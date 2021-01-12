Photo by FinkAvenue/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

It's becoming increasingly difficult to find good stocks in the current market. Analysts are saying one thing this week, and next week, the opposite. We're determined to keep on finding valuable stocks for our readers by making data-driven decisions. In today's article, we're discussing Visa (NYSE:V), which we think will provide very lucrative returns over the next 12 months whilst bearing the same risk as the S&P 500. Let's see why.

Overview & Recent Activity

Visa is obviously well known, but we've taken some time to break down factors, which ensure the company stays competitive. It's a mature company, but it has changed through time due to its innovative nature.

Visa can best be summarized as a company that provides transaction processes to financial institutions and merchant clients. Visa has been product-driven, which has allowed them to sustain contracts with the largest financial institutions. The company adds value to its products by acquiring early-stage fintech software companies. Visa follows a vertical acquisition strategy that allows them to gradually exploit the entire value chain whilst not spending an abundance on acquisitions. Visa benefits from acquiring existing software as well as developing internally. This helps them beat their competitors year over year.

Visa has invested heavily in value-added services since 2019, with the acquisitions of YellowPepper and Rambus (RMBS). The company has recently been driven to consistently improve on tokenization, security, verification, and anti-fraud.

Performance

The stock outperformed the S&P during the past 5 years due to its expansionary business model. The past year has seen the company being involved in dilutive merger speculation, which has held the stock back somewhat.

What's impressive is that Visa's stock has been able to beat the market in the long run whilst having a low Beta (currently 1).

Financial

Both topline growth and earnings per share beat estimates in the latest earnings report. Both analysts and we see this continuing.

Revenues have grown at a high CAGR of 12.8% between 2009 and 2019, but were down 5% during 2020, and 4% in Q-1 2021. As bricks-and-mortar businesses open back up, Visa will experience higher revenue growth rates. There's more money in circulation than pre-pandemic. This might lead to a higher marginal propensity to consume.

Inorganic growth has helped the company sustain its impressive top-line earnings growth. Recent acquisitions have been streamlined, which has been beneficial to the business due to key synergies, cost-cutting, and added efficiency to operations.

Visa continues to invest in technology and tokenization. The company is staying ahead of its competition with innovation.

Because Visa is a software company, all of its successfully developed assets will be capitalized at some stage, and bottom-line earnings will subsequently improve.

Efficiency & Shareholder Value

Although the pandemic caused a bit of a blip over the past year, Visa's return on invested capital and its weighted average cost of capital have seen a divergence. The company is providing a better return to shareholders, whilst its cost of capital is being reduced due to cheaper debt financing. According to Gurufocus, the company has a 27.31x interest coverage ratio, which means it can repay its annual interest 27.31 times with its current EBIT. If Visa continues to produce impressive earnings, the cost of debt (3.33%) should continue decreasing and investors will hold more residual.

Visa has a strong cash per share position. As the cash per share position grows, the company is more likely to continue acquiring companies, which adds to scale in both topline revenue as well as net income (due to synergies). Because their cash position is really strong, Visa won't need to issue additional shares to acquire companies. The fact that they acquire early-stage companies instead of mature companies also means that their transaction sizes are smaller. This is beneficial to shareholders as they won't be diluted.

As a matter of fact, the diluted EPS has grown year over year (this is a good thing) prior to covid-19. The company is set to improve on earnings and won't issue any new shares, anytime soon. This means a lot for investors who are looking to invest in a shareholder-driven company.

Price Target

Top banking analysts have set a mean price target of $267.20 for the next 12 months. If the stock had to reach the target, investors will benefit from an 18% (rounded) upside. Based on a quantitative model, a higher price target could be reached. All the data was drawn from Seeking Alpha to calculate a justified forward P/E price target.

We found: 46.99 x 6.33 = $297.44

We used a time-matrix EPS and a GAAP P/E ratio and calculated that investors could experience up to 31% in gains over the next 12 months. We stand by this valuation as we believe that strong earnings growth will cause upward estimates by analysts. Price targets do, however, hold subjective views, and investors should be cautious when investing based on price targets.

Risks

There's still weakness in international business, which makes up for the bulk of Visa's revenue. Transactions were down 24% in Q-1 as certain countries are fighting strong challenges with increasing covid infections.

Visa has been adding to client incentives to prop up their user volume. Visa spent 25% of its total Q-1 revenue on incentives.

Higher variable costs caused a 3.3% increase in operating expenses during 2020. This came during a time of suppressed organic earnings. Visa might continue to struggle with the same problem during an inflationary environment in 2021/22.

The company failed with a $5.3 billion merger in 2020/21, which might have cost a large amount of money in legal fees. Investors might be spooked as well.

Final Word

Visa has traded somewhat similar to a re-opening stock. The company streamlines its acquisition deals well. It's grown substantially in the past 10 years, both organically and indirectly. Metrics show that Visa is a good spender of investors' money whilst providing worth to shareholders. Visa is a long-term buy but will potentially see a spike in upside over the next 12 months, which investors shouldn't miss out on. In a nutshell, it's a buy!