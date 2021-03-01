Photo by FoxysGraphic/iStock via Getty Images

You probably don't think much about Canada or Canadian stocks. Okay, well maybe you do if you're Canadian, eh? It's not usually the first place U.S. investors think of when picking places to park funds because it's all kind of murky and, well, so mysterious. Well, that's all over now! We're doing a deep dive into Canadian monthly payers to shine a light on monthly payers in the Great White North.

I recently wrote about my top ten monthly dividend payers. There weren't any Canadian stocks on there because there are different factors at play when investing across borders and it's better to talk about them separately. Interest in monthly payers has grown over time for reasons we'll get to below, so it's time to expand our horizons for diversification.

There are so many excellent offerings in this field that limiting the discussion to just ten payers cannot do justice to what is available. Thus, I've included capsule descriptions of other worthwhile monthly payers, too. Think of this as an overview of the broad field of Canadian monthly payers.

Why Monthly Dividends?

There are some natural questions that arise when talking about a topic like this. So, let's get them out of the way before we look at the actual picks. The first obvious question is, why limit the selection to monthly payers when there are quarterly payers that may provide a better return? I see that question a lot, it pops up in the comments on just about every article on this topic.

Monthly dividend payers are a subset of the stock universe just like dividend payers in general. Asking why we should limit a discussion to monthly payers is similar to asking why we would limit our analysis to dividend stocks. The answer is the same in both cases: because people like dividend stocks, and many people who like dividend stocks that pay monthly.

Many investors like to see dividends appear in their accounts. There's no reason to feel defensive about that. Some people like Fords and some like Chevrolets, choosing one or the other isn't some character defect or a decision to light your barbecue with hundred-dollar bills.

There are a lot of advantages to monthly dividends, but I won't try to be exhaustive in enumerating them. For me, personally, I just like to see those dividends appear every month. It reminds me of my old passbook savings accounts. I don't like waiting for my money if I don't have to.

Bills appear monthly, so why shouldn't dividend income? There's nothing magical about quarterly dividends. The larger size of quarterly distributions leads to some well-known stock price fluctuations around the ex-date, with especially large dividends causing correspondingly larger effects. Monthly dividends are smaller and thus cause less noticeable "gaming" around the ex-dividend date. There's a theory that paying monthly dividends forces management to be more attentive to their business, exerting more discipline due to the constant pressure.

Many monthly payers perform as well as top stocks in other broad categories. If someone implies there's something wrong with liking them, just turn the tables and ask why the person asking you prefers quarterly dividends - or no dividends. I bet you'll stump them.

Why Canadian Stocks?

With non-US stocks, you generally are looking at two big potential issues: exchange-rate fluctuations, and tax issues. There are other issues, too, such as policy differences and different legal systems with different rules. But these differences can be advantages as much as they are disadvantages. The only thing you can say with certainty is that there are some differences that matter. Of course, if you're Canadian as many of my readers are, these aren't differences relating to what you're used to at all. Anyway, let's briefly go through some factors to keep in mind when buying Canadian securities.

Currency Fluctuations

The Canadian and United States dollars can be quite active on the currency exchanges. Sometimes the advantage is on one side, sometimes it is on the other. For long stretches, they trade sideways. Recently, the Canadian dollar has been gaining ground against its US counterpart, but that can always change.

Data by YCharts

I do not aim my articles at currency traders, and exploiting currency fluctuations is not my priority. My main point is that, when you invest in Canadian securities, your dividends and share price will fluctuate for reasons related to currency valuations. It is important to keep that in mind. Canadians who invest in US companies, of course, already know all about this.

As the chart above shows, there have been noticeable swings in value lately between the US and Canadian dollars. Since the 2020 pandemic, the Canadian dollar has been rising in value. Thus, US citizens holding Canadian assets such as shares of Canadian companies have benefited. Possible reasons for the Canadian dollar surge include heavy spending in the US that may lead to inflation and the change in administrations.

