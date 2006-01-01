Although I covered several banks here on Seeking Alpha and assumed for many banking stocks, that they were undervalued, Svenska Handelsbanken (OTCPK:SVNLF) is the only banking stock I own. And while it might have been a mistake not to buy some other banks (especially the two leading Canadian Banks - The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) and the Royal Bank of Canada (RY) - might have been good picks), I do not regret buying Svenska Handelsbanken. Even when looking at the outperformance of other banks like Wells Fargo (WFC), JPMorgan Chase (JPM) or the above-mentioned Canadian banks I do not regret the pick.

In the following article, we will take another look at the company. We will not only look at the last quarterly results and the stable performance over the last few quarters, but also look on the measures Svenska Handelsbanken is taking to improve efficiency. Additionally, we will provide another intrinsic value calculation and look at the technical picture.

First Quarter Results

When looking at the first quarter results of 2021, we see a very stable performance. Total income in the first quarter of 2021 was SEK 11,292 million and compared to the same quarter last year (SEK 11,178 million) total income grew 1.0% YoY. While net interest income declined about 5% to SEK 7,818 million, net fee and commission income increased 10% to SEK 2,963 million. Operating profit increased 9% from SEK 5,142 million in Q1/20 to SEK 5,612 million in Q1/21 (and when adjusted for foreign exchange effects, it increased even 15%). When looking at the bottom line, earnings per share increased from SEK 1.99 in Q1/20 to SEK 2.21 in Q1/21 - an increase of 11.1% YoY.

(Source: Svenska Handelsbanken Q1/21 Presentation)

Return on equity increased from 10.3% in Q1/20 to 10.6% in Q1/21 (in Q4/20, return on equity was even 10.9%). The common equity tier 1 ratio (CET1 ratio) was 20.2% in the first quarter of 2021 compared to 17.6% in the same quarter last year - an extremely high number compared to almost any other bank all over the world.

(Source: Svenska Handelsbanken Q1/21 Presentation)

Additionally, we also saw increased deposits from the public over the last quarters and years, which is also a good sign. Right now, household deposits are around SEK 580 billion and over the last three years, household deposits increased with a CAGR of 8%. Deposits and borrowings from corporates also increased with a high pace over the last few years - a CAGR of 12% since 2018.

(Source: Svenska Handelsbanken Q1/21 Presentation)

Stable Performance and Consistency

In the last five quarters, Svenska Handelsbanken actually had a very stable income and very stable profits. Total income was lowest in the second quarter of 2020 (SEK 10,625 million). In the fourth quarter of 2020, total income was SEK 11,431 million with the other quarters since Q1/20 being in between. Earnings per share in the last five quarters fluctuated between SEK1.68 (in Q3/20) and SEK 2.21 (in Q4/20 and Q1/21).

(Source: Svenska Handelsbanken Q1/21 Earnings Release)

And when looking at the last decade, we also see operating profit increasing with a stable pace of 4% annually.

(Source: Svenska Handelsbanken Q1/21 Presentation)

While other banks reported much lower earnings (mostly in the second quarter of 2020 or third quarter of 2020), Svenska Handelsbanken actually showed high levels of stability. Net credit losses were SEK 598 million in the first quarter of 2020, while it was below SEK 100 million in all the other quarters.

(Source: Svenska Handelsbanken Q1/21 Presentation)

And when looking at the credit loss ratio of Svenska Handelsbanken in 2020 compared to other Nordic banks (Danske Bank, DNB, Nordea, SEB and Swedbank), we see a huge difference for fiscal 2020 and especially in the first quarter of 2021, Handelsbanken reported a credit loss ratio of only 0.01%. This is underlining once again - similar to the Great Financial Crisis and the Sweden recession in the 1990s, how stable and risk averse Svenska Handelsbanken actually is.

Restructuring

The strength of Svenska Handelsbanken are the moderate growth rates in combination with the high stability and risk-averse nature of the bank. In case of Handelsbanken we can be pretty sure, that the bank won't run in major troubles, but it might also not grow with an extremely high pace as higher returns usually require higher risks. Nevertheless, Svenska Handelsbanken can try to improve its business by focusing on cost efficiency.

(Source: Svenska Handelsbanken Q4/20 Presentation)

And over the next three years, Svenska Handelsbanken is trying to improve its efficiency and is focusing on costs. In fiscal 2020, the expenses were about SEK 21.6 billion and until 2023, management is expecting expenses to go down to SEK 20 billion. If these SEK 1.6 billion in savings go to the bottom line, it will increase earnings per share about 10%.

The ideas and goals are not new - Svenska Handelsbanken is admitting that itself. These are ideas that are out there already, and banks are following that path for several years. But that does not mean Handelsbanken can't reach a higher level of profitability by using these strategies to reduce expenses and become more efficient.

