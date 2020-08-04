Photo by halbergman/E+ via Getty Images

A Revolution Was Thrown And No One Showed Up

Whenever I write an article bolstering my thesis that the long-term secular trend of disinflation remains intact, I inevitably receive at least one counterargument as pushback. That counterargument concerns reshoring - the domestication of manufacturing operations from foreign factories to American ones.

Here's how the argument goes.

One factor behind this long disinflationary trend since the 1990s has been the offshoring of goods production to overseas markets with much cheaper labor costs. American labor costs are far higher, even after wages have risen considerably in Asia, so if a new trend of reshoring takes off because of pandemic disruption and political pressure, as is widely assumed, then US manufacturers will be forced to pass along higher costs to consumers in the form of price hikes.

Indeed, proponents of the "reshoring-inflation" argument have had plenty of ammunition in recent years. The COVID-19 pandemic immediately demonstrated how fragile and complex some of our supply chains are, with parts coming from all over the world and many (far too many, some would say) coming from China. The need to strengthen and increase the resiliency of supply lines never seemed clearer in the beginning months of the pandemic.

But even before the pandemic, reshoring was top of mind for many supply chain managers. The Reshoring Institute's 2019 Survey of Global Manufacturers showed that over half of executives reported plans or considerations to engage in reshoring activity in the next five years.

But there are multiple reasons why investors should not be concerned about reshoring as an inflationary force. In fact, we can break that previous sentence down into two separate points of equal potency and importance:

Investors shouldn't be concerned about reshoring. Offshoring production and importing goods remains popular among US companies as the trade deficit is currently hitting its highest level ever. Investors shouldn't be concerned about reshoring being inflationary. To whatever degree US firms do reshore manufacturing operations, the likely adoption of automation and robotization accompanying it would prevent the need to meaningfully raise prices.

Reshoring en masse simply isn't happening as many people expected and many politicians desired. And due to cost-saving automation technology, any shift toward reshoring would likely result in a boom in robots, not high-paying manufacturing jobs.

In this article, let's home in on that first point.

Offshoring And Importing Remains Popular

At the beginning of the pandemic, it was assumed that the disruption would cause US companies to reshore their supply chains. The idea was that larger profit margins afforded by international outsourcing meant nothing if businesses couldn't get goods from those international suppliers. A slimmer profit margin with supply chain integrity is better than no profit margin.

"For years, investors cheered as U.S. companies shifted manufacturing overseas to reduce costs and boost profit margins," proclaimed a Barron's article from last year. "That could soon start to change, with decades of offshoring replaced by reshoring."

A May 2020 survey by the McKinsey Global Institute found that 93% of supply chain executives planned to take steps to make their supply lines more resilient, including by diversifying suppliers and bringing manufacturing closer to home. But that was back in May, during peak COVID panic and disruption.

Any plans US firms had for reshoring or nearshoring of supply lines in the depths of COVID-19 disruption may have been short-lived. While the US trade deficit plunged at the onset of the pandemic, it quickly rebounded to its highest level ever.

Data by YCharts

In fact, there's a traffic jam of container ships trying to dock on the West Coast to deposit their chock-full storage bays. Lots of ships are stuck at anchor off the coast as they wait for their turn to berth. The average waiting time for ships at the Port of Los Angeles is one to two weeks. At the Port of Oakland, wait times are pushing three weeks.

As of this past week, 20 ships remained anchored in the bay outside the Port of Los Angeles, and 25 were anchored outside the Port of Oakland.

As peak shipping season approaches in the latter half of the year (for August's "back to school" shopping, November's Black Friday, and the Christmas season), the container ship traffic jam isn't expected to fully abate anytime soon.

Source: FreightWaves

"Import volume continues to be heavy and consistent," says the Port of LA's Executive Director Gene Seroka, "more than we had anticipated earlier this year."

Carriers like Maersk are being forced to cancel previously scheduled deliveries from Asia to the American West Coast because of this congestion. Other carriers like Israeli company ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) have recently begun Pacific shipping operations to take advantage of massive demand.

Moreover, container ships are beginning to circumvent the West Coast congestion altogether by going to less busy East Coast ports. One of the largest container ships ever to dock on the East Coast and the largest to ever dock in South Carolina - the Marco Polo, named after the European explorer who traveled the Silk Road to China - recently arrived in Charleston to deposit its massive haul of imports.