One other thing: a sharp Canadian friend of mine once told me to forget the fact that the U.S. Dollar and the Canadian Dollar have different "values" when looking at financial figures. Just compare apples to apples - Canadian values to other Canadian values - and you won't get confused by whether one dollar is valued higher than the other dollar.

Exchange rates will affect the value of your investment in Canadian companies in ways that you may not foresee. Recently, that has been a positive effect, and some commentators think that could continue under the Biden administration.

Tax Implications

A second potential issue with investing in Canadian stocks is tax implications. There can be tax-withholding implications and other impacts on a US taxpayer. In my opinion, these types of issues aren't sufficient to turn a good Canadian investment into a bad one. Some of these issues can be eliminated or at least greatly reduced by holding Canadian issues in a tax-advantaged account such as an IRA. They also can be handled at tax time with appropriate maneuvers. I don't give tax advice, just do your due diligence. You need to examine your own financial situation and act appropriately.

Canadian REITs are quite similar to US REITs for practical purposes, but not identical. This is because REITs are just creatures of statutes, and the U.S. and Canadian statutes are not identical.

U.S. REITs are corporations, while Canadian REITs are unincorporated investment trusts. Canadian REITs must pay 100% of profits to shareholders, while US REITs only have to pay 90%. The Canadian government requires that its REITs withhold 15% of shareholder distributions defined as return on capital. US investors generally can get that back by claiming a foreign tax credit up to $300 for single taxpayers and $800 for married couples filing jointly. or by filing Tax Form 1116. On the flip side, for U.S. investors, Canadian REIT distributions are subject to the maximum 15% capital gains tax rate as opposed to ordinary income.

My own practice is to hold stocks with tax issues only in a tax-advantaged account. However, there's no reason you can't hold these monthly payers in regular accounts. You may have to fill out some forms and perhaps wait for some of your dividend income to be returned to you. If you have the patience, there is an opportunity here for you.

Diversification

Investing in Canadian companies is the chance to diversify. Investing next door may not seem like much diversification, but there is more there than meets the eye. Anytime you cross the border, you're entering into a very different world in terms of laws and politics. I've already touched on some of those above.

Canada has different political priorities than the United States. This sometimes mystifies the rest of the world. For instance, issues about certain pipelines puzzle people abroad. Canada is huge and there are great opportunities in fields such as oil and gas, energy, as you'll see below.

Some Good Monthly Payers That Aren't On The List

I reviewed about forty Canadian companies paying a monthly dividend, and an additional 24 Real Estate Investment Trusts and Exchange Traded Funds. There are plenty of good choices. However, this is a much smaller universe than in the United States, where there are hundreds of monthly payers. Other differences include many choices not having been around as long as monthly payers in the US, and low average daily volumes. Always check a Canadian security's volume before buying, and use limit orders.

Funds

There are some interesting Canadian funds that I considered for the list. Many of them are dominated by banks and other financial holdings. I decided not to rank the funds because they all pursue different strategies that aren't really comparable. Which you prefer depends more on how you feel about those strategies than their performance. So, in no particular order, here are the funds with decent performance that I think are worthy of your consideration.

The iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETF Common Class (CYSXF, CDZ.TO) has a Management Expense Ratio (fee) of .66%, which is a little high. Its holdings are dominated by banks. It has a recent yield of 4.25% but very low volume.

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCPK:ENDTF) has a 9.5% distribution yield. This fund follows an increasingly common tactic of selling covered calls on blue-chip stocks. This seems like it should have a much better strategy in a declining or sideways market than a strong one. However, you can't argue with results, and ENDTF has returned 14% annualized over the past five years. The fund takes on small amounts of debt, and it has had a stable payout for the past decade.

iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Div Index ETF (XDIV.TO) has only been around since June 17, 2017. On the positive side, it has a low MER of .12%, and so is a cheap way to get into the Canadian market. XDIV only holds 20 positions, though, so you're not getting too much diversification. Its 7.82% annualized return since inception is certainly respectable, let's see if that continues.

iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETF (ISDJF) (XDV.TO) was formed in December 2005 and tracks the performance of the Dow Jones Canada Select Dividend Index. This is another low-volume ETF, but the 7.9% annualized five-year return isn't too shabby.