(Source: Svenska Handelsbanken Q4/20 Presentation)

Photo by bruev/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

One of the ideas to increase efficiency created quite some turmoil last year in September, when the news was announced (the stock dropped quite a bit). In the press release it stated:

On one hand, many of Handelsbanken's core customers have ever more advanced demands for their personal meetings. For this reason; Handelsbanken is now strengthening its presence at the branches, in order to meet the demands of, for example, corporate customers and private banking customers. This will be achieved through the granting of an even greater degree of decision-making authority and increased accessibility to specialist expertise, although in fewer locations. The number of branches is expected to decrease from the current figure of 380 to approximately 200 by the end of 2021."

To understand, why this is major news for Svenska Handelsbanken we have to understand, that the bank was always focused on its branches and the "church spire principle". Management was basically demanding that every branch manager should be able to see all the customers from the steeple. But Handelsbanken's new strategy is undermining that principle. To focus on its branches was Handelsbanken's unique selling point and there was the fear, that this strategic change might result in the loss of some customers that chose Handelsbanken due to its dense branch network. Now, almost nine months later, Svenska Handelsbanken seems to do quite fine - at least deposits from the public still increased. And we have to ask the simple question: To which bank should customers switch? Handelsbanken still has the densest network of all banks in Sweden.

And while Handelsbanken will decrease the number of its branches, the bank will continue to invest in its digital customer offerings (a total amount of SEK 1 billion in 2021 and 2022). And especially as Sweden is a country, which is extremely open for cashless payments and already at an advanced stage regarding digitalization, I assume the population will learn to live with Handelsbanken's decision.

Intrinsic Value Calculation

In the last four quarters, Handelsbanken generated SEK 8.10 in earnings per share, which leads to a P/E ratio of 11.7 at the time of writing. And compared to many of its peers, this is still rather cheap (Svenska Handelsbanken's stock has lagged behind many of its peers). JPMorgan Chase is trading for a P/E ratio of 13, the Bank of America (BAC) is trading for 18.2 times earnings, the Toronto-Dominion Bank is trading for a P/E ratio of 13.8 and the Royal Bank of Canada is trading for a P/E ratio of 15.6 (using TTM GAAP numbers).

And not only when looking at the price-earnings ratio, we get the feeling, that Svenska Handelsbanken seems to be rather undervalued. This assessment is also supported by an intrinsic value calculation. Since 2011, earnings per share increased with a CAGR of 2.45% and when assuming, that Svenska Handelsbanken can grow only with a pace of 2.5% annually from now till perpetuity and take the profit of the last four quarters as basis (and a 10% discount rate), the intrinsic value for Svenska Handelsbanken would be SEK 107.94. When looking at the operating profit during the last decade, we get a CAGR of 4% and if we assume, that Svenska Handelsbanken is able to grow with a pace of 4% from now till perpetuity (all other assumptions being similar), we get an intrinsic value of SEK 134.92 for the stock.

And although Svenska Handelsbanken had trouble to grow during the last decade - similar to many other banks around the world - I still see the assumptions above not as overly optimistic and Svenska Handelsbanken will probably beat these assumptions in the years to come. Additionally, Svenska Handelsbanken is moving very cautious. This might lead to lower growth rates but is also limiting the downside risk. As we have shown above, Svenska Handelsbanken always had an extremely low credit loss ratio and we can assume this will also be the case in the years to come.

Technical Picture

Not only does Svenska Handelsbanken seem very cheap, but the stock is also interesting from a technical point of view. Since 2015, Svenska Handelsbanken has been in a correction phase and the stock declined 50% from about SEK 140 to SEK 70. And at around SEK 70, we not only saw a double bottom in 2020. We also have the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the last upward wave (from SEK 28.50 to SEK 141.63) and this Fibonacci retracement is only a strong support level where a correction is often coming to an end. Additionally, the pullback to around SEK 70 was a pullback to former highs from 2006, 2007 and 2010 (the highs were between SEK 70 and SEK 77) and this is also providing a strong support level.

(Source: Traderfox)

At this point, I am quite confident, that Svenska Handelsbanken reached its temporary low at SEK 70 and that the correction won't bring the stock lower. And at this point, we already broke through the green dotted trendline, make further price increases likely. Right now, Svenska Handelsbanken is "fighting" with the 200 weeks simple moving average and if the stock price should climb above that line, we might see further price increases.

If we should see a pullback, I would probably add to my existing position and I see three potential scenarios for this correction we are in right now. This first scenario is, that the correction is staying in the current range between SEK 92 and SEK 100. The second scenario is a further pullback to the lows around SEK 88 and the third scenario is a pullback to the dotted green trendline, which would bring us as low as SEK 82.

Conclusion

As I have already mentioned above, Svenska Handelsbanken is the only banking stock I own. There are several reasons why I own Svenska Handelsbanken: the technical picture is indicating rising prices for Svenska Handelsbanken, the stock is still cheap from a fundamental point of view and due to its risk-averse nature, I consider Svenska Handelsbanken well-positioned even if should see further turmoil in the years to come (which is a realistic scenario in my opinion). It might have been a mistake not to invest in other banks I covered last summer, but I will hold on to Svenska Handelsbanken and might also add to my position in the coming weeks.