While all of this is certainly causing shipping rates to rise, the broader point is that large-scale reshoring of goods manufacturing simply isn't happening. Demand for imports remains as high as ever - and growing. The FreightWaves index of imports measured by twenty-foot equivalent units ("TEU") continues to climb:

Source: FreightWaves

This flood of cheap goods from Asia tells us two things:

The widely expected "Made in America" revolution has not started and will not start anytime soon. American firms still find it far more economical to import most goods than to produce them in the US. Inflation of consumer goods should remain in check as the deluge of them from West Coast ports (and ultimately from Asia) inundates American markets and catches up with consumer demand.

Some US firms have diversified away from China to Vietnam, Indonesia, or India, but the flood of cheap goods from Asia into America is still happening - and at a larger scale than ever. For the most part, it remains far more economical to import goods from the Far East than to reshore to the US.

In fact, the American Chamber of Commerce in China's "2020 China Business Climate Survey Report" showed that, to cite Forbes,

only 9% of American businesses reported starting to relocate manufacturing or sourcing outside of China, with another 8% considering the move.

And that was in the middle of a pandemic year!

Earl Carr, writing in the above-mentioned Forbes article, summarily states:

The decision to reshore US companies from China is not as easy as American politicians would have you believe. While Covid-19 has exposed the over-reliance of the western world on China, reshoring jobs and factories to the US comes with baggage: underdeveloped infrastructure; higher labor, health, and training costs; and a more complex regulatory environment. China's 14.3 trillion USD market coupled with a growing middle class, and its emphasis on technology and innovation will continue to make China the "World Factory" at least for the short run.

Case-in-point: Owen Herrnstadt of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers writes that, using Reshoring Institute data, less than 4,000 total jobs had been announced to be reshored to the US from China for all of 2019 and the first half of 2020. That compares to 700,000 US jobs lost to China in 2017 and 2018.

Moreover, 863 of those announced reshored jobs (for Mullen Technologies) are not actually expected to be created until 2026. But a lot can happen in that amount of time. Recall that Foxconn initially announced that it would create 13,000 jobs in Wisconsin (lured by billions in state subsidies), only to later reduce that number to 1,500. As of April 2021, Foxconn had scaled down its investment in Wisconsin to $672 million from its originally planned $10 billion and reported that the number of new jobs would be a mere 1,454.

Clearly, the demise of offshoring - and the revival of American manufacturing - has been greatly exaggerated. The widely expected reversal of international manufacturing outsourcing has not manifested, and thus the trend of higher inflation rates many associate with reshoring isn't likely to manifest either.

Bottom Line

This year, the world will trade about $19 trillion of physical merchandise.

After dropping 5.3% in 2020, world trade volume should rebound by 8% this year and another 4% next year, according to the WTO. Unfortunately, this rebound still won't restore the previous growth rate of trade volume from 2011 to 2019:

Source: WTO

Most likely, global trade volume will permanently gap lower in the wake of COVID-19. This is unfortunate because cross-border trade has contributed significantly to the massive enrichment of the world over time, lifting billions of people out of poverty, raising life expectancies, and boosting standards of living. This has been true of both net exporters and net importers.

Specialization of labor and the efficiency gains from trade really do promote global economic growth. And the primary mechanism by which it boosts GDP growth in developed, net importer nations is by lowering merchandise prices and thereby allowing more disposable income to go toward other things. Spending less of your income on clothes, electronics, and toys, for example, frees up more income to be used on video streaming entertainment, software programs, video games, restaurant meals, and home improvement.

And though offshoring undoubtedly results in the loss of some US employment, it isn't as if a reshoring trend would result in a massive resurgence of American manufacturing jobs.

As I will discuss in a future article, the combination of ever more expensive American labor with technological advancement in the fields of automation, robotization, and artificial intelligence would mean that any uptick in reshoring would involve far more machines than people.

However, that is pure speculation at this point.

For now, world trade volume is rebounding, and the US trade deficit is soaring. There is no reshoring revolution happening in America right now, and thus the argument that reshoring will spur higher rates of inflation has no merit.

I continue to believe in the macroeconomic case for buying long duration Treasuries (TLT, EDV, WHOSX) and "deflation stocks" like techy growth companies (QQQ, TDIV, ARKK, VUG, EMQQ), net lease REITs (NETL), utilities (XLU, VPU), and renewable energy producers (RNRG).