Vanguard FTSE Canadian High Dividend Yield Idx ETF (VDY.TO) tracks the FTSE Canada High Dividend Yield Index. It started trading in November 2012. VDY is heavily weighted toward financial stocks (about 60%) and has just under a billion dollars under management. It is reasonably liquid for Canadian securities. The annualized five-year return is about 10%.

Invesco Canadian Dividend Index ETF (PDC.TO) is another solid performer. It yields 4.41%, and the annualized five-year return is 8.42%. Expenses are a bit high at .56%.

The iShares Core S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETF (XEI.TO) holds a lot of Canadian banks, energy, pipeline, and telecommunications companies in its portfolio. XEI holds 75 securities for good diversification. On the positive side, it has a low MER of 0.22% and yields about 4.25%. The annualized five-year return is 8.4%, so this is a reasonable choice if you just want exposure to the Canadian market.

Vanguard FTSE Canadian Capped REIT Index ETF (VRE.TO) holds a basket of Canadian REITs. It yields about 3.2% and is a good way to get exposure to the thriving Canadian REIT sector without the potential risk of holding just one REIT.

BMO CA High Dividend Covered Call ETF (ZWC.TO) is another fund that uses a covered call strategy, Canoe discussed above. The fund yields about 7.5%, but its annualized five-year return is under 5%. This wouldn't be my first choice despite the fund's great pedigree. As you might expect from a fund operated by the Bank of Montreal, its top five holdings are all big Canadian banks.

The BMO Canadian Dividend ETF (ZDV.TO) focuses on stocks with a good three-year dividend growth rate. ZDV has an MER of 0.38%, which isn't bad but isn't stellar, either. It has a solid 4.3% yield and is another Bank of Montreal fund that focuses on the big six Canadian banks (TD, Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS), Royal Bank of Canada (RY), BMO, CIBC (CM), and National Bank of Canada (OTCPK:NTIOF) (NA)). ZDV has an 8.09% annualized return over the past five years.

Stocks

There are quite a few Canadian stocks that are monthly payers that just missed my list. In this section, I'll briefly discuss them.

First National Financial Corporation (OTCPK:FNLIF, FN.TO) is a mortgage company that has processed and serviced mortgages since 1988. It is an eight-year dividend aristocrat with a nice 3.7% yield. The market cap $2.9 billion. FNLIF has a tendency to pay special dividends in late November. It has rewarded its shareholders over time and might be worth a look.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation (OTC:AMIVF, AI.TO) is small by U.S. standards, but there's nothing small about its 5.9% yield. Operating income is growing and even grew in 2020 despite the pandemic. AMIVF furnishes loans at a premium to hard-to-loan-to companies.

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (OTCPK:TBCRF) is a non-bank lender to commercial properties. The fund began trading on June 4, 2020 and finances multifamily, office, and other properties in urban areas. It is best to hold TBCRF in a tax-advantaged account because it does not pay a qualified dividend.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCPK:CWYUF, SRU-UN.TO) owns the land under 1/4 of the Walmarts in Canada. CWYUF has a strong 97.8% occupancy rate and a $4.4 billion market cap. It had a rough 2020 that knocked its earnings down but has continued paying that healthy 5.8% yield.

Slate Grocery REIT (OTC:SRRTF, TSX: SGR.UN / SGR.U) is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate in major U.S. metro markets. It has an 8.3% yield but has lagged the S&P 500 by a wide margin over the past five years. Slate's properties are in the United States, so you aren't getting as much diversification as you would with more Canada-oriented companies. It usually raises its dividend in December but did not do so in 2020.

