$80 and ~$103 and it is now well above that range at ~$177. There was a ~25% selling last quarter at prices between ~$90 and ~$132. The position was disposed this quarter at prices between ~$123 and ~$185. PINS was a 0.51% stake purchased at prices between ~$23 and ~$45 and the stock currently trades at $65.30. The stake was reduced by ~70% last quarter at prices between ~$43 and ~$73. The elimination this quarter was at prices between ~$62 and ~$89.

Planet Fitness (PLNT), Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) and Nike Inc. (NKE): These three small (less than ~1.5% of the portfolio each) stakes were disposed during the quarter.

Stake Increases:

Intuit Inc. (INTU): INTU is a ~3% of the portfolio stake built over the last four quarters at prices between ~$218 and ~$422. The stock currently trades at ~$439.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT): The 2.54% of the portfolio MSFT stake was purchased in Q3 2020 at prices between ~$200 and ~$232. Last two quarters have seen a ~60% stake increase at prices between ~$200 and ~$245. The stock currently trades at ~$250.

S&P Global (SPGI): SPGI is a 2.38% stake established in Q2 2016 at prices between $96 and $128. The position has wavered. Recent activity follows: the five quarters thru Q1 2019 saw a combined ~60% selling at prices between $164 and $213. There was a ~30% stake increase over the last two quarters at prices between ~$306 and ~$379. The stock is now at ~$380.

Aptiv plc (APTV), Estee Lauder (EL), Leslie’s Inc. (LESL), RH Inc. (RH), UnitedHealth (UNH), and Zillow Group (Z): These small (less than ~2% of the portfolio each) stakes were increased this quarter.

Stake Decreases:

PG&E Corp (PCG): PCG is currently the second-largest 13F stake at 6.55% of the portfolio. Third Point’s Q2 2020 letter had the following regarding the investment in PG&E – the position came about as a result of participating in a PIPE (terms for the exit financing called for up to $10.50 per share purchase price). They believed the stock was undervalued as there are several risk mitigation measures in place – wildfire fund (insurance against wildfires), $3B per year investments in wildfire safety, ESG plans, etc. The stock currently trades at $10.14. There was minor trimming this quarter.

Walt Disney (DIS): DIS is currently the third-largest 13F position at 5.23% of the portfolio. It was purchased in Q1 2020 at prices between $85 and $148. Next quarter saw a ~300% stake increase at prices between $94 and $127. The stock currently trades at ~$179. There was a ~13% trimming this quarter.

Danaher Corp. (DHR): The top five 4.40% DHR stake was established in Q3 2015 at prices between $60.90 and $71.50 and increased by two-thirds in Q1 2016 at prices between $62 and $74. There was a ~20% stake increase in Q1 2019 at prices between $98 and $132 while the H1 2020 saw a ~20% selling at prices between $129 and $177. It currently trades at ~$256. This quarter saw minor trimming.

Note: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the Fortive (FTV) spin-off in July 2016.

IAA Inc. (IAA): IAA is a 3.23% of the portfolio stake established in Q4 2019 at prices between $36 and $47. Q2 2020 saw a ~63% stake increase at prices between $25 and $45. IAA is a June 2019 spinoff of the salvage auction business of KAR Auctions (KAR). It started trading at ~$40 and currently goes for $57. There was a ~12% trimming this quarter.

Note: they own ~6% of the business.

Burlington Stores (BURL): The ~3% portfolio stake in BURL was established in Q2 2019 at prices between $146 and $177. The position saw a ~115% stake increase next quarter at prices between $168 and $205. Q1 2020 saw a ~20% selling at prices between $121 and $248 while next quarter there was a similar increase at prices between $141 and $217. Q3 2020 also saw a ~20% stake increase at prices between ~$171 and ~$217. The stock currently trades at ~$323. There was a ~10% trimming this quarter.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG): GOOG is a 2.92% of the portfolio position purchased last quarter at prices between ~$1453 and ~$1828 and the stock is now well above that range at $2412. There was a ~20% reduction this quarter at prices between ~$1728 and ~$2138.

Charter Communications (CHTR): The 2.70% CHTR position was established in Q1 2020 at prices between $372 and $543 and increased by ~150% next quarter at prices between $424 and $547. It is now at ~$695. This quarter saw a ~13% trimming.

Visa Inc. (V): The 2.14% Visa stake was established in Q2 2018 at prices between $118 and $136. The stock is now well above that range at ~$227. H1 2020 had seen a ~17% reduction at prices between $136 and $213 while next quarter there was a ~25% stake increase at prices between ~$189 and ~$217. This quarter saw minor trimming.

Amazon.com (AMZN): AMZN is a 2.38% of the portfolio position purchased in Q4 2019 at prices between $1705 and $1870. The stake saw a ~200% increase in Q1 2020 at prices between $1677 and $2170. The stock is now well above those ranges at ~$3223. There was a ~30% selling last quarter at prices between ~$3005 and ~$3444. This quarter saw another ~20% reduction at prices between ~$2951 and ~$3380.

JD.com (JD) and Facebook Inc. (FB): These two positions were purchased in Q2 2020. JD is a 1.88% of the portfolio stake established at prices between $40 and $62 and the stock currently trades at ~$74. There was a ~35% stake increase in Q3 2020 at prices between ~$60 and ~$83 while last quarter saw a ~25% selling at prices between ~$76 and ~$93. There was a ~3% trimming this quarter. The ~2% FB position was purchased at prices between $154 and $242 and the stock is now at ~$329. Q3 2020 saw a one-third stake increase at prices between ~$230 and ~$304. There was a ~9% trimming this quarter.

Ferrari NV (RACE): RACE is now a 1.39% of the portfolio position. A small position was purchased in Q4 2019. H2 2020 saw the stake built at prices between ~$130 and ~$180. The stock currently trades at ~$211. This quarter saw a ~9% trimming.

Black Knight Inc. (BKI), CarMax Inc. (KMX), Equitrans Midstream (ETRN), Global Blue Group Holding AG (GB), and Jaws Acquisition (JWS): These very small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) stakes were decreased during the quarter.

Kept Steady:

Upstart Holdings (UPST): UPST is currently the largest position at ~11% of the portfolio. Third Point’s original position goes back to a Series C funding round in 2015 when the business was valued at ~$180M. They also added 1.2M shares in the December IPO. UPST started trading at ~$44 and currently goes for ~$148.

Note: They have a ~15% stake in Upstart Holdings and are sitting on gains of over 7x from ~$200M in total investments (~$66M six years ago and ~$140M at IPO).

IQVIA Holdings (IQV): The 2.36% IQV position was purchased in Q3 2018 at prices between $99 and $131 and increased by ~25% in Q3 2019 at prices between $143 and $162. The stock currently trades at ~$240.

Avantor Inc. (AVTR): The 2.15% AVTR stake was established in Q3 2020 at prices between ~$17 and ~$23 and increased by ~235% last quarter at prices between ~$22.50 and ~$28. The stock currently trades at $32.15.

TransDigm Group (TDG): The 1.92% TDG stake was purchased in Q3 2020 at prices between ~$411 and ~$519 and it is currently well above that range at ~$649. There was a ~12% stake increase last quarter.

TE Connectivity (TEL): The 1.35% TEL stake was established in Q1 2020 at prices between $53 and $100 and it is now at ~$136.

Catalent Inc. (CTLT) and ContextLogic (WISH): These very small (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) stakes were kept steady this quarter.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Loeb’s 13F stock holdings in Q1 2021:

Source: John Vincent. Data constructed from Third Point’s 13F filings for Q4 2020 and Q1 2021.