Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:RCLF) (NASDAQ:RCLFU) raised $253 million in an IPO on the Nasdaq and invests in rapidly growing companies creating disruptive technologies. CEO Mike Murphy joins us to discuss why chasing FOMO is a great way to lose money and what investors should be looking for in a SPAC (hint: the same thing they should be looking for in any investment). SPACs have become more popular as companies stayed private longer, and reached a point of saturation - imperative to look at each individual SPAC on its own merit. A chance for retail investors to get in early on high-growth stories. How the SEC has affected SPACs and slowed down new issuings.