E Split Corp (ENS.TO) pays a huge 11% yield. However, the annualized total return since it began trading in 2018 is only 8.36%. Thus, a portion of that high yield is a return of capital, and that always turns me off. On the positive side, though, it paid that big dividend right through the pandemic, which is impressive.

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCPK:LWSCF, SIA.TO) owns and operates seniors housing communities in Canada. This is a growth area all across North America. LWSCF yields about 5.4% and has a total annualized return of about 5% over the past five years. On the downside, this stock has lagged the S&P 500 badly over the past five years, though it has rebounded well since the pandemic.

---------------

Two solid Canadian monthly payers that you may see mentioned elsewhere are not on the list because they recently were acquired. Northview (OTC:NPRUF, Canadian ticker: NVU.UN) a REIT based and operating in Canada, was acquired by Starlight Group Property Holdings Inc. and KingSett Capital Inc. The other one, Shaw Communications Inc. (SJR), was acquired by Rogers Communications in a $26-billion transaction.

Okay, on with the top ten list!

My Top Ten List of Canadian Monthly Payers

First, a quick caveat: recent statistics such as payout ratio (lower is better) can be misleading for many companies. The pandemic during 2020 caused many companies in specific fields to have more trouble than they could handle while maintaining their dividend. Snapshots looking only at 2020 financials can be misleading. Some reviewers will mention such statistics without context, but context is king. I believe it is wiser to look at a company's long track record of five or more years to see the true health of a payout. However, how companies did during the stress test of 2020 does provide some insight we might otherwise lack.

My Top Ten Canadian Monthly Dividend Picks

Stock Type One-Year Return Five-Year Annualized Return Yield Pembina Pipeline Energy 39.32% 7.89% 6.44% Killam Apartment REIT REIT 34.10% 12.76% 3.35% TransAlta Renewables Utility 61.66% 18.52% 4.77% Northland Power Inc. Utility 50.18% 20.29% 2.94% Savaria Industrial 65.53% 23.75% 2.45% Parkland Corporation Energy 22.99% 17.18% 3.12% Granite REIT REIT 39.76% 22.11% 3.69% Exchange Income Corporation Industrial 108.64% 13.44% 5.73% Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. Consumer Cyclicals 47.94% 2.54% 6.55% RioCan REIT REIT 78.68% 3.18% 4.50%

All data is as of the close on May 28, 2021, taken from Seeking Alpha and Buyupside. Special dividends and so forth may distort some numbers.

Let's look briefly at each of these picks.

10. RioCan REIT (OTCPK:RIOCF, REI-UN.TO) is a very popular Canadian monthly dividend payer. It is the second-largest real estate investment trust in Canada, with about 221 properties and a total asset value of $15 billion. Since tumbling hard in the spring of 2020, RioCan has surged 78% in the past year after falling sharply during the pandemic and likely isn't done with its recovery.

Data by YCharts

Toronto-based RioCan focuses on retail and mixed-use properties, a total of 221, in major urban hubs. Most are concentrated in Ontario, over 50%. A major portion of its retail portfolio is in grocery stores, and the company helped build Tanger Outlet. RioCan owns about 38.3 million square feet of space. Loblaws is its biggest tenant. RioCan is a reliable payer, having paid distributions for 23 straight years.

RIOCF Payout Ratio. The columns are for 2011-2020 and TTM (Seeking Alpha).

Not all is perfect with RioCan. It cut the distribution by 33% (.12 to .08) in January 2021, which is the reason it is so far down on this list. It was the conservative thing to do after a rough 2020, but I have to deduct points for that. Despite this hiccup, I wouldn't write RioCan off. It has a long track record of excellence that shows no signs of stopping. RIOCF has a number of projects in the works that have come online recently or are expected to in the next couple of years. These include The Well™ in downtown Toronto and seven residential properties expected to be contributing toward revenues by 2023.

The company's Funds from Operations (FFO) increased from $334.3 million in 2013 to $443.5 million in 2019, a 33% increase. They then fell back below $400 million during the pandemic year. If you believe that 2020, which badly hurt RioCan's five-year total return, was an aberration, then RIOCF likely has some good upside potential.

CEO Ed Sunshine is bullish on Ontario real estate, where prices are rising fast. The company is pivoting quickly from retail to mixed-use urban towers and is expects a huge demand for urban residential space due to heavy immigration. Canadian interest rates are projected to remain low. Let me add this last thought: it is better to invest in a fundamentally strong underlying business after the dividend cut that solves the short-term issues and restores financial health. That's your opportunity now with RioCan. Based on its recent price performance, savvy investors seem to understand that.

While RioCan isn't my top pick, it's the most interesting Canadian monthly payer because it has so much promise. It has the chance to rival the top US monthly payers once it gets its act together, but it didn't do well with the stress test of 2020 and so still has a way to go. If you're looking to get into it on a small dip, the chart suggests light support at $16 and more at $14.

9. Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (OTCPK:PZRIF, TSX: PZA.TO) has a strong following among Canadian monthly payers. It has been a fairly good recovery play, beating the S&P 500 over the past year.

PZRIF one-year total return chart vs. S&P 500. Source: Seeking Alpha.

The business model of PZA is unit trusts which pay PZRIF royalties. It collects fixed royalties off franchise fees. These payments are paid from top-line income by the restaurants that sell the pizzas. There are 645 Pizza Pizza restaurants and 104 Pizza 73 restaurants in the Pizza Pizza royalty pool after 15 of the former and 8 of the latter closed during the pandemic. It is easy to imagine renewed expansion as the pandemic subsides and ultimately disappears, so there should be some upside with this stock.

PZRIF Payout Ratio. The columns are for 2011-2020 and TTM (Seeking Alpha).

PZRIF cut the dividend during the pandemic but raised it slightly at the end of 2020. It yields about 6% and the dividend now is covered. Dip buyers might get this in the low $8 range under the right market conditions.

8. Exchange Income Corporation (OTCPK:EIFZF) is very diversified industrial company and has grown by shrewd acquisitions. Performance over the past year and five years has been quite good.

EIFZF three-year chart vs. S&P 500 (Seeking Alpha).

IFFZF is heavily involved in regional air services, helicopters, and a flight college, among other things. We all know that 2020 was not kind to airlines, so it also was not a good year for EIFZF. As the chart shows, it took a very big hit in its stock price. The company had to lower the dividend slightly, though that since has bounced back to new highs. EIFZF has rewarded shareholders over the past five years with a solid annualized 13.18% return.

EIFZF Payout Ratio. The columns are for 2011-2020 and TTM (Seeking Alpha).

The payout ratio has a recurring tendency to balloon higher at times, but the company is committed to the dividend. There is strong support at $30, so dips to that level may be appealing to dip buyers.

7. Granite REIT (GRP.U) (TSX: GRT.UN) is a solid REIT that doesn't get the attention it merits. As shown in the chart, it has been a solid performer over the past five years, easily beating the S&P 500 index.

Granite REIT five-year total returns vs. S&P 500 (Seeking Alpha).

Granite has a portfolio of properties in nine different countries, most in the US (43) and Canada (26). Thus, you are getting a lot of diversification with Granite.

Granite REIT owns and operates logistics properties that are valuable in e-commerce. Total annual revenues have grown from $178 million to $267 million since 2011. The company came through the pandemic like a champ, with operating income growing from $158 to $204 million during 2020. The stock has been a solid dividend performer over the past five years. GRP.U Payout Ratio. The columns are for 2011-2020 and TTM (Seeking Alpha).

The yield is not spectacular at about 3.25% because it has steadily decreased as the stock has gained in value, but it appears rock-solid. The payout ratio also has decreased over time. Granite REIT may be the best monthly dividend payer that you've never heard of. It shows no signs of slowing its outperformance and has greatly rewarded its shareholders. I consider Granite a buy under $60.

6. Parkland Corporation (OTCPK:PKIUF), an oil and gas refining and marketing company, has kept pace with the S&P 500 over the past five years. It took a huge dip during the pandemic but has shot right back up.

PKIUF REIT five-year total returns vs. S&P 500 (Seeking Alpha).

PKIUF has been growing revenues fast. They took a big hit in the pandemic year of 2020, but are still almost three times what they were ten years ago. The company operates retail fuel stations and stores in 25 countries, but primarily in North America. Its three divisions, retail, logistics, marketing, make the company relatively self-sufficient.

PKIUF Payout Ratio. The columns are for 2011-2020 and TTM (Seeking Alpha).

As can be seen from the figures, PKIUF typically covers the dividend handily. The yield is a little under 3% but has been growing steadily. The stock has strong support at $30 and dips to that area have been good buying opportunities.

5. Savaria Corporation (OTCPK:SISXF) is in the home accessibility industry (elevators and lifts, vehicle conversions, ramps, etc.). A glance at the five-year chart shows why I like Savaria. I get a tingle up my leg when I see a stock beat the S&P 500 like that. Hey, making money turns me on!

Savaria Five-year chart versus the S&P 500. Seeking Alpha.

There's a reason for Savaria's solid performance. It is a play on the trend of an aging population, and we aren't getting any younger. The company finances its growth using debt and equity, so shares outstanding have grown, but that strategy has paid off. Revenue is up from $67 million in 2011 to $278 million in 2020, and gross profits have quintupled during that period. Savaria acquired Sweden's Handicare on 4 March 2021 for CAD$521 million, achieving extensive diversification in Europe. The deal should be immediately accretive to Savaria earnings.

SISXF Payout Ratio. The columns are for 2011-2020 and TTM (Seeking Alpha).

Savaria switched from quarterly to monthly dividend payments in 2017, and the dividend has grown sharply during that period. The company's payout ratio was just under 90% in 2020, which has been fairly typical in recent years. With a 23.34% annualized return over the past five years, Savaria has been a good stock to hold. Savaria appears ready to break out to new highs, but dip buys may find a bargain in the low $14s if volatility hits the market.

4. Northland Power Inc. (OTCPK:NPIFF, NPI.TO) produces power from renewable resources. It has a $7.5 billion market cap and assets over $11 billion. As shown below, NPIFF is another clear outperformed versus the S&P 500 over the past five years.

NPIFF vs. the S&P 500 over the past five years. Seeking Alpha.

Northland is one of the world's largest developers of wind farms and recently extended its global reach by making a large acquisition in Spain. However, most of its properties are in North America. Northland has some off-shore wind farms in Europe and Taiwan and has been in business for 33 years, which is a long time for a company so heavily into renewables. The company has paid monthly dividends since 2001.

NPIFF Payout Ratio. The columns are for 2011-2020 and TTM (Seeking Alpha).

The monthly dividend currently yields 2.78%. As shown by the date, Northland typically covers its dividend easily, though the company lost money in 2014 and 2015. The stock price has been bouncing around in the $30-40 range and is a decent value at its current $33.51

3. TransAlta Renewables (OTCPK:TRSWF, TSE: RNW) is a power utility company that was founded in 2013 and is based in Calgary. It has performed well over the past one year and five year periods, beating the S&P 500 in both time frames.

One-year chart of TransAlta Renewables vs. the S&P 500. Seeking Alpha.

Befitting its name, TransAlta Renewables is Canada's largest generator of wind power (23 wind farms). It also is heavily into hydroelectric power generation (13 facilities), gas (7 plants), and solar power (1 facility). TransAlta has a total of 44 facilities in Canada and some in Australia. Power companies such as TransAlta benefit in tough times from long-term contracts with assured revenues. Green industries are in favor these days, and having "Renewables" in its name can't hurt with environmentally conscious investors.

NPIFF Payout Ratio. The columns are for 2011-2020 and TTM (Seeking Alpha).

TransAlta has a solid 19.95% annualized return over the past five years. The payout ratio ballooned during the pandemic but remains high at 168%, but 2020 was a profitable year and revenues even grew slightly. The $15 range looks like solid support, and the stock could return to its old highs over $18 with a little market luck.

2. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:KMMPF, KMP-UN.TO) is a low-risk monthly payer with a great track record. This can be seen from its five-year performance versus the S&P 500, which it has basically matched.

Killam Apartment REIT five-year total return vs. S&P 500. Seeking Alpha.

Killam has a portfolio of 16 000 apartments and 5000 manufactured homes primarily in Halifax, New Brunswick, and Ontario. The properties have a consistently high occupancy rate.

Killam is a company on the move. It announced on May 25, 2021, that it was acquiring a four-property, 11-building portfolio totaling 785 units in Kitchener and Waterloo, ON, for $190.5 million. This increases Killam's total units in the province to 3342, with another 485 units under development.

Killam Payout Ratio. The columns are for 2011-2020 and TTM (Seeking Alpha).

The yield is not spectacular at 3.3%, but Killam typically has a very low payout ratio. As shown by the data, the payout rate recently was 37.8% and has been well below 50% since 2016.

This is a good choice for investors who are a little leery about PBA's volatility (see below) and just want a nice bond substitute. In that regard, Killam Apartments REIT is the best choice on this list. Recently trading at $15.75, KMMPF might be a good long-term pickup anywhere under $15, while it should find strong support at $14.

1. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA, PPL.TO) has been a steady dividend performer for years. It usually outperforms the S&P 500 and has matched it over the past year. What I like about the PBA chart is how it is so smooth and steady, just rolling uphill with barely a stumble. To wrench a line out of "Glengarry Glen Ross," put that on the Cadillac board!

PBA One-Year Performance vs. S&P 500. Seeking Alpha.

PBA's performance is even more impressive when you look at the five-year chart. Steady and usually heading in the (upper) right direction.

PBA five-year performance vs. S&P 500. Seeking Alpha.

PBA is a top North American energy company, providing transportation and midstream services. It has its headquarters in Calgary and mainly operates in western Canada. The company is on the move, having bought a chunk of Kinder Morgan in December 2019, and has been around for 60 years with a market cap of $20 billion.

Pembina has three segments: pipelines (57% of revenues), facilities (30%), and marketing and new ventures (13%). It has a lot of "fee-for-service" contracts, which are long-term contracts with predetermined cash flow, and earns from storing oil and natural gas. Its long-term contracts are not as vulnerable to oil prices and thus provide stability, which is reflected in that steady stock price rise.

PBA Payout Ratio. The columns are for 2011-2020 and TTM (Seeking Alpha).

PBA has five straight years of dividend growth and 23 consecutive years of dividend payments. The dependable 6% dividend has been as reliable as oil flowing through Pembina's pipelines. PBA is very similar to Enbridge Inc. (ENB), though Enbridge pays a quarterly dividend. The stock has a 7.83% annualized return five years over the past five years. As shown by the data, the dividend is typically covered, though 2020 was an exception due to the pandemic.

A stock with a reliable 6% dividend is always worth taking a look at. Dips below $30 should present good buying opportunities.

Conclusion

Canada offers a number of top monthly payers in diverse fields. As usual, there is a tradeoff between yield and safety, but you can find both in some of these stocks within limits. Those who able to take on a little more risk for a higher yield might want to consider PBA, while KMMPF offers a very secure dividend with a conservative payout ratio. There also are plenty of Canadian funds that are monthly payers for those who want to spread out their risk. It's nice to have choices, and Canada offers many of them for investors looking for a little diversification who like to see those dividends every